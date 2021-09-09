 Skip to content
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and their four children.

Well that's just sad. Probably suicide.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, getting a mental illness vibe from the article.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


YOU'RE DEAD!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Yeah, getting a mental illness vibe from the article.


I'm getting a "kiddie farker about to be exposed" vibe but that's because of Trump.
 
cocozilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness is horrible, and the amount of PTSD that is silently lived with by so many people is truly heartbreaking.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roofs will shorten your life span.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: gopher321: Yeah, getting a mental illness vibe from the article.

I'm getting a "kiddie farker about to be exposed" vibe but that's because of Trump.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He left a note saying that he didnt really want to die but as an ex soldier who supported republican efforts to deny veterans benefits he just really was a big fan of irony"
 
Incontinental_Drift [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  No snark here.  Donating to suicide prevention....
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ptsd suicide :(
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of him, but based on that haircut I assume he was a white supremacist?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(

Farking sucks.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of his political affiliation.  Based on that, and without looking, I can deduce two things:

1.  He was a Republican
2.  He most likely was farking around and about to find out

I am sorry for his kiddos, tho.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and their four children.

Well that's just sad. Probably suicide.


At least he didn't leave it for any of them to find or have to clean up.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he's no longer living in a van down by de water.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I liked him on Silver Spoons.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wireless Joe: No mention of his political affiliation.  Based on that, and without looking, I can deduce two things:

1.  He was a Republican
2.  He most likely was farking around and about to find out

I am sorry for his kiddos, tho.


Yes, he was Republican, so live boy or dead girl?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Roofs will shorten your life span.


What?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/It'd be nice if vets got the help they need
//but can't cut funding to Lockheed and Boeing by a penny
 
hank byron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Yeah, getting a mental illness vibe from the article.


Or the young boy or dead girl slant is still to come
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 705x1004]

I liked him on Silver Spoons.


I remember him from the January 2019 issue of "Strong American Haircuts Magazine".

Also the July issue of "If World War 2 Happened Now Id Be On Germany's Side At First Quarterly".
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poughkeepsie County

Now you're just making things up
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 705x1004]

I liked him on Silver Spoons.


(stage director yelling offscreen)
"Now look INTENSE."
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His death comes just two weeks after the Republican congressional candidate pulled out of another congerssional race.

From the Hudson Valley Post
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should tell those people who were asking if anyone had seen him.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: 22


??
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job subby.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 619x215]

YOU'RE DEAD!


I feel bad for laughing at this but...the laughter stands.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 705x1004]

I liked him on Silver Spoons.


I have that exact tie. THIS MEANS SOMETHING
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and their four children.Where were they buried?
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: gopher321: Yeah, getting a mental illness vibe from the article.

I'm getting a "kiddie farker about to be exposed" vibe but that's because of Trump.


Could we hold off on that particular accusation until there is some evidence?  Among other things, if we accuse every Republican of being a kiddiefarker it makes effective camouflage for the actual kiddiefarkers.

Surely someone can dig up stuff from his previous political campaigns.  Did actually say or do anything racist or misogynistic that we can smear him for instead?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Wireless Joe: No mention of his political affiliation.  Based on that, and without looking, I can deduce two things:

1.  He was a Republican
2.  He most likely was farking around and about to find out

I am sorry for his kiddos, tho.

Yes, he was Republican, so live boy or dead girl?

[Fark user image image 850x256]
[Fark user image image 850x205]


My first read through the article and look at his picture made me say: "Live boy (or man).  No doubt about it."

I've known too many military types just like him.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 619x215]

YOU'RE DEAD!


No excuse for laying off work!
 
flondrix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [Fark user image 655x566]


I remember reading about one Marine veteran who ran as a Republican, but opposed Trump for reasons that ought to be obvious to anyone in the military.  The reason I was reading about him was that he was especially pissed off about Trump's attempt to overthrow the Republic on January 6th.  I assume his political career is over now.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Walker: Wireless Joe: No mention of his political affiliation.  Based on that, and without looking, I can deduce two things:

1.  He was a Republican
2.  He most likely was farking around and about to find out

I am sorry for his kiddos, tho.

Yes, he was Republican, so live boy or dead girl?

[Fark user image image 850x256]
[Fark user image image 850x205]

My first read through the article and look at his picture made me say: "Live boy (or man).  No doubt about it."

I've known too many military types just like him.


That's what I got from the first photo.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LL316: Never heard of him, but based on that haircut I assume he was a white supremacist?


Ya know after 8, 10, or 20 years in the military you get used to the military haircuts. Ive tried to grow mine out a bit but whenever it gets like an inch long it just bothers me badly and I go get it cut.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was convenient.  He left out the middle man.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Queue "Suicide is Painless" https://www.hudsonvalley360​.com/news/n​ystate/police-rule-van-de-water-killed​-himself/article_d0ad520a-c25d-58c3-b0​f4-825c05eb6db6.html
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: gopher321: Yeah, getting a mental illness vibe from the article.

I'm getting a "kiddie farker about to be exposed" vibe but that's because of Trump.


My first thought after reading he was a republican was " I wonder what was found out".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Confirmed he shot himself

/Please call 1-800-273-8255 if you feel like you are hopeless and may hurt yourself
 
LL316
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Netrngr: LL316: Never heard of him, but based on that haircut I assume he was a white supremacist?

Ya know after 8, 10, or 20 years in the military you get used to the military haircuts. Ive tried to grow mine out a bit but whenever it gets like an inch long it just bothers me badly and I go get it cut.


It's the Richard Spencer look.  Never go for the Richard Spencer look.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like mental illness,steroids and whatever else and he checked out.  Sad for his children.

Republicans love steroids and apparently the terrible cancers that will come later. Get help.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Netrngr: LL316: Never heard of him, but based on that haircut I assume he was a white supremacist?

Ya know after 8, 10, or 20 years in the military you get used to the military haircuts. Ive tried to grow mine out a bit but whenever it gets like an inch long it just bothers me badly and I go get it cut.


Did 12 years in the Chair Force, which technically counts as the military. Hair's past my shoulders at the moment. It's varied quite a bit in the 11 years I've been out though.
 
JingusJongus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh, always in the last place you look.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kyle Van De Dirt.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theteacher: Queue "Suicide is Painless" https://www.hudsonvalley360.​com/news/nystate/police-rule-van-de-wa​ter-killed-himself/article_d0ad520a-c2​5d-58c3-b0f4-825c05eb6db6.html


Cue.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Confirmed he shot himself

/Please call 1-800-273-8255 if you feel like you are hopeless and may hurt yourself


Hopefully thats not the number to republican party HQ because youll be fu*ked.
 
nyclon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope his failed congressional run had little to do with it. The incumbent is a strong candidate and his condolence message is extraordinarily full of praise and empathy to a political enemy. It shows how good a sitting congressman can be.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 705x1004]

I liked him on Silver Spoons.


The dark jacket is an unfortunate choice with that tie. It makes the tie look even jauntier than normal.
 
