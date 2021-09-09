 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Release the iguanas   (boingboing.net) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Playing card, Boing uses cookies, Affiliate marketing, white paper, Card game, Poker, Card games, Irne's loving care  
•       •       •

868 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 11:20 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Smithers, release the iguanas!"
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Son of a biatch I wish I could still get SoBe
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thats nothing.

Gene Walmart was known to employ an elite squad of trained attack ferrets.
 
Number 216
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't remember it being a horror film...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
grantland.comView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He had trained them, on another command, to attack a target to kill. It was an appalling example to the Cubans of the degeneracy of the idle rich.

"Idle" rich? He trained them to kill on command! I'd say that shows gumption and stick-to-itiveness.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
but who do we go to, with hat in hand, when the locusts descend?  that's right baby.
Du Pont
Du Pont,
Du Pont
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Going to call horse shiat on this. Iguanas can't be trained like this, it's just not how they work. They can be trained to react certain ways, like target-training for food so they know when they're being fed as opposed to being handled, but you're never going to train an Iguana to follow attack commands or stand at attention or anything.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: "It was an appalling example to the Cubans of the degeneracy of the idle rich."

The man trained a brigade of attack iguanas?  You can call him a lot of things but I don't think you can call him "idle." That had to take a serious amount of time, effort, and dedication.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: "Smithers, release the iguanas!"
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Or the bees. Or the iguanas with bees in their mouths, and when they hiss, they shoot bees at you.
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he train them how to use a crossbow as well?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unless he had hundreds of them, I'm not going to be very afraid of iguanas.
Not to mention, as noted above, you can't train them. Naybe get them used to certain things
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zbtop: Going to call horse shiat on this. Iguanas can't be trained like this, it's just not how they work. They can be trained to react certain ways, like target-training for food so they know when they're being fed as opposed to being handled, but you're never going to train an Iguana to follow attack commands or stand at attention or anything.


I'll just add...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Unless he had hundreds of them, I'm not going to be very afraid of iguanas.
Not to mention, as noted above, you can't train them. Naybe get them used to certain things


Can you train komodo dragons?
That would be cool.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lurkey: swahnhennessy: Unless he had hundreds of them, I'm not going to be very afraid of iguanas.
Not to mention, as noted above, you can't train them. Naybe get them used to certain things

Can you train komodo dragons?
That would be cool.


You wouldn't need to. Just keep them hungry.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: Son of a biatch I wish I could still get SoBe


This young gal comes in to my place of business one summer and shows off her flat tummy and cute little lizard tats.
If they had been stars, well... you know.

And I said, How much did SOBE pay you do do that?

What?

Sobe. Aisle 4, drinks.
Their logo.

What?

You paid someone to put a corporate logo on your body.
Twice.

What?

*runs down aisle 4 --- comes back sobbing*
 
eldoobie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zbtop: Going to call horse shiat on this. Iguanas can't be trained like this, it's just not how they work. They can be trained to react certain ways, like target-training for food so they know when they're being fed as opposed to being handled, but you're never going to train an Iguana to follow attack commands or stand at attention or anything.


No, it's true. I read it on BoingBoing
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.