(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "Just in case"   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, free Potassium Iodide tablets, Potassium iodide, power plants, Pennsylvanians, Potassium, Iodide  
1375 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 8:05 PM



23 Comments
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a guess, the control systems have been penetrated.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do this regularly.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: They do this regularly.


Shhh, you're interrupting the Luddites fearmongering.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because being prepared for the worst case is a bad thing?
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire extinguisher and smoke alarms in my house "Just in case".
 
wilhoit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Potassium iodide cures COVID" in 3...2...1...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard from a reliable source that chlortetracycline HCL works a lot better. Sure, the packaging claims it's a swine antibiotic, but it's totally safe and absorbs all the radiation you're exposed to. And really, who are you going to trust? Those crazy scientists, who invented deadly nuck-you-luhr power, or some folksy wisdom from some rando on the internet?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can one be allergic to potassium iodide?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Because being prepared for the worst case is a bad thing?


"Scary"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hope they have enough for the wildlife nearby too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not scary. You have a spare tire on your car, right? Despite avoiding pointy stuff? Same thing.
 
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

educated: They do this regularly.


And have been for many years.  This qualifies as "Olds" rather than "News."
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And cretins announce "COVID CURE!!!" in 3, 2....
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hmmm. But do they have any pills intended for livestock?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About 20 years ago I recall reading a story about the Navy attempting to do a Drill where they had a simulated nuclear accident on a submarine and were going to try to distribute K1 to residents of a town "just in case".  There was no actual accident, it was just a drill, and the town was not aware.

They literally went door to door trying to get people to take the free K1 pills (placebos) and they failed miserably if I recall.  Yeah some people went along with it but most did not.  Some accepted the pills but did not take them.
They thought they could just run through the town handing them out, but everyone wanted to talk and they had to educate each and every person, which took forever.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Am I the only Farker who expected clerics and ice pirates upon reading Subby's headline?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure some people will refuse, because, Mah Rats. !@!!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Am I the only Farker who expected clerics and ice pirates upon reading Subby's headline?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Avigdore: Fire extinguisher and smoke alarms in my house "Just in case".


So you're planning to burn your house down?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Johnson: About 20 years ago I recall reading a story about the Navy attempting to do a Drill where they had a simulated nuclear accident on a submarine and were going to try to distribute K1 to residents of a town "just in case".  There was no actual accident, it was just a drill, and the town was not aware.

They literally went door to door trying to get people to take the free K1 pills (placebos) and they failed miserably if I recall.  Yeah some people went along with it but most did not.  Some accepted the pills but did not take them.
They thought they could just run through the town handing them out, but everyone wanted to talk and they had to educate each and every person, which took forever.


If some random people showed up at my house handing out pills, I think I would also be asking questions.

And uniforms can be obtained at any military surplus store.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you live near a nuke plant you should already have these.


Who am I kidding?  People are stupid and don't even know where the magic sparks come from.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrparks: Not scary. You have a spare tire on your car, right? Despite avoiding pointy stuff? Same thing.


So you are comparing nuclear fallout with having a flat tire?

/why are people normalizing this?
//nuclear energy has to come a long way
///old stations need to be scrapped, and use less volatile material.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: mrparks: Not scary. You have a spare tire on your car, right? Despite avoiding pointy stuff? Same thing.

So you are comparing nuclear fallout with having a flat tire?

/why are people normalizing this?
//nuclear energy has to come a long way
///old stations need to be scrapped, and use less volatile material.


Oh, and for the record, solar/wind is the way to go, we have barely scratched the surface of harnessing the energy reaching us from the sun.

/but sadly we can't weaponize solar panels, so nucelar it is
 
