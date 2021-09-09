 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   One day, you're burning books, in accordance with your Native American origins. And the next day you're resigning as people find out you've got no Native American origins   (cbc.ca) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, my mothers side has no native roots. My paternal grandmother was Micmac. We come to a thanksgiving event hosted by a vegan cousin on my maternal side. My entirely non-genetic aunt starts hyping up her DNA swab that said she was some fraction native. I have come to want to question her drug supply. I said "we still own land in first peoples lands in Canada. You have some random test saying you have minimal native roots.  Who is the native?"


Quite frankly, I don't want the land. I grew up in Dallas, my blood sets around freezing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why would native american origins require you to burn books?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think it's fair or equitable to reserve particular rights for certain peoples.  All races, ethnicities, religions, and creeds should have the liberty to responsibly burn the printed word as they see fit.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Why would native american origins require you to burn books?


Perhaps some ink, paper, or binding glues contains hallucinogenic compounds?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There used to be a guy in Florida, self-procalimed Cherokee chief. He'd show up everywhere indigenous rights or benefits were discussed. Made a bit of an ass of himself in several situations, surely for the indigenous cause...

Anywhosywhatsis, the Tribes controlled the gambling rights and the state wanted to expand and pretty it quick it added up to big money, so someone looked into this guy... and I suppose he still has the station wagon.

I dunno how you say 'Doelezal' in Seminole.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Told you she wasn't a true Scotsman.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the well-known way to show reverence to indigenous peoples...by destroying things they decide are unpleasant to them.

Because destruction of unpleasant history always works out so well for people. Yes. That's been shown throughout the ages.

Sorry, I have to go put some liniment on my sprained eyeballs.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Perhaps some books like statues should probably have been used to start a fire.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DO NOT BURN COMICBOOKS!

If you want an angry fan mob that would make you wanna adopt a windego as psychosocial service animal. Then by all means do.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Why would native american origins require you to burn books?


She thought that showing up as a Nazi would be a bit too on the nose.
 
