Weeks after bravely fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani issues an 'explanation' statement to the Afghan people - only in English and from atop his mountain of US dollars
31
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by "Afghan people," he means "international elite who will continue to finance the lavish lifestyle to which he has become accustomed now that he can no longer realistically siphon aid money directly from the government."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any other time I'd make a Sir Robin reference, but this is just pathetic.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Got mine, fark you"
"Not my fault you couldn't see what a hole we were living in. Oh, did you notice the previous president left also?"
"Try the gaslight, it brings out your complexion"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Any other time I'd make a Sir Robin reference, but this is just pathetic.


Then I shall be that guy....*clears throat*

Bravely ran away he did!
Brave, brave Ghani!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now is not the moment for a long assessment of the events leading to my departure"

He continued "my thoughts and prayers are with the Afghan people."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the words of George W. Bush, "Don't worry about me.  I'm safe." "
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he apologize to his staff for skipping out on the lunch bill?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life.

"Alex, ill take 'Lies Not Even A Dog Would Believe' for a thousand"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he blame Biden?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got to be tough. I mean a few weeks ago he was president of an entire country and next thing ya know, he's living in a foreign country with no title, no job and hated by his old country.

such is life...
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who'd have thought putting an expat Afghan academic in a puppet leadership position would go well.

Looking for his essays from the 80s still
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Did he blame Biden?


If it weren't for that darned Biden, I could have gotten 2 or 3 hundred million dollars out of the country.  Then, I wouldn't have to worry about not having enough money.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I'd stolen billions, I'd be running away the moment my grip on power looked at all shaky
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nimbull: doctorguilty: Any other time I'd make a Sir Robin reference, but this is just pathetic.

Then I shall be that guy....*clears throat*

Bravely ran away he did!
Brave, brave Ghani!


In all fairness, the last time the Taliban got hold of a President of Afghanistan, they cut off his balls and hung both him and his brother from a pole in the street.

I'm surprised Ghani stuck around as long as he did before booking it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look,
It's not easy bathing in Benjamins

I should I'd like to know
 
mjg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's NIMBY but different: NIYBY
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's not wrong about avoiding street battles. If he stayed, some of the people in the Army would have fought at least a little bit. There was no way it was going to accomplish anything. It was evacuation or surrender.

I'd definitely like a full accounting of the money taken and that it's used to set up a govt. in absentia or a scholarship/resettlement fund for all the Afghan refugees.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just want to congratulate him on having scammed his way in to a presidency. We've all punched up our CVs a bit, but this guy really went for it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.


Well, from what I understand... the state bank had been drained of cash before the fall. The Taliban found it empty when they arrived.

WHO it was that got it? No idea.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.


The Russian state media were also initially the only source reporting he fled, which the usual suspects predictably also denounced as Russian propaganda.

I understand though why you are skeptical. America's puppet government in Afghanistan wasn't known for corruption and embezzlement when they were running things. Why would they suddenly lose their integrity when fleeing the country?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image image 850x690]
Who'd have thought putting an expat Afghan academic in a puppet leadership position would go well.

Looking for his essays from the 80s still


Weird fact.

He and I went to the same high school.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: "Ashraf Ghani" is Pashto for "Ted Cruz."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.

The Russian state media were also initially the only source reporting he fled, which the usual suspects predictably also denounced as Russian propaganda.

I understand though why you are skeptical. America's puppet government in Afghanistan wasn't known for corruption and embezzlement when they were running things. Why would they suddenly lose their integrity when fleeing the country?


NewportBarGuy: Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.

Well, from what I understand... the state bank had been drained of cash before the fall. The Taliban found it empty when they arrived.

WHO it was that got it? No idea.


Lots of Putin worshipers here apparently.

Seriously, nobody else but the Russians have confirmed the "took millions" story.  I will continue to consider it just a rumor until a credible source confirms it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Klyukva: Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.

The Russian state media were also initially the only source reporting he fled, which the usual suspects predictably also denounced as Russian propaganda.

I understand though why you are skeptical. America's puppet government in Afghanistan wasn't known for corruption and embezzlement when they were running things. Why would they suddenly lose their integrity when fleeing the country?

NewportBarGuy: Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.

Well, from what I understand... the state bank had been drained of cash before the fall. The Taliban found it empty when they arrived.

WHO it was that got it? No idea.

Lots of Putin worshipers here apparently.

Seriously, nobody else but the Russians have confirmed the "took millions" story.  I will continue to consider it just a rumor until a credible source confirms it.


Yes... I am a Putin Worshiper. Please provide me with your address so I can have you escorted to the re-education camp.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Avoid restaurants, hire a few Gurkhas, and have a food taster.

Sleep tight. Your people love you.
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.

The Russian state media were also initially the only source reporting he fled, which the usual suspects predictably also denounced as Russian propaganda.

I understand though why you are skeptical. America's puppet government in Afghanistan wasn't known for corruption and embezzlement when they were running things. Why would they suddenly lose their integrity when fleeing the country?


It's not that people don't believe it, but at the same time, when the trump supporting toll posters with russian screen names come out of the woodwork to defend it, it does raise suspicions for the rest of us ;)
 
AkaranD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know, is it wrong of me that I kinda hope that he gets extradited back to Afghanistan?

I recognize that he's far from the only person at fault here. And ultimately, on the grand scale, may not be that important.

But holy shiat he didn't help.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zbtop: Klyukva: Geotpf: Not sure why everybody believes the whole "took millions in cash" story without questioning it, considering that the only source for that is Russian state media, which are known to not exactly be trustworthy.

The Russian state media were also initially the only source reporting he fled, which the usual suspects predictably also denounced as Russian propaganda.

I understand though why you are skeptical. America's puppet government in Afghanistan wasn't known for corruption and embezzlement when they were running things. Why would they suddenly lose their integrity when fleeing the country?

It's not that people don't believe it, but at the same time, when the trump supporting toll posters with russian screen names come out of the woodwork to defend it, it does raise suspicions for the rest of us ;)


DA!
 
