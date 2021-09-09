 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   States have different methods for reporting COVID cases. For example, blue states: Broken arm? COVID. Red states: Positive test for Delta? Possible flu. Surprisingly, this is causing some confusion   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
52
    More: Stupid, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, Vaccination, Influenza, reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections, vaccinated person, Paul Offit, District's data  
•       •       •

841 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only we had some sort of centralized location ... a center, if you will.
For disease control.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: If only we had some sort of centralized location ... a center, if you will.
For disease control.


Think bigger, we need an Organization concerned with the Health of the World.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't both-sides it, subby, you know which side produces the overwhelming flood of lies and deception.

And when all is said and done, the excess deaths can't be faked and will tell the real story.  Maybe not who specifically died of a COVID infection, but how many died because COVID was in play.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess when you get right down to it, both sides *are* pretty bad.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Blah, blah, blah Both Sides Are Bad So Go Pandemic!
Yet a family friend who had COVID and ended up in the hospital then was transferred to Hospice and died 2 weeks later of "Respiratory Failure" not COVID.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Even with all the number fudging, red states are still coming out on top
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hospitals also test for COVID so they know who the COVID-infected patients are.

They have an interest in keeping those people away from those who aren't infected by COVID yet. It's not useless or misleading information, it's telling the medical people who is infected with, if not necessarily sickened by, a disease that's currently sickening and killing a bunch of people.

It's the same reason why, when they know someone is infected with something like C-diff, they put a note on the door for medical personnel to observe various procedures intended to prevent the infection from getting to other patients (they don't put the diagnosis on the door, just a note for everyone to glove/gown/mask up).
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Playing the BSAB card doesn't make you smart or a critical thinker, Subby,
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This headline shouldn't be at all controversial...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby's horrendous BSAB headline gave me Covid.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you actually believe this, what would it say that blue states overdiagnosing people with COVID have fewer cases per capita than red states that are refusing to diagnose many people with COVID?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A misleading headline about an article about misleading breakthrough Covid case reporting.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
First of all, dying from a broken arm is about a 0.0000001% chance of happening, and the only reason I'm not saying 0% is sometimes complications happen. Second of all, I don't know of any evidence of blue states inflating COVID death numbers.

Subby, how f*cking dumb are you?
 
peterquince
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Offit, who argues a true breakthrough case is only when a vaccinated person later becomes hospitalized due to a COVID-19 infection"

Offit is wrong. A breakthrough case is a case in a vaccinated person. We don't say that diabetes is only diabetes if you lose your foot. Or that cancer is only cancer if you die. Why would a person who is sick but not deathly so not be considered a case? What's that? Maryland has a republican governor? Oh that makes sense.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If you actually believe this, what would it say that blue states overdiagnosing people with COVID have fewer cases per capita than red states that are refusing to diagnose many people with COVID?


Because the article is only about breakthrough Covid cases.  Subby is being a bell end.
 
Klivian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hugram: Subby's horrendous BSAB headline gave me Covid.


Need the Fred Armisen character from Parks and Rec

Bad headline? COVID. Good headline? Believe it or not, COVID
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Hospitals also test for COVID so they know who the COVID-infected patients are.

They have an interest in keeping those people away from those who aren't infected by COVID yet. It's not useless or misleading information, it's telling the medical people who is infected with, if not necessarily sickened by, a disease that's currently sickening and killing a bunch of people.

It's the same reason why, when they know someone is infected with something like C-diff, they put a note on the door for medical personnel to observe various procedures intended to prevent the infection from getting to other patients (they don't put the diagnosis on the door, just a note for everyone to glove/gown/mask up).


The point wasn't that hospitals shouldn't test for COVID even if there are no symptoms.  I think that every reasonable person agrees that hospitals doing lots of testing is good.

The point is that the "hospitalized with COVID" numbers being reported in some states might be artificially high, which would cause people to underestimate the effectiveness of the vaccines.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Subby, how f*cking dumb are you?


This bears repeating.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: vudukungfu: If only we had some sort of centralized location ... a center, if you will.
For disease control.

Think bigger, we need an Organization concerned with the Health of the World.


A League of Nations?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Breakthrough infections cause "confusion" about the efficacy of vaccines only among the stupid, like for example, subby. The Law Of Large Numbers applies here too - as a greater number of people get the shot, the number of vaccinated who get infected rises, purely by virtue of the fact that 99.9% efficiency times 100 million vaccinated is a larger number -twice as big! - as 99.9% of say 50 million vaccinated earlier in the year.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nice completely untrue and entirely misleading BSAB headline subby. It ain't smart. And it's not even funny.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Society needs to collapse already instead of teettering crazily in the wind.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hugram: Subby's horrendous BSAB headline gave me Covid.


