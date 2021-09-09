 Skip to content
(Metro)   A container ship runs aground in the Suez Canal, blocking all traffic. This is not a repeat from March, because they got it unstuck already   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The vessel was successfully refloated a short time later and the channel was reopened.

Nevermind.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does the thing need to be dredged to account for the bigger ships??
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
[GasPricesSpikeTo$4BecauseFarkYouThats​Why.jpg]
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The crappy thing is the captain has to go back to Egypt in 90 days to try to get out of paying the ticket. Hopefully the cop wont show up to court.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I believe I read that the original stuck ship has been back through the Canal again. They may have lessons learned.
 
GORDON
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They PRETENDED they weren't going to bribe the canal pilots with cigarettes, but then laughed at their joke and bribed them so the pilots unstuck it before it was proper stuck
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.