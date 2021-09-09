 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Half finished, tiny tree house up a sketchy fire road just south of nowhere at all for half a million bucks? Sounds on brand for 2021   (zillow.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The lot is 50 Acres and borders the national forest.
You are paying for the views.
It will make a nice hunting stuga
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Stunning 50 acre property. And your kids get to go to Conifer High School, home of the Fightin' Saps.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So the current owners didn't even finish building before the throngs of wandering yuppie hikers drove them away?

/"This is the forest, everyone owns it"
//then feel free to pay your share of the property taxes
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: the throngs of wandering yuppie hikers


Around Bailey?
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle of nowhere? That's just outside of denver, sitting on 50 acres.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Half finished tree house in the middle of nowhere" is going to appeal to a lot of people

Bet this sells in a week over asking price
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: The lot is 50 Acres and borders the national forest.
You are paying for the views.
It will make a nice hunting stuga


I shot down a German Stuga.  Never thought I would be I did.  It happened last year at a War Birds Air Show.  The trick is, you gotta take 'em by surprise.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  It's not in the San Franscisco area.   I'm wondering if any homeowners every tried that.  Detached Garage?  Comfy Home with shared parking $750,000.  Kid's Treehouse in back yard?  Elevated Natural Home with security rope ladder:  $975,000.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not wishing to split hairs but doesn't a "tree house" need to reside "in a tree"? This seems more like a cabin in the woods.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: The lot is 50 Acres and borders the national forest.
You are paying for the views.
It will make a nice hunting stuga fark shack.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the current owners didn't even finish building before the throngs of wandering yuppie hikers drove them away?

/"This is the forest, everyone owns it"
//then feel free to pay your share of the property taxes


I hate wandering yuppie hikers.  Their thongs are okay for the most part.  Except when they leave them on trees to dry out.  Breakfast, anyone?
All who wander aren't lost, man.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blender61: The lot is 50 Acres and borders the national forest. On three sides
You are paying for the views.
It will make a nice hunting stuga


Also has solar power and water systems already in place with propane heat. In Colorado I would say thats quite the deal for 50 acres and a pretty much ready to move in off grid home. Hell, if I had a spare 500k I would be all over it. Alas I do not :(
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sniderman: It will make a nice hunting stuga fark murder shack.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the tag for the submit? Colorado"ranch" property is price by adjacency to accessible fed land, view, and altitude. "Ranches" with positives in those 3 attributes should sell for money like that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That will be pretty sweet until it burns down from the pine trees right next to it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
$10k/acre seems like a deal. Am I missing something?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

delysid25: Middle of nowhere? That's just outside of denver, sitting on 50 acres.


"Just outside" for a getaway cabin, but too far to commute.  You also aren't getting broadband out there.  I think it's priced just fine, but I don't think being an hour from Denver without traffic helps the price too much.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not a tree house
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: delysid25: Middle of nowhere? That's just outside of denver, sitting on 50 acres.

"Just outside" for a getaway cabin, but too far to commute.  You also aren't getting broadband out there.  I think it's priced just fine, but I don't think being an hour from Denver without traffic helps the price too much.


Can always get a Starlink dish, well, next year maybe.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Not wishing to split hairs but doesn't a "tree house" need to reside "in a tree"? This seems more like a cabin in the woods.


Just stay out of the basement. And don't read the Latin.

/Read the latin
//Out loud
///can't be obscure
 
debug
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure you actually know what a tree house is.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: oldfarthenry: Not wishing to split hairs but doesn't a "tree house" need to reside "in a tree"? This seems more like a cabin in the woods.

Just stay out of the basement. And don't read the Latin.

/Read the latin
//Out loud
///can't be obscure


The Latin is okay - just don't blow the conch shell.

/Nothing is obscure on Fark
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But there are gelbviehs there!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Not wishing to split hairs but doesn't a "tree house" need to reside "in a tree"? This seems more like a cabin in the woods.


It's made of trees.  That count?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's creepy when your browser history starts getting greenlit.
 
mno
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is there such a thing as a ratio on Fark or is that just a Twitter thing?  Because
 
