(NPR)   Nothing to see here. Move along. Especially you four guys on horseback   (npr.org) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something odd is going on there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay... First I accessed the secret military spy satellite that is in geosynchronous orbit over the Midwest. Then I ID'ed the limo by the vanity plate "MR. BIGGG" and got his approximate position. Then I repositioned the transmission dish on the remote truck to 17.32 degrees east, hit WESTAR-4 over the Atlantic, bounced the signal down into the Azores, up to COMSAT-6, beamed it back to SATCOM-3 transponder number 137 and down on the reflective dish on the back of Mr. Big's limo. It was almost too easy.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First Came A Quake In Mexico, Then Strange Blue Lights. People Stupid Religious Dummies Feared The Apocalypse...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Absolutely no way those flashes are power lines swaying and arcing, nope, no sir, must be something scary and unknown.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some scientists believe the eruption of light, or luminosity, is caused by the friction of rock near Earth's crust, which releases energy into the atmosphere. The flash of light is produced near the planet's surface.

That is weird. But when I watched the video, that's what it looked like. Like bursts of light coming out of the ground.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but all those lights seem to be coming from ground level
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks for the insanly shiatty audio warning subby.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember the Northridge earthquake in 1994 being very eerie when the transformers were shorting out and flashing colorful lights outside.
 
