The UK announces "The Gratitude Games" to raise funds and support the mental health of its emergency workers.
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah well, just start paying these heroes commensurate wages. Screw your parades and fundraisers. Put those in the incinerator with thoughts and prayers.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
May the odds be ever in your favor...
 
funzyr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Yeah well, just start paying these heroes commensurate wages. Screw your parades and fundraisers. Put those in the incinerator with thoughts and prayers.


I guess we're done here. Someone get the lights
 
Klivian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know it was covered at the start but...

ANYTHING other than actually sticking a crowbar in the wallet and paying more money, huh?
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, why not get the citizens to pay for this? It is not like the UK has nationalized healthcare or anything. Wouldn't want raise salaries or provide hazard pay.

I appreciate what the program is designed to do, just feel this support should come from the Gov't. It is akin to Go Fund Me for healthcare costs in the US.

I am all in for Peer Support & care for the caregiver in healthcare. Peer Support is the number one issue for healthcare org's. Covid-19, workplace violence & effects after adverse events all take a large toll on healthcare workers.

Rising numbers of Dr's & nurse leaving healthcare, staff suicides, are putting tremendous pressure on healthcare staff - whether acute care, LTC, or ambulatory. It is a mental health crisis. I work for a healthcare software company & hear about this daily from customers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Klivian: I know it was covered at the start but...

ANYTHING other than actually sticking a crowbar in the wallet and paying more money, huh?


What's their current pay? Around here police, fire, nurses, etc it's a six figure job or close to it. The only exception is paramedics which I would say are way underpaid for what they do.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lipstick on a pig.

Society's actions speak much more loudly than these half-hearted, too-late gestures.  The level of entitlement and lack of accountability by the average person was already pushing people to the brink of quitting.  Covid finally broke the system.

Pretending its a "mental health" issue only further validates this.  It's a normal psychological response to an unwinnable situation.
 
m2313
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is a blood bike?
Is it as metal as it sounds?
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Organizers hope the event will raise at least £10m over the next five years

There's 1.5 million health care employees in the UK.  I don't think £2m a year will solve the problem.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/4​7​3199/hospital-employment-in-the-united​-kingdom-uk/
 
