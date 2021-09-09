 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Target's car seat trade-in program is back, and here's what you need to know about it. Number one: Remember to remove the baby from the car seat first   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
568 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 11:05 PM



18 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is babby restorked?
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is #2 removing all the #2s from the seat?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW you tell me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well thats just like... your opinion, man.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if you want to return the baby?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fall may be time for pumpkin-flavored lattes and trips to the apple orchard...

Sure, if youre white and have an undiagnosed head injury.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to get another car since I can't haul the youngest around in my Ranger. I opted to just spend the $200 and get the 4-in-1 kind so it just keeps converting until he grows out of it.

/That thing is gonna be naaaasty when it is no longer needed.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Fall may be time for pumpkin-flavored lattes and trips to the apple orchard...

Sure, if youre white and have an undiagnosed head injury.


Apple orchards maybe. But if you've found a safe space from pumpkin spice, let me know so I can hide there with you.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I trade in my heated car seat for one that is heated AND ventilated?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was in the article. If it was this story would have been hilarious.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fall may be time for pumpkin-flavored lattes and trips to the apple orchard...

Sure, if youre white and have an undiagnosed head injury.


Well, it is Target. So that goes without saying.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: dothemath: Fall may be time for pumpkin-flavored lattes and trips to the apple orchard...

Sure, if youre white and have an undiagnosed head injury.

Well, it is Target. So that goes without saying.


When the revolution comes id like it to be known that I was an early fan of both Outkast and Donald Glover.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: How is babby restorked restonked?


Pet peeve.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Grandparents too?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HEY!
..
No takesies-backsies.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thumbs up, I've used this program twice to trade in car seats for booster seats. Saves some landfill space at least.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 #3: Make sure you didn't leave your stash in the seat
 
