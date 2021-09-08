 Skip to content
 
Dylan Roof is appealing his death sentence
45
    More: Creepy, United States, Capital punishment, Dylan Roof, death sentence, Crime, Capital punishment in the United States, Roof's first appeal, Supreme Court of the United States  
45 Comments
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nah, his lawyers are arguing that the prosecutors f*cked up by arguing that the death penalty should be handed down because of "victim worth"  - that a person's behavior or genetics makes them inherently f higher worth than others.

Which, if it's true, is not a bad argument.  (IF it's true. I am aware that this is a Big If.)  That kind of reasoning would open the door to al kinds of crazy shenanigans, and the vast majority of those shenanigans would not be directed toward white people.

/Frankly, I think that haircut is a crime against humanity.
 
uudd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Kill him twice, better times two.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Generally, I'm against the death penalty, but f*ck this guy forever and his death needs to be slow and torturous.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Them what takes cakes that the Parsi man bakes make grave mistakes.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HawgWild: Generally, I'm against the death penalty, but f*ck this guy forever and his death needs to be slow and torturous.


I was with you until 'slow and torturous' entered the mix
He deserves to die.
But calling for a painful death is out of line.

Think positive.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Just knowing he is removed from this world, will make it a better place..
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Torture him before they kill him.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to die alone, feeling his life slipping away under a massive amount of opiates in the few seconds of consciousness he has left once that lethal dose hits his veins. And he will die choking, sputtering, and drowning in his own lung juices while blissfully unaware, unlike his victims.

And I hope in his last moments, strapped to that gurney and staring at the families of the people he took from them, he feels true, utter fear. I hope there is no assuagement or comfort for him to be had, save the release of death.

But then, that's just the vengeful part of me.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now folks, he did have a 2nd Amendment right to that gun.

And do you know what the Founding Fathers, who wrote that 2nd Amendment would say about this?

They'd say, "Who lets their Negroes off the plantation on a Wednesday?"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's meet in the middle.

We'll commute his lethal injection but put him on the breaking wheel extrajudicially.

His call.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: He's going to die alone, feeling his life slipping away under a massive amount of opiates in the few seconds of consciousness he has left once that lethal dose hits his veins. And he will die choking, sputtering, and drowning in his own lung juices while blissfully unaware, unlike his victims.

And I hope in his last moments, strapped to that gurney and staring at the families of the people he took from them, he feels true, utter fear. I hope there is no assuagement or comfort for him to be had, save the release of death.

But then, that's just the vengeful part of me.


Oh, their will be fear, I can assure you. Mixed with an insane amount of pressure combined with the "Pins and Needles" feeling on his scalp. People always think an Opiate OD is painless lol. Maybe if it's mixed with benzos and you slowly work up to a lethal dose over an hour or two via IV, but all it once certainty won't feel comfortable that's for sure.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A Firing Squad would be more appropriate.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hang him so high the crows get nosebleeds trying to peck his eyes out.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's future Republican Congressman Roof.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side, killer: you can probably get Burger King as your last meal.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would he not have qualified for the death penalty anyway? I mean he did kill a bunch of people I can't see a jury needing the hate crime angle to give them that extra nudge.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: [static01.nyt.com image 850x637]


Why does he hate those flowers so much?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

uudd: Kill him twice, better times two.


Triples is best.
 
Panyen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Death is too good for him.
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is this dude still alive and allowed to have opinions? Innocent until proven guilty only applies when you're not caught red-handed.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just move him to general population. Whatever happens after that is simply Karma taking care of business...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: He's going to die alone, feeling his life slipping away under a massive amount of opiates in the few seconds of consciousness he has left once that lethal dose hits his veins. And he will die choking, sputtering, and drowning in his own lung juices while blissfully unaware, unlike his victims.

And I hope in his last moments, strapped to that gurney and staring at the families of the people he took from them, he feels true, utter fear. I hope there is no assuagement or comfort for him to be had, save the release of death.

