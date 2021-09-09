 Skip to content
(CNN)   To celebrate it's newly found rave culture, Kim Jong Un holds a midnight military parade   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude looks good. A lot like his grandpa.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have sent Sarah Sanders to party with him.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it is newly found rave culture"?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The members of the parade passing the streets of the capital city heartily responded with the firm pledge to propel the strengthening of the combat capabilities and defend the rear of socialist homeland as firm as a rock," the KCNA report read.

Teehee. Do you think their translator was aware of how much homoerotic innuendo that is in English?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Dude looks good. A lot like his grandpa.


His body double has lost some weight. Good for him!
 
DogBlack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its newly found
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like there were a lot of Twenty-One Pilots fans there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
angryflower.jpg
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Looks like there were a lot of Twenty-One Pilots fans there.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

Why does it always seem like some advisor is suspiciously side-eyeing him?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

Above:  Kim Jong Un, in an attempt to flaunt his wealth and prestige, sports a disturbing pair of cufflinks made from small children.  Only this still shot has been released and experts can not agree on whether live children have been mounted on the cufflinks or if they had been dispatched and stuffed. In either case, they were reported to be "quite still".
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: "it is newly found rave culture"?


I've got to say, the petty and pedantic irritation I would feel at seeing "its/it's" missteps has recently taken a big backseat to the volcanic Grammar Police rage I now feel over on Reddit, where every third post starts with the words "Me and my..."

/one of these errors can clearly not be blamed on autofill
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: "The members of the parade passing the streets of the capital city heartily responded with the firm pledge to propel the strengthening of the combat capabilities and defend the rear of socialist homeland as firm as a rock," the KCNA report read.

Teehee. Do you think their translator was aware of how much homoerotic innuendo that is in English?


I mean, he is a dick-tater.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where are the glow sticks and the oontz?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To celebrate its newly found rave culture, Kim Jong Un holds a midnight military parade


Uns Uns Uns Uns Uns Uns Uns Uns Uns...


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Where are the glow sticks and the oontz?


They ate them to survive, months ago.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

akya: [cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]
Why does it always seem like some advisor is suspiciously side-eyeing him?


they are trying to make sure he is happy because when he throws a tantrum and decides it's your fault you and everyone you know gets sent for "re-education."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course it was held at night. In good lighting, duct tape, card board, and spray paint are Way more obvious.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

akya: [cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]
Why does it always seem like some advisor is suspiciously side-eyeing him?


He's thinking, "please don't kill me, please don't kill me, please don't kill me...."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's not wearing his usual Commie frock. Must be heading to Macau later that night.
 
