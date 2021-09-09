 Skip to content
Qantas: Our planes fly based on science. Now our passengers must too
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. I think this may be the answer - the slow, organic adoption of mandates by private businesses who are covering their bottom line.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes!  More of this please.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This at least deserves the Cool tag if not Hero tag.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's why I only fly Spirit.  On Spirit, all passengers are screened before boarding to make sure they are either drunk or using meth.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Good. I think this may be the answer - the slow, organic adoption of mandates by private businesses who are covering their bottom line.


Good? Sure. However it should be governments telling the anti-science fools to STFU and get vaccinated, oh and here's your vaccine passport.

I had one when I was a kid, or we weren't allowed to go to school. Same thing with my kids. We shouldn't let the soccer moms with brain damage from body attack classes decide policy while sipping a latte anymore than letting the idiot derpers following the Fanta Menace set policy. STFU and get vaccinated, public health is important you dolts.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Big deal, I mean how dangerous could it be to walk from one place to another in Australia.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Qantas - we get you there alive more of the time"

/ or was that SouthWest in that movie?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course, only people flying to and from Queensland and the Northern Territories ever use Quantas or science.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was talking to a coworker the other day about masks and planes.  We agreed it's gonna be a long time before we'll get on a plane without a mask, and would pay more for a flight on an airline that required masks. I'd pay even more for a flight on an airline that required vaccination.  The nice thing is it would also cull out the anti vaxxer / anti mask nut jobs who are usually selfish assholes.  They can fly Spirit.
 
neongoats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good. Plague rats should have no access to human services. No planes, no trains, no auto-mo-farking-biles, no banking, auto rejected job applications and grocery stores should bar them from entry.

No rights for plague spreaders.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: However it should be governments telling the anti-science fools to STFU and get vaccinated, oh and here's your vaccine passport.


Oh, I totally agree. I'm just saying that this may force their hand.
 
