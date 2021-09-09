 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Ground zero rebuilding still unfinished 20 years later. This was and still is a metaphor   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't keep getting paid if the job gets finished.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you took your $500,000,000 insurance payout and invested in an S&P 500 index fund (dividends reinvested and adjusted for CPI) you'd have a 297.970%  return on investment.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ahh, union workers.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The ghosts that must wander there.  I can't imagine how many souls must haunt that place!  So many that had gone to work and burned, fell, got crushed....
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At this point I dont even remember what all the fuss was about.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

crackpancake: The ghosts that must wander there.  I can't imagine how many souls must haunt that place!  So many that had gone to work and burned, fell, got crushed....


***weirdo...***
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have they even decided what to build there or just lots of bickering and fighting between anyone remotely involved?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make sure to panik and sell all of your stonks ahead of the anniversary.
 
m2313
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Can't keep getting paid if the job gets finished.


I mean, we killed Bin Laden and still managed to find handouts for private contractors for several years
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no demand for it so it's not getting built.  It's as simple as that.  Developers generally just don't build office space out of patriotic duty.  They can't fully occupy the Freedom Tower as it is, and now with Covid, it's estimated most firms will reduce their future requirements for office space by 25%.

Commercial real estate is in the crapper right now.  I doubt anything will get built there for the next 10 years.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you make buildings moose limbs might open a store or a cultural center in them. Booga Booga!
 
zbtop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Multiple massive multibillion dollar reconstruction efforts in some of the most expensive and densely populated land in the US, following years of recovery and cleanup operations alongside innumerable insurance and legal claims, tends to take a lot of time, especially when everyone wants to build back bigger and better.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Turn that spot into a park and call it a day.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ahh, union workers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Developer Larry Silverstein has said he wants to sign an anchor tenant for the tower before starting construction."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Dr Jack Badofsky: Ahh, union workers.

[Fark user image 500x279]

"Developer Larry Silverstein has said he wants to sign an anchor tenant for the tower before starting construction."


Millions of Americans prefer to make things as quickly and cheaply as possible for their employers rather than receive good pay and benefits.  They're called suckers.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well yeah it's not a project run by Trump... built at stupid high cost while ripping off contractors with no tenants to fill it so it will run at a loss even as Russians or Chinese buy it up to launder money.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There's no demand for it so it's not getting built.  It's as simple as that.  Developers generally just don't build office space out of patriotic duty.  They can't fully occupy the Freedom Tower as it is, and now with Covid, it's estimated most firms will reduce their future requirements for office space by 25%.

Commercial real estate is in the crapper right now.  I doubt anything will get built there for the next 10 years.


If I remember correctly, it took almost 30 years for the Twin Towers to rent out all their space, and then the planes hit. We won't say how much of that space was being taken up by the Port Authority though.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ahh, union workers.


Of course, its always construction workers who stand in the way of hard working millionaires who just want to get things done for America.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they finish building the tower to go into its place? Like I'm not even sure anymore. There was big news of the plans and I'll see pictures but is it occupied and formally opened? You'd figure that would have been a big deal if it was
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: There's no demand for it so it's not getting built.  It's as simple as that.  Developers generally just don't build office space out of patriotic duty.  They can't fully occupy the Freedom Tower as it is, and now with Covid, it's estimated most firms will reduce their future requirements for office space by 25%.

Commercial real estate is in the crapper right now.  I doubt anything will get built there for the next 10 years.

If I remember correctly, it took almost 30 years for the Twin Towers to rent out all their space, and then the planes hit. We won't say how much of that space was being taken up by the Port Authority though.


That was my recollection as well - that it was viewed as a white elephant for many years, but I'm reading that the Port Authority claims 99% of space in the entire complex was rented on 9/11.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ahh, union workers.


You do understand that Unions are the only reason your employer can't force you to use company scrip, right?

But no, cool observation.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure, everyone wants to remember 9/11/01, but nobody wants to remember the real day that changed the US forever, 9/9/56. Elvis wiggled his hips on the Ed Sullivan show and we've been living in a pop culture nightmare ever since.
 
GORDON
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ahh, union workers.


