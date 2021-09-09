 Skip to content
(Guardian)   It's the standard story of post-1968 gentrification: fires destroy the blighted urban center, then bears move in. Expect art galleries, trendy hunny and picanick-themed restaurants coming soon   (theguardian.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Wolfen were the first to move in
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bears move in

Yes, gays have historically been some of the first to gentrify areas of--oh, actual bears. Gotcha.

With residents gone, garbage service suspended last week and fire burning through their habitat, bears dug through the resort town's trash cans and broke into homes in search of food.

Yeah, they deserve it. We messed up their home in numerous ways; the least we can do is let them crash in[to] ours.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
csb: in college in the late '70s I met a fine cougar in South Lake.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
the cartwrights and their 460,000 acres should still be fine.
 