Considering that you can see that subby is a clown, I think you're vaccinated and will be fine.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

peterquince: "Offit, who argues a true breakthrough case is only when a vaccinated person later becomes hospitalized due to a COVID-19 infection"

Offit is wrong. A breakthrough case is a case in a vaccinated person. We don't say that diabetes is only diabetes if you lose your foot. Or that cancer is only cancer if you die. Why would a person who is sick but not deathly so not be considered a case? What's that? Maryland has a republican governor? Oh that makes sense.


Um, Dr. Paul Offit is a pretty famous virologist.  Among other things, he invented the rotovirus vaccine, which has saved a few million lives.

I think its pretty interesting that you think you are a better virologist than one of the best qualified guys in the world who is famous for his work on vaccines.

The point of vaccines is to stop symptoms of the disease, and to stop its spread.  Vaccinated people who have no symptoms have obviously had their symptoms successfully stopped, and are at a much lower risk for transmission.  So in that sense, the vaccine has been successful.

This world class expert is just pointing out that there is a big difference between breakthroughs where the person experiences nasty symptoms, and a "breakthrough" where they feel nothing.  One is bad, the other is fine.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Hospitals also test for COVID so they know who the COVID-infected patients are.

They have an interest in keeping those people away from those who aren't infected by COVID yet. It's not useless or misleading information, it's telling the medical people who is infected with, if not necessarily sickened by, a disease that's currently sickening and killing a bunch of people.

It's the same reason why, when they know someone is infected with something like C-diff, they put a note on the door for medical personnel to observe various procedures intended to prevent the infection from getting to other patients (they don't put the diagnosis on the door, just a note for everyone to glove/gown/mask up).


I get what you're saying and in the case of C-diff or some other high-contagious pathogen, it's absolutely correct.  However, isn't the entire hospital a COVID unit now?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ctrl-F "arm"
0 results
Ctrl-F "bone"
0 results
Ctrl-F "brok"
0 results

Oh - subby is a liar. Got it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Don't both-sides it, subby, you know which side produces the overwhelming flood of lies and deception.

And when all is said and done, the excess deaths can't be faked and will tell the real story.  Maybe not who specifically died of a COVID infection, but how many died because COVID was in play.


Yeah this.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Truth is always in the middle
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Black Guys Drive a Car Like This - Simpsons clip
Youtube L104LViQeIw
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The thing about the idiots' constant derping is it's so farking easy to discount. Like, immediately. None of it makes any farking sense, so you don't have to be a doctor to make their derp look obviously stupid. Just a functioning brain.

Implying that a hospital -- literally a medical facility full of sick or injured people who shouldn't be exposed to COVID if they haven't been already -- is doing something wrong by testing for and then reporting the COVID cases it has is something you don't need Sanjay Gupta or any other doctor to explain.

So why don't the "liberal" media do that?

Now, "different states report it differently" is a valid story, but observing that getting definitive numbers on COVID is made more difficult because of that seems like something that shouldn't be news now, but I know lots of people in America are simpletons so obvious shiat like that I guess is something they're incapable of processing.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: peterquince: "Offit, who argues a true breakthrough case is only when a vaccinated person later becomes hospitalized due to a COVID-19 infection"

Offit is wrong. A breakthrough case is a case in a vaccinated person. We don't say that diabetes is only diabetes if you lose your foot. Or that cancer is only cancer if you die. Why would a person who is sick but not deathly so not be considered a case? What's that? Maryland has a republican governor? Oh that makes sense.

Um, Dr. Paul Offit is a pretty famous virologist.  Among other things, he invented the rotovirus vaccine, which has saved a few million lives.

I think its pretty interesting that you think you are a better virologist than one of the best qualified guys in the world who is famous for his work on vaccines.

The point of vaccines is to stop symptoms of the disease, and to stop its spread.  Vaccinated people who have no symptoms have obviously had their symptoms successfully stopped, and are at a much lower risk for transmission.  So in that sense, the vaccine has been successful.

This world class expert is just pointing out that there is a big difference between breakthroughs where the person experiences nasty symptoms, and a "breakthrough" where they feel nothing.  One is bad, the other is fine.


On one hand, we have a world renown virologist explaining what the term "breakthrough case" means. One the other hand, a farker. This is compelling. I'm going to have put thought into this one....
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Breakthrough infections cause "confusion" about the efficacy of vaccines only among the stupid, like for example, subby.


Sure.  But there are a lot of stupid people out there, and we need them to get vaccinated.

It seems pretty reasonable to try and account for the fact that a very large percentage of Americans lack basic scientific literacy when doing vaccine messaging.

