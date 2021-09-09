 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Hey guys, it's me, Pandora, welcome to my latest unboxing video"   (antigonejournal.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Comedy, Plautus, Roman comedy, structure of many jokes today bear, character traits, Plautus' Miles Gloriosus, popular stock types of ancient comedy, Plautus' Pyrgopolinices  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What are you subby? Some sort of stand-up Philosopher?
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not that surprising really.  Greek culture and mythology was extremely misogynistic, and since the Romans copied almost everything from Greek culture they were also very misogynistic.

/ according to Greek myths women were created by the gods to be a punishment to man in retaliation for us being given the knowledge of fire
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Not that surprising really.  Greek culture and mythology was extremely misogynistic, and since the Romans copied almost everything from Greek culture they were also very misogynistic.

/ according to Greek myths women were created by the gods to be a punishment to man in retaliation for us being given the knowledge of fire


Dear, if you thought the Romans were hardcore feminists before they came into contact with the Greeks, you really need to get out more.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What have they done for us lately?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phalamir: Neondistraction: Not that surprising really.  Greek culture and mythology was extremely misogynistic, and since the Romans copied almost everything from Greek culture they were also very misogynistic.

/ according to Greek myths women were created by the gods to be a punishment to man in retaliation for us being given the knowledge of fire

Dear, if you thought the Romans were hardcore feminists before they came into contact with the Greeks, you really need to get out more.


Oh no, I'm aware that all of those cultures were misogynistic, I guess I just felt like including the fact that the Romans copied the Greeks pretty hard.  I suppose I could have worded it better.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
bucket_pup
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The next time .. the next time .. you want a revelation .. could you possibly find a way .. that isn't .. quite so .. uncomfortable?"
-- Marcus to Neroon in Babylon 5:"Grey 17 is Missing"

(When you finally understand why this scene/speech is the gold standard for all jokes, you will truly "get" humor from another culture or planet.)
 
