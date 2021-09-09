 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   A foil-wrapped house survived the Caldor fire, was delicious with sour cream and chives   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
14 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Foil (Official Video)
Youtube urglg3WimHA
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice paywall
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But it blew up the microwave.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow. Caldor's. That takes me back.

There was one by the Service Merchandise, Lechmere's and Montgomery Ward's.

Pretty ominous, in retrospect.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't need no steenkin' foil for my baked potatoes.  Here's the recipe from America's Test Kitchen (but without their annoying paywall.)

https://www.splendidtable.org/story/2​0​17/04/24/best-baked-potatoes
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They didn't throw it into Mount Doom? Well...there's your problem, right there

/ the joke is that I initially misread Caldor as Mordor.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was it wrapped in paywall?
 
powhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So that stuff works? My sis works NFS in Oregon and helped wrap a structure or two.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably not allowed by the HOA though.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

powhound: So that stuff works? My sis works NFS in Oregon and helped wrap a structure or two.


oh yeah she did....
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice paywall


It's almost as if they don't want anyone to read their shiat.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But wrapping the family cabin in protective foil isn't something that can be easily accomplished as the fire nears.

"Wrapping the family cabin" sounds like an outdoors-y way of talking about condoms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the foil survival tents a forest service firefighter buddy showed me back in the day. I asked if he really thought he could survive a burn-over event in it and his response was along the lines of "this is how they will find my cooked remains if that ever happens".
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