Research on past issues (most famously on condom usage) has overwhelmingly shown that just yelling "you're stupid" at people who lack scientific literacy isn't a good strategy for getting them to change their behavior.  Taking approaches that account for the illiteracy work much better.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No subby... broken arm and a positive covid test counts as a case of covid.  It's broken out separately in the data in the article as in hospital for covid vs. in hospital with covid.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: On one hand, we have a world renown virologist explaining what the term "breakthrough case" means. One the other hand, a farker. This is compelling. I'm going to have put thought into this one....


It'd be funny if it wasn't so frustrating.

Fark complains nonstop about how right wingers get their news off of social media and right wing news sources and won't listen to scientists.

Then you have a world renowned virologist talking about a virus, and people on Fark try and shout him down because what he's saying doesn't match what they've heard from other posters on Fark.
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: First of all, dying from a broken arm is about a 0.0000001% chance of happening, and the only reason I'm not saying 0% is sometimes complications happen. Second of all, I don't know of any evidence of blue states inflating COVID death numbers.

Subby, how f*cking dumb are you?


The point of the article is that the broken arm person who is vaxxed and completely asymptomatic but still tests positive at the ER can get lumped into the same group as the anti vaxxer on a ventilator if you aren't careful with the data.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All deaths are now caused by the Trump Flu because:

a) they are collateral damage of over-whelmed first responders and financially insolvent rural hospitals not able to keep up with Covid related demand
b) they are the result of excedent mortality caused by trying to keep up with Covid demand
c) they are all Democratic hypochondriacs dying of their made-up hoax and rednecks who are too stupid not to explode when they need to fart.

The Trump Flu. Because Trump Derangment Syndrome was getting old after Obama Derangement Syndrome, Bush Derangement Syndrome and Clinton Derangement Syndrome. for 28 years.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Malenfant: hugram: Subby's horrendous BSAB headline gave me Covid.

Considering that you can see that subby is a clown, I think you're vaccinated and will be fine.


That derpie headline simply overpowered the vaccine.  I don't blame the scientists from Pfizer since even they couldn't predict such a strong derpie variant.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: No subby... broken arm and a positive covid test counts as a case of covid.  It's broken out separately in the data in the article as in hospital for covid vs. in hospital with covid.


OK, let's go to the article.

I'll quote it:

But in Maryland, the picture is less clear as the state doesn't distinguish among the vaccinated people hospitalized because of a Covid infection versus those with Covid hospitalized for something else.

The entire point is that in some states, it isn't broken out separately in the data.  In others states it is.  And god knows what some of the red states are doing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Hospitals also test for COVID so they know who the COVID-infected patients are.

They have an interest in keeping those people away from those who aren't infected by COVID yet. It's not useless or misleading information, it's telling the medical people who is infected with, if not necessarily sickened by, a disease that's currently sickening and killing a bunch of people.

It's the same reason why, when they know someone is infected with something like C-diff, they put a note on the door for medical personnel to observe various procedures intended to prevent the infection from getting to other patients (they don't put the diagnosis on the door, just a note for everyone to glove/gown/mask up).

I get what you're saying and in the case of C-diff or some other high-contagious pathogen, it's absolutely correct.  However, isn't the entire hospital a COVID unit now?


(shrug) I guess. Probably depends on the hospital. Heart attacks and cancer and births and strokes didn't stop because of the 'rona. People still are affected by all those things and have to go to the hospital. I don't know how hospitals are all handling the COVID. There are probably COVID floors (ie, just COVID patients) and obviously, the COVID stupid are filling up most hospitals' ICU floors/wings. That doesn't mean they don't have other patients. They're trying to keep COVID away from those patients as much as possible. That's why hospitals aren't allowing visitors to COVID patients; no idea about the other patients; when my brother was in the hospital in January, I was allowed to go in and visit because he was literally dying, just not of COVID. Visitors were pretty strictly limited (all entrances controlled by hospital personnel, you couldn't just walk in). COVID patients got no visitors at all. They either died or recovered with just medical people around them, no visitors, not even spouses. This was before vaccination was available to most of us, of course, but I doubt that's changed now, esp. with the assholish "no vaccine!" idiots.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Covid and broken arm are two different ICD 10 codes. If a hospital were to willingly mix those up they would be on the hook for fraud.
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
W A R N I N G: Subby's headline may cause confusion. It's as if they did not read the linked article.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This reminds me of Granny Weatherwax of Discworld.

Sure, she could explain to humans and other people in her cure and care how tiny invisible organisms cause sickness when you put your latrine upwater from your well, but it would be pointless to try.

Better to go with something the masses and their blind, wolfish mawed leaders can comprehend, such as tiny demons.

