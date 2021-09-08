 Skip to content
(The Irish Times) Someone took NZ government advice to "spread your legs, not the virus" a little too far
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't think smells can ward off Coronavirus.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

dahmenaaron: PM Jacinda Ardern says sexual relations, regardless of Covid status, shouldn't "generally be part of [hospital] visiting hours." Ashley Bloomfield: "It's a high risk activity, potentially." https://t.co/VeRVXg7QjU


",potentially."

It is a high risk activity. Why can't this woman take a stand for anything other than blaming all gun owners for one lunatic?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All the times I've been in the hospital, not once did I feel like having sex.

I wasn't feeling well.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I don't think smells can ward off Coronavirus.


Well I hate to be that guy, but you should probably know you're doing it wrong.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Her face is so disapproving. It wilts my bone.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrparks: Her face is so disapproving. It wilts my bone.


That's her "no" face. Her husband, knows it all too well...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alright, she's a terrible dictator.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:
dahmenaaron: PM Jacinda Ardern says sexual relations, regardless of Covid status, shouldn't "generally be part of [hospital] visiting hours." Ashley Bloomfield: "It's a high risk activity, potentially." https://t.co/VeRVXg7QjU

",potentially."

It is a high risk activity. Why can't this woman take a stand for anything other than blaming all gun owners for one lunatic?


.... before she won the subsequent election in a landslide.

The voters have spoken, Colonel. They could have changed the laws back. And ya know what? They did the exact opposite.

Farking voters, ammiright?
 
thisispete
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For the uninitiated New Zealand's Minister for Covid Response, Chris Hipkins, misspoke about exercise in lockdownin a news conference saying people should "spread their legs" instead of "stretch their legs".

It was all taken in good fun and he's leaned into it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is an incredibly common occurance based on the documentary evidence I have researched on the internet.
 
thisispete
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
🤔😟😳😏
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: All the times I've been in the hospital, not once did I feel like having sex.

I wasn't feeling well.


Sure, if you are there as a patient. When visiting... Well, I got a thing for female docs. I like intelligent women.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Well, I got a thing for female docs. I like intelligent women.


My last GP was a women. She was very pretty and she handed out Xanax at a whim...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus christ man
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I don't think smells can ward off Coronavirus.


Username strangely appropriate.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i looks like the two of them are watching a video of it while the signer describes a cleveland steamer
 
