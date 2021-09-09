 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Residents in a Sydney tower block under a strict coronavirus lockdown are being limited to six beers per day. That takes care of the first hour of the morning but what are they supposed to do the rest of the day?   (news.com.au) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Residents can consult with a clinician if they think they need more than the allowed limit.

I predict a situation like the supposedly medical marijuana in California and opiates in Florida.  Or erectile dysfunction drugs in most of the USA.  I suffer from lack of beer and I need a prescription for more.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big, cheap, strong as hell and only kind of awful. Got me through a period of low money and high alcoholism last year.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How much cocaine do they get?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No worries...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus.
I drank a 12 pack last night between 5 and 12.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Fark user image 850x850]

Big, cheap, strong as hell and only kind of awful. Got me through a period of low money and high alcoholism last year.


It's not alcoholism if your daily budget stays under $5/day.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/$1.25 a can.
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thedrinksbusiness.comView Full Size


6 should be good for all but the most hardcore of alcoholics =)
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Step up your game, mates.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A true Aussie gentleman knows to switch to whiskey in the afternoon. Australian wine for dinner and a nice glass of warm gin before bed. There are rules, people.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Although, you Aussies do make some damn good beer.
Was glad to have tried this one in my youth.
It occasionally had chunks of barley in it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.