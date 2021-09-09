 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Medical expert says that the U.S. could return to normalcy if everybody would just do their part to fight COVID. So, no normalcy anytime in the forseeable future, then   (cnn.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will be saying to get the covid shot and a few weeks later the flu shot every year.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welp, we're boned.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
spreadnecks are a scourge upon this country.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been on Facebook all day and I didn't see any such "expertise" so I'm going to shove more ivermectin up my butt and go cough at a town hall meeting.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Part of 'doing your part' is demanding your politicians deal with the antivaxxers.

Trustworthy proof of vaccination and mandatory vaccination to go out in public, enforced with the penalty being 'jail time, during which you will be vaccinated even if we have to strap you down' needs to happen.
 
Cache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank you conservatives.  You've made quite a difference in out culture.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Merltech: They will be saying to get the covid shot and a few weeks later the flu shot every year.


So?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Liberals should be violent-er.

Theres no reason our society should be steered by its dumbest members.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry, I only take advice from unmasked people who yell and can't spell.
 
numbers17
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
By all accounts its not even COVID that's going to be the biggest problem.

We are so far past in terms of the threat of climate change that if every single person, entity, and corporation dropped 80% of its carbon footprint today then we MIGHT have a fighting chance at a decent future where 3-6 billion people don't die of famine, flooding, and extreme weather.

Climate change denial should have been the eye opener of the nature of humanity and where we are headed. We are killing ourselves and there is nothing that can be done.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NO! I DEMAND NORMALCY NOW
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is no longer a country that would have come together to kick Nazi ass in WWII.

And I doubt it's accidental that literal contemporary American Nazis are at the forefront of the antivax/anti-mask movement.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: They will be saying to get the covid shot and a few weeks later the flu shot every year.


Most likely every year or at least every few years.  IIRC, this is the first mRNA vaccine to be widely used, so there are a lot of unknowns.  That's not a bad thing, though - every unknown is an opportunity to discover something new.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If pathological consumption is normal, then sure, maybe someday we can get back to it. Pathologically.

You know what, I'm fine with your discomfort.
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you don't get the COVID shot, odds are good you'll die when you eventually contract it. Those who are vaxxed may get sick, but likely not die. Also, any guy using the horse dewormer has an 85% chance of being rendered sterile.

Long story short: We will return to normalcy eventually as the anti-vaxxers die off and the dewormer users have their testicles shrivel up so they can't breed more covidiots.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: This is no longer a country that would have come together to kick Nazi ass in WWII.

And I doubt it's accidental that literal contemporary American Nazis are at the forefront of the antivax/anti-mask movement.


Lol.

You think the UK is even half the country that Churchill led to victory?

Then again, all we'd have to do to defeat the Germans is offer them cheap vacations to dangerous parts of the US. I've never seen a people who seem to be so oblivious to dangerous places when there's warm weather and a cheap vacation to be had.
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: NO! I DEMAND NORMALCY NOW


Without the 'HEREBY' your just shouting.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The US is at 54% fully vaccinated now when it's been fully and freely available without hassle for anyone over 12 for months. What is wrong with you stupid farks? Other nations are begging for our free access
/rant off...not directed at anyone
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The people that are the problem decided "return to normalcy" happened the day they stopped enforcing masks.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If normalcy means going back to pre-covid, pre-climate change, pre-21st-century-fascism, then forget about it. There is no returning to anywhere. These are all problems in the immediate here and now, and they will be dealt with one way or another, and we will all suffer some consequences and sacrifice. Best to deal with that reality now and prepare accordingly.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sniderman: If you don't get the COVID shot, odds are good you'll die when you eventually contract it. Those who are vaxxed may get sick, but likely not die. Also, any guy using the horse dewormer has an 85% chance of being rendered sterile.

Long story short: We will return to normalcy eventually as the anti-vaxxers die off and the dewormer users have their testicles shrivel up so they can't breed more covidiots.


Neither of your assertions are true - COVID has nowhere near that mortality rate, and you're citing one study from 2011that was never published in a credible journal and has had no follow-up research. But hey, feelings and partisanship matters, I guess.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shortly before the pandemic I was watching some sci-fi show where aliens invaded earth and the survivors did some of the dumbest things to try to survive.
I thought to myself, "There is no way anybody would be this stupid. Everything they are doing is making things worse.This is so unrealistic."

