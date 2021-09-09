 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   On the plus side, Ida washed the rats out of NYC sewers and subway lines. No word on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles   (gothamist.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, New York City, rat corpses, Bobby Corrigan, Rat, recent days, reliable counts of New York City, Timothy Wong, Queens  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will take them weeks, possibly months to breed back to pre-storm populations.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The headline is so corny it made me laugh.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
barely put a rodent in the population though
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One day a real rain came and washed all the scum out of the sewers?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great! Now do the politicians.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
RIP Pizza Rat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPXUG​8​q4jKU&ab_channel=MattLittle
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Seeing them dead like that wasn't very pleasant."

Seeing them alive running towards you would be less pleasant.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: One day a real rain came and washed all the scum out of the sewers?


Settle down, Travis.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the CHUDs got a good bath at least...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You missed two

macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The albino alligators could give a rat's ass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You missed two

Hey! I didn't insult you.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Good"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Solty Dog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The smart ones avoided the flood by living in the rose bush in central park.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No rat talk tonight, ok Dennis?

Stochastic Cow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: RIP Pizza Rat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPXUG8​q4jKU&ab_channel=MattLittle


Pizza Rat is most likely long dead from old age.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stochastic Cow: OldRod: RIP Pizza Rat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPXUG8​q4jKU&ab_channel=MattLittle

Pizza Rat is most likely long dead from old age.


Or a heart attack.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stochastic Cow: OldRod: RIP Pizza Rat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPXUG8​q4jKU&ab_channel=MattLittle

Pizza Rat is most likely long dead from old age.


Didn't Brooklyn Nine Nine show a news piece about that?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hah-ha!

Brooklyn Nine Nine S04E22 R.I.P. Pizza Rat!
Youtube IsbfKThEit0
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Horned Rat protects.
 
irocu88
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 yep, sure did....Cuomo is gone.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: One day a real rain came and washed all the scum out of the sewers?


Streets are pretty clean too. For a couple weeks anyway.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ThePea
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So did Sandy & they were all back soon enough to be flushed out by Ida, what, 7 years later?
 
