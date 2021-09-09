 Skip to content
Alright, who's been leaving books promising a 'blind date' in parks in Sheffield?
9
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some lady I would probably enjoy the company of.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Helen Keller?
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Helen Keller?


Dating ruined her ability to measure things with her hands.

It's why she never went into carpentry.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A blind date....with a book

inside an envelope, so you can't see the title.

/ neat.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: UncleDirtNap: Helen Keller?

Dating ruined her ability to measure things with her hands.

It's why she never went into carpentry.


That, plus it's hard to drive a nail with one hand and cuss with the other.
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Some lady I would probably enjoy the company of.


Is this really your Match profile picture?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby's mom wears an eye patch over one eye, so...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"If you are going in for dialysis you can be there for half a day. It can't ever be enjoyable but hopefully it can be more enjoyable than it is."

I used to watch horror movies on my iPod. It seemed fitting if I was going to have all the blood sucked out of my body.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is a nice idea.
 
