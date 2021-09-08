 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   DA says he'll no longer take DWB as probable cause   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Police, Constable, John Choi, Crime, simple traffic stop, day 32-year-old Philando Castile, Daily Beast, police officers  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 7:30 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
When a prosecutor says he won't prosecute something anymore it is time for a new prosecutor.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dave Watthews Band?
 
dracos31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Step 1: Make it virtually impossible to not commit a minor infraction.
Step 2: stop predominantly POC for said infractions.
Step 3: Claim POC are more likely to be found with something illegal, therefore you need to increase steps 1 and 2.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: When a prosecutor says he won't prosecute something anymore it is time for a new prosecutor.


I didn't know you had a sense of humor
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But Allison Schaber, the president of a union representing Ramsey County Sheriff Office deputies, told The Daily Beast that Choi's new policy "is another example of the Ramsey County Attorney's Office circumventing the legislative process to satisfy his own political ambitions."

fark off, racist.

The same goes for a certain someone here.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about DUI listening to DMB, PDQ?
 
dracos31
‘’ less than a minute ago  

serfdood: But Allison Schaber, the president of a union representing Ramsey County Sheriff Office deputies, told The Daily Beast that Choi's new policy "is another example of the Ramsey County Attorney's Office circumventing the legislative process to satisfy his own political ambitions."

fark off, racist.

The same goes for a certain someone here.


Fark's Razor: never assume racism where boot-licking will suffice
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

serfdood: But Allison Schaber, the president of a union representing Ramsey County Sheriff Office deputies, told The Daily Beast that Choi's new policy "is another example of the Ramsey County Attorney's Office circumventing the legislative process to satisfy his own political ambitions."

fark off, racist.

The same goes for a certain someone here.


"Here" being...?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.