But then, that's just the vengeful part of me.


Sometimes I feel like revenge and justice can be the same thing.  Not in every case, but, yeah, some farkers have it coming.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why guilt and penalty should always be separate parts of a trial. TFA says there would be an entire new trial based upon this one point.

Shoot him in the head, inside a church - let him know that fear for the last few seconds of his miserable ass-life.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nah, his lawyers are arguing that the prosecutors f*cked up by arguing that the death penalty should be handed down because of "victim worth"  - that a person's behavior or genetics makes them inherently f higher worth than others.

Which, if it's true, is not a bad argument.  (IF it's true. I am aware that this is a Big If.)  That kind of reasoning would open the door to al kinds of crazy shenanigans, and the vast majority of those shenanigans would not be directed toward white people.

/Frankly, I think that haircut is a crime against humanity.


I'm pretty sure the door of "victim worth" has been open for a long time, but mostly only for upper-middle-class white people.  You don't think "she was such a nice girl who had such a promising future ahead of her" doesn't have an impact on sentencing?  The threat that the defense sees here is that the door might be opened for black people, and who knows where that will end.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Generally, I'm against the death penalty, but f*ck this guy forever and his death needs to be slow and torturous.


Then you're not against the death penalty. Can't have it both ways. You can't say "the death penalty needs to be abolished...unless I *really* don't like what that person did, then I'm all for cruel and unusual punishment."

That's like me saying "Generally I'm straight and not into having sex with guys, unless it's Travis Fimmel. In which case, I hope he brings a bottle of whiskey, a bunch of lube, and his A game."

/call me, Travis
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Would he not have qualified for the death penalty anyway? I mean he did kill a bunch of people I can't see a jury needing the hate crime angle to give them that extra nudge.


I suspectvthe federal statute requires special circumstances- such as for hire, lying in wait, etc
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If Dylan Roof is really "begging" for his life, show that on television. Let the entire world hear his impassioned pleadings about why he should be allowed to live, and zoom in to show the fear on his face as he begs America for the leniency he denied his victims.

Then when he's done pleading his case, as his body is shuddering with emotion and with the tears and snot still running down his face... kill him anyway.
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Roof, the Roof, the Roof is on fire....
 
dracos31
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's strange how little we have heard about his home life. Kids don't grow up like this in a bubble. Where were his parents when he was planning this? Did they teach him this hate, or did they just ignore him until it was too late?

Based on the haircut they gave him, he never had a chance at a normal life.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Would he not have qualified for the death penalty anyway? I mean he did kill a bunch of people I can't see a jury needing the hate crime angle to give them that extra nudge.


South Carolina requires aggravating circumstances in order to get death penalty (over life in prison).  However, multiple victims of the same scheme are an enumerated aggravating circumstance, so hate crime shouldn't have been needed unless that is what got the trial into federal court.   The hate crime conviction makes death penalty a no-brainer, esp if the defense successfully argues that while there were multiple victims, there was no "scheme."  I wager hate crime charge has more to do with getting the trial into federal court.

At least that's how I see it.  He was convicted in federal court and plead guilty in state court.

https://www.scstatehouse.gov/code/t16​c​003.php
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: RTOGUY: Would he not have qualified for the death penalty anyway? I mean he did kill a bunch of people I can't see a jury needing the hate crime angle to give them that extra nudge.

South Carolina requires aggravating circumstances in order to get death penalty (over life in prison).  However, multiple victims of the same scheme are an enumerated aggravating circumstance, so hate crime shouldn't have been needed unless that is what got the trial into federal court.   The hate crime conviction makes death penalty a no-brainer, esp if the defense successfully argues that while there were multiple victims, there was no "scheme."  I wager hate crime charge has more to do with getting the trial into federal court.

