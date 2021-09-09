 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Texas woman threatens a judge with hanging all because he advocated wearing a mask in public. And you thought abortion laws were the craziest thing you'd hear out of Texas this week?   (yahoo.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's outrageous! Everyone knows the penalty for mask advocating in Texas is life in Galveston.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She's nuts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Everyone has their own personal bottle of cray-cray. Some people simply pop their tops much more readily than others.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Religion is the biggest problem we face.  Everything else stems from that.

#TaxTheChurches
/retroactively into bankruptcy
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

feckingmorons: She's nuts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, better wear a mask in jail.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Abortion is the craziest thing we've heard out of Texas this week.

This is nothing in comparison.

Yeah, this one is off her farking rocker, but the men there are far, far worse.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Religion is the biggest problem we face.  Everything else stems from that.

#TaxTheChurches
/retroactively into bankruptcy


I'm good with that
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so tired of lunatics.

It's shocking how many there are running loose.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buttercat: I'm so tired of lunatics.

It's shocking how many there are running loose.


You should work in an ER, you realize that ~20% of the population shouldn't be out without a caregiver.
 
neongoats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hopefully the judge put that terrorist in jail where they belong.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
anyone submit this story linked in the footer with an obvious tag yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Global HairArtist Ashley Rocks

From her instagram.  Not just a local hair artist, but a global hair artist.  She cuts hair.  She is also heavily into an organic supplement MLM, as you would expect.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: buttercat: I'm so tired of lunatics.

It's shocking how many there are running loose.

You should work in an ER, you realize that ~20% of the population shouldn't be out without a caregiver.


And a helmet, mittens tied to their sleeves, even in summer, a bus pass on a lanyard, a three-day supply of instant chocolate pudding...
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/on fark this week I learned
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
is this a thing where these MAGA nuts harass folks in grocery stores for having the nerve to wear masks? saw one yesterday while I was shopping. some older dude was all pissed off at someone wearing one. only caught the end of it as I walked into the aisle. I had my mask on (and I'm a larger man with zero tolerance for nut jobs) - he saw me, I gave him a look as if to say "go ahead. say something to me" but he walked away.

honestly - if and/or when this happens to me - I'm nearly 50 and have zero police record whatsoever. figure I get to give one freebee beating before I get charged with a felony
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

poconojoe: is this a thing where these MAGA nuts harass folks in grocery stores for having the nerve to wear masks? saw one yesterday while I was shopping. some older dude was all pissed off at someone wearing one. only caught the end of it as I walked into the aisle. I had my mask on (and I'm a larger man with zero tolerance for nut jobs) - he saw me, I gave him a look as if to say "go ahead. say something to me" but he walked away.

honestly - if and/or when this happens to me - I'm nearly 50 and have zero police record whatsoever. figure I get to give one freebee beating before I get charged with a felony


you have three strikes, shame to forego the first two...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Actually I think the abortion thing is crazier. This is a short term incident with just one loon.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Abortion is the craziest thing we've heard out of Texas this week.

This is nothing in comparison.

Yeah, this one is off her farking rocker, but the men there are far, far worse.


There are plenty of women in Texas who are perfectly fine with punishing other women when it comes to abortion.  I'd venture a guess that every married male Texas politician who voted for the new abortion restrictions has a wife that supports it.  Otherwise the wives would be making their husbands' lives a living hell right now.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not surprised. Mrs. rancher has family in Houston, sadly, when the Covid-19 was abating (it seemed) we went for a visit. Brother in law supported Ted Cruz, He Who Shall Not Be Named and Abbot Costello. It was 5 days of me biting my tongue and turning red. FFS-who handed out the cult Kool-Aid down there? And Houston is supposed to be fairly "blue". I dread the upcoming mid-terms. Up where I live still plenty of maskers, I'm one, and a goodly number who don't. I am thinking of switching to an N95 for MY protection. They can suck in the virus and croak.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Heh.
"Nirenberg" trial?
I think Ron would say.. "Not guilty".  Then do some curls.

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't threatening a judge, like, a big deal?  Like assault on a police officer or something like that?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American Taliban street preachers really are a special kind of trash, aren't they?
 
LL316
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What do these people think the end game is of, in their mind, having people mask up during a pandemic?  Is Big Mask pulling the strings behind the curtain?
 
Civchic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The amazing part is that SHE submitted the video.  She is PROUD of it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: Isn't threatening a judge, like, a big deal?  Like assault on a police officer or something like that?


I don't think her saying "they will hang you" qualifies as a threat.  It wasn't specific since "they" is never identified.  Change the word "they" to I or we and it would be a threat.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Actually I think the abortion thing is crazier. This is a short term incident with just one loon.


Its actually been going on for several years. But this specifically has been going on for a good 18 months. And the loons are many.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LL316: What do these people think the end game is of, in their mind, having people mask up during a pandemic?  Is Big Mask pulling the strings behind the curtain?


I read about some firefighter in Nevada who died at 38 from coronavirus and his widow stated "We thought it was all a political game."  What does that even mean?  The scientists and libs are wearing masks to avoid getting sick and... what?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LL316: What do these people think the end game is of, in their mind, having people mask up during a pandemic?  Is Big Mask pulling the strings behind the curtain?


It's the thin edge of the wedge, the gateway to control, cuck training. Somehow wearing a mask now opens you up to being a mindless zombie who will be manipulated into supporting the gay agenda. And not the good gay agenda with mimosas at brunch and a day of fashion but the bad one with all the butt stuff that conservatives can't stop thinking about.
 