I stand corrected.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We could return to normal right now.  Hell, much of the country has.  The parts controlled by the government not so much.

But we never will.  We will be seeing this exact same article 15 years from now.

If you haven't noticed, the goalposts for what "our part" is keep moving when it looks like they will have to back off of restrictions.

There is no reason to believe they will give up power over others anytime soon.   As soon as vaccinations get to the goal, watch, the double epsilon variant will keep us afraid of our government's shadow.

Now, before you flame me, ask yourself why we couldn't go back to normal right now.  Grandma is vaccinated, if she isnt you are a horrible grandchild.  Those that are at risk are choosing to face that risk of their own volition.

Seriously.  If the people you are worried about have made a decision not to worry about themselves, so be it.  Screw em.

If they arent vaccinated now, they arent likely to change their minds.   We cant protect them forever when they dont want us to.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least the horse paste is sterilizing most of them so our kids have a decent shot of fixing things from their beach houses just outside Albany.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

numbers17: By all accounts its not even COVID that's going to be the biggest problem.

We are so far past in terms of the threat of climate change that if every single person, entity, and corporation dropped 80% of its carbon footprint today then we MIGHT have a fighting chance at a decent future where 3-6 billion people don't die of famine, flooding, and extreme weather.

Climate change denial should have been the eye opener of the nature of humanity and where we are headed. We are killing ourselves and there is nothing that can be done.


Half the population jumps through ideological hoops not to wear masks because they're a little uncomfortable.  If anyone thinks people will take on some burden and be inconvenienced merely because the world will be farked in 50 years, they be cray-cray.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I sound fat: We could return to normal right now.  Hell, much of the country has.  The parts controlled by the government not so much.
But we never will.  We will be seeing this exact same article 15 years from now.
If you haven't noticed, the goalposts for what "our part" is keep moving when it looks like they will have to back off of restrictions.
There is no reason to believe they will give up power over others anytime soon.   As soon as vaccinations get to the goal, watch, the double epsilon variant will keep us afraid of our government's shadow.
Now, before you flame me, ask yourself why we couldn't go back to normal right now.  Grandma is vaccinated, if she isnt you are a horrible grandchild.  Those that are at risk are choosing to face that risk of their own volition.
Seriously.  If the people you are worried about have made a decision not to worry about themselves, so be it.  Screw em.
If they arent vaccinated now, they arent likely to change their minds.   We cant protect them forever when they dont want us to.


Ah, here you all are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sniderman: If you don't get the COVID shot, odds are good you'll die when you eventually contract it. Those who are vaxxed may get sick, but likely not die. Also, any guy using the horse dewormer has an 85% chance of being rendered sterile.

Long story short: We will return to normalcy eventually as the anti-vaxxers die off and the dewormer users have their testicles shrivel up so they can't breed more covidiots.



No, the odds aren't good that you will die, it kills around 1% to 3% of those who get it.  So one will most likely live, despite being too stupid to do the right thing and get vaxxed.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sniderman: If you don't get the COVID shot, odds are good you'll die when you eventually contract it. Those who are vaxxed may get sick, but likely not die. Also, any guy using the horse dewormer has an 85% chance of being rendered sterile.

Long story short: We will return to normalcy eventually as the anti-vaxxers die off and the dewormer users have their testicles shrivel up so they can't breed more covidiots.


The sterility thing unfortunately is fake.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: The US is at 54% fully vaccinated now when it's been fully and freely available without hassle for anyone over 12 for months. What is wrong with you stupid farks? Other nations are begging for our free access
/rant off...not directed at anyone


The good news is that according to the CDC, over 75% of all adults have received at least one dose and over 64% of all adults are fully vaxxed.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate​-total
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I sound fat: Now, before you flame me, ask yourself why we couldn't go back to normal right now.  Grandma is vaccinated, if she isnt you are a horrible grandchild.  Those that are at risk are choosing to face that risk of their own volition.


Go read about how many people are unable to get heart surgery or cancer treatment because there are no hospital beds because idiots are choosing to remain unvaccinated and then contemplate all those "funny" votes you're getting.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yup and yup.  Assholes gonna asshole.  The Republicans and their operatives are literally using their constituents as cannon fodder to make the Biden administration appear to be failing prior to the midterms, and it may be working.
 