At least that's how I see it.  He was convicted in federal court and plead guilty in state court.

https://www.scstatehouse.gov/code/t16c​003.php


Interesting. I wasn't aware South Carolina needed anything extra to get the death penalty I thought mass murder would have been enough.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anti death penalty here, even tho this farker deserves it

Throw him in a hole and forget about him(metaphorically)
It's cheaper

Also, who takes time from planting a few borders around the house to take a pic like that
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Look on the bright side, killer: you can probably get Burger King as your last meal.


I'm sure Trump would send him a few hamberders.

Anyway, has nobody pointed out that they spelled his name wrong? It's Dylann. Two N's. That's why he isn't referred to by first-middle-last. Because no other idjit on earth would name their son Dylann.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dracos31: It's strange how little we have heard about his home life.


I don't want to know about his home life. That is something for behavior specialists to study.
I'd rather focus on the lives of the victims. They are the ones that matter.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: I was with you until 'slow and torturous' entered the mix
He deserves to die.
But calling for a painful death is out of line.


It only said "deserved."

He certainly deserves it, we just shouldn't do that as a state action.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, do jurisdictions in the USA that have a death penalty have a lower homicide rate than those that award life or lesser prison sentences?

Or is it all about revenge?...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: He's going to die alone, feeling his life slipping away under a massive amount of opiates in the few seconds of consciousness he has left once that lethal dose hits his veins. And he will die choking, sputtering, and drowning in his own lung juices while blissfully unaware, unlike his victims.

And I hope in his last moments, strapped to that gurney and staring at the families of the people he took from them, he feels true, utter fear. I hope there is no assuagement or comfort for him to be had, save the release of death.

But then, that's just the vengeful part of me.


I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
MythDragon:

Then you're not against the death penalty. Can't have it both ways. You can't say "the death penalty needs to be abolished...unless I *really* don't like what that person did, then I'm all for cruel and unusual punishment."

I'm not against the death penalty, but I do think its value as a deterrent is nonexistent. The death penalty should be saved for the unrepentant monsters who have seceded their right to humanity.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: HawgWild: Generally, I'm against the death penalty, but f*ck this guy forever and his death needs to be slow and torturous.

Then you're not against the death penalty. Can't have it both ways. You can't say "the death penalty needs to be abolished...unless I *really* don't like what that person did, then I'm all for cruel and unusual punishment."

That's like me saying "Generally I'm straight and not into having sex with guys, unless it's Travis Fimmel. In which case, I hope he brings a bottle of whiskey, a bunch of lube, and his A game."

/call me, Travis


Not the case.  I will be very happy when he's dead, and will only regret that it was a humane death.

But I think the death penalty should be abolished because we fark up too many cases.

It's kind of like, "I'd really like to fark Travis, but it's 1985 and he has AIDS."
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dracos31: It's strange how little we have heard about his home life.

I don't want to know about his home life. That is something for behavior specialists to study.
I'd rather focus on the lives of the victims. They are the ones that matter.


This. Nine families have spent the last 6 years knowing their loved ones aren't going to be showing up for granny's birthday or junior's graduation or Christmas or Easter or anything else. And they're going to be constantly reminded of that for the rest of their lives. All because Dylann Roof decided their loved ones' lives weren't of any value.

The world will be better off without him.
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Based on the replies here, sounds like I should invest in tree and rope futures.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this guy a psychopath?  I'm just curious what is known about him.

I'm anti death penalty, but won't lose any sleep over Roof's punishment if it turns out to be execution.

It blows my mind that people like this even exist.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: MythDragon:

Then you're not against the death penalty. Can't have it both ways. You can't say "the death penalty needs to be abolished...unless I *really* don't like what that person did, then I'm all for cruel and unusual punishment."

I'm not against the death penalty, but I do think its value as a deterrent is nonexistent. The death penalty should be saved for the unrepentant monsters who have seceded their right to humanity.


I could get behind that, if, big if, we could be 100% sure it was always correct and never abused, for say, political theater(caughcasyanthoneycough)

So no, you know that ain't gonna happen
 