"There's nothing like union quality!"
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A metaphor for the long process required to build large scale projects?  What are you looking for here subby?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
should have just turned them all into a memorial park and been done with it.
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It'll be a sweet Mosque when they finish it.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JRoo: It'll be a sweet Mosque when they finish it.


lol, I nearly forgot about that manufactured outrage.

the Obama years were wild but nothing compared to the last 5 years....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only trillions had been available to do such a thing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: There's no demand for it so it's not getting built.  It's as simple as that.  Developers generally just don't build office space out of patriotic duty.  They can't fully occupy the Freedom Tower as it is, and now with Covid, it's estimated most firms will reduce their future requirements for office space by 25%.

Commercial real estate is in the crapper right now.  I doubt anything will get built there for the next 10 years.

If I remember correctly, it took almost 30 years for the Twin Towers to rent out all their space, and then the planes hit. We won't say how much of that space was being taken up by the Port Authority though.

That was my recollection as well - that it was viewed as a white elephant for many years, but I'm reading that the Port Authority claims 99% of space in the entire complex was rented on 9/11.


Well, that's why I put that caveat in there. Found this...

Under the Port Authority's space lease with Silverstein Properties approved on April 26, 2001, the Port Authority was entitled to 725,000 sf of office space and 110 parking spaces in 1 WTC after the net lease was finalized in July 2001. The fixed rent for the office space was $22/sf for the first five years. That rent escalated every five years through the 20-year agreement.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: There's no demand for it so it's not getting built.  It's as simple as that.  Developers generally just don't build office space out of patriotic duty.  They can't fully occupy the Freedom Tower as it is, and now with Covid, it's estimated most firms will reduce their future requirements for office space by 25%.

Commercial real estate is in the crapper right now.  I doubt anything will get built there for the next 10 years.

If I remember correctly, it took almost 30 years for the Twin Towers to rent out all their space, and then the planes hit. We won't say how much of that space was being taken up by the Port Authority though.

That was my recollection as well - that it was viewed as a white elephant for many years, but I'm reading that the Port Authority claims 99% of space in the entire complex was rented on 9/11.

Well, that's why I put that caveat in there. Found this...

Under the Port Authority's space lease with Silverstein Properties approved on April 26, 2001, the Port Authority was entitled to 725,000 sf of office space and 110 parking spaces in 1 WTC after the net lease was finalized in July 2001. The fixed rent for the office space was $22/sf for the first five years. That rent escalated every five years through the 20-year agreement.


OK, that's absurdly low.  That's how they did it.  Adjusted for inflation, that's $39 in 2021.  The average price for a sq foot of office space in all of the NYC (not just lower Manhattan which is likely higher) is currently $775... in a pandemic where everyone is working at home.
 
Netrngr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lumber Jack Off: should have just turned them all into a memorial park and been done with it.


Or not spent all the money we did in Afghanistan after bin Laden was killed and used those funds to do something but hey gotta keep the war machine rolling somehow.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: There's no demand for it so it's not getting built.  It's as simple as that.  Developers generally just don't build office space out of patriotic duty.  They can't fully occupy the Freedom Tower as it is, and now with Covid, it's estimated most firms will reduce their future requirements for office space by 25%.

Commercial real estate is in the crapper right now.  I doubt anything will get built there for the next 10 years.

If I remember correctly, it took almost 30 years for the Twin Towers to rent out all their space, and then the planes hit. We won't say how much of that space was being taken up by the Port Authority though.

That was my recollection as well - that it was viewed as a white elephant for many years, but I'm reading that the Port Authority claims 99% of space in the entire complex was rented on 9/11.

Well, that's why I put that caveat in there. Found this...

Under the Port Authority's space lease with Silverstein Properties approved on April 26, 2001, the Port Authority was entitled to 725,000 sf of office space and 110 parking spaces in 1 WTC after the net lease was finalized in July 2001. The fixed rent for the office space was $22/sf for the first five years. That rent escalated every five years through the 20-year agreement.

OK, that's absurdly low.  That's how they did it.  Adjusted for inflation, that's $39 in 2021.  The average price for a sq foot of office space in all of the NYC (not just lower Manhattan which is likely higher) is currently $775... in a pandemic where everyone is working at home.


Either that is a typo or I am in the wrong market.
 
