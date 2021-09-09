 Skip to content
(Some Mook)   80s NYC is the most photogenic NYC. HEY, I'M MAKIN' A PROCLAMATION HERE   (flashbak.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1980's NYC subway:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/pass
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wayne Sorce Made 1980s New York Look Fabulous

fabulous?  no

more interesting in retrospect now that you don't have to deal with it on a daily basis?  sure
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
gentrification and disneyfication suck, but it's way better than decades of decay in the aftermath of white flight
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this the good old days I keep hearing about?
 
peterquince
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The third photo is taken from next to one of my old after-work hangouts from the before-times and it looks exactly the same so I'm getting a kick etc.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
superradnow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Im glad I dont have to run into guys like this anymore on the train.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"For me, photography is very important in that it exists because of everything else"
- Wayne Sorce, 1973

"The medium is the message."
-Me, I said that and no one else.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Quinzy: Is this the good old days I keep hearing about?


The 80s are the new 50s
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: 1980's NYC subway:
[Fark user image 800x640]
[Fark user image 850x572]
[Fark user image 850x616]
[Fark user image 800x589]
[Fark user image 800x565]
[Fark user image 640x418]
/pass


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Youre kidding right...?"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the shoulder pads...
 
MIRV888
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: gentrification and disneyfication suck, but it's way better than decades of decay in the aftermath of white flight


Decay?
Oh, you mean the west end of Louisville.
Yeah, its not great.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Wayne Sorce Made 1980s New York Look Fabulous

fabulous?  no

more interesting in retrospect now that you don't have to deal with it on a daily basis?  sure


But those beats man!  Those beats!

It's like a jungle sometimes, it makes me wonder
How I keep from going under
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Dead for Tax Reasons: gentrification and disneyfication suck, but it's way better than decades of decay in the aftermath of white flight

Decay?
Oh, you mean the west end of Louisville.
Yeah, its not great.


referring to nyc specifically, but yeah plenty of places never got the opportunity to turn it around
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
so curtis sliwa running for mayor is part of this 80s nostalgia?

i farking hate nostalgia
 