Tiny demons are the common sense Belieable explanation for how everything works, including cameras and personal disorganizers.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Plague rats have a death rate bar with no known actionable number that triggers mitigation efforts over freedumbs.  Over 4 million dead in a year. Not high enough. 300% higher case loads than last year at this time. Still not high enough. Hospitals overloaded and not enough doctors and nurses to handle case loads? Yaaawwn. Your mom died, everyone get vaccinated this is real now. They'll let you and yours die and not even blink.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Hospitals also test for COVID so they know who the COVID-infected patients are.

They have an interest in keeping those people away from those who aren't infected by COVID yet. It's not useless or misleading information, it's telling the medical people who is infected with, if not necessarily sickened by, a disease that's currently sickening and killing a bunch of people.

It's the same reason why, when they know someone is infected with something like C-diff, they put a note on the door for medical personnel to observe various procedures intended to prevent the infection from getting to other patients (they don't put the diagnosis on the door, just a note for everyone to glove/gown/mask up).

The point wasn't that hospitals shouldn't test for COVID even if there are no symptoms.  I think that every reasonable person agrees that hospitals doing lots of testing is good.

The point is that the "hospitalized with COVID" numbers being reported in some states might be artificially high, which would cause people to underestimate the effectiveness of the vaccines.


Counterpoint: that should only be an issue if there is rampant undiagnosed covid in the vaccinated population (which seems like it would probably be an important thing to figure out). More likely: a few extra brakethoughs get detected.

This is how they report the numbers where I live:

Note that this does not include people who are in the hospital due to Covid, but are no longer infectious - it's meant to show the effectiveness of vaccination on hospitalization (we are at 77% of eligible people fully vaxxed: 2 jabs + 2 weeks; I think it's closer to 68% of total pop if you include the under 12s).

So 70% of cases are coming from 30% of the population (showing high efficacy of the vaccine in preventing illness), as are 90% of hospitalizations and 100% of ICU patients. We have VERY small numbers right now (10 active ICU cases in total in the province) a single case of 'hospitalized with rather than because of covid' would really skew our numbers... but we aren't seeing that at all. In places with much higher incidences of covid, those edge cases become even less important statistically.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is a reportable disease.


All cases that show up in hospitals or doctor's office have to be reported. It doesn't matter if you arrived with a broken arm or with obvious symptoms of Covid-19. They have to test you and report you in either situation. It's THE LAW!

There, sorted that out for you.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a little irony there. Last year, it was the "covid isn't a big problem" crowd that was criticizing hospitalization stats that included people who were in the hospital for something other than covid, but counting as a covid hospitalization. Now it's the "vaccines work" crowd. I guess we all like to orient the data in ways that will work for us.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Krazikarl:
The point wasn't that hospitals shouldn't test for COVID even if there are no symptoms.  I think that every reasonable person agrees that hospitals doing lots of testing is good.

The point is that the "hospitalized with COVID" numbers being reported in some states might be artificially high, which would cause people to underestimate the effectiveness of the vaccines.

The people who underestimate the effectiveness of the vaccines are idiots. They're not doubting it based on any number, they're just stupid. They got their "information" about the vaccines from Facebook. It wouldn't matter what the numbers actually said, these idiots will find a way to derp about vaccines because they're stupid attention whores.

If the virologist guy wants to nitpick about terminology, that's his right, I guess, but most people who aren't morons aren't looking at "breakthrough cases" as something to worry about, yet. It appears most breakthrough cases that end up hospitalized due to COVID are people with some sort of circumstance that might tend to make them more liable to develop a breakthrough case (like they're taking immunosuppressant drugs). Other cases are people with a comorbidity (like preexisting heart disease or COPD or something like that). Intelligent people are not assuming that breakthrough cases mean the vaccines don't work. The fact that they're not in the hospital, currently dying of COVID, is proof that they do.

We really need to stop worrying about what stupid people think, to the extent they think at all. Paying too much deference to the derping of idiots is part of the reason why COVID is still so bad. We were almost out of it, then America's farking idiots farked it up.

That's the bottom line here. "Breakthrough infections" aren't nearly as big a problem as unvaccinated morons.
 
hangloose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Don't both-sides it, subby, you know which side produces the overwhelming flood of lies and deception.

And when all is said and done, the excess deaths can't be faked and will tell the real story.  Maybe not who specifically died of a COVID infection, but how many died because COVID was in play.


Like the fake deaths from that republican state of New York, with the republican governor Cuomo? Oh wait....
 
Tman144
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Society needs to collapse already instead of teettering crazily in the wind.


No thanks. I can still get good dumplings while we teeter.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.