(ANSA (Italy))   Italy legalizes growing small amounts of marijuana at home, providing an incentive to finally create some edible pizza   (ansa.it) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally?

Okay pizza edge lord.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't all pizza edible?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Isn't all pizza edible?


only if it has pineapple on it
and it has to be a super-saucy extra thick deep dish pizza
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Isn't all pizza edible?


Some Italian pizza is simply flat bread with a drizzle of olive oil on it.  "All pizza is edible" depends upon your definition of edible.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Finally?

Okay pizza edge lord.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still better than that grease soaked tortilla shiat they call NY style.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
New Jersey makes better pizza than Italy.

/Yeah, I said it!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
stoners rejoice!
/italy has joined the cause
//got nothing
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
See, it's funny, because weed looks like oregano.

Or maybe it isn't. I'm just trying to make some kind of humoristic sense out of that headline, and got nothin'.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do they put pineapple in Chicago-style pizza?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Italy?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Hawaii? (probably yes)
 
woodjf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems about the same as Canada. 4plants obviously no selling it. It's more of a fun hobby than anything else. I'd like to grow some Venus fly traps.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Do they put pineapple in Chicago-style pizza?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Italy?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Hawaii? (probably yes)


In Italy they put ananas on pizza.
 
vrax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: waxbeans: Isn't all pizza edible?

only if it has pineapple on it
and it has to be a super-saucy extra thick deep dish pizza


You shut your stupid pineapple hole, heathen!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just got done partaking in a homemade pizza a couple hours ago so I'm getting a kick...
/Well, I didn't make the mozzarella, pepperoni, onions, olives, or mushrooms but I did make the dough so stick that in your butts and smoke it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Porous Horace: Do they put pineapple in Chicago-style pizza?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Italy?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Hawaii? (probably yes)

In Italy they put ananas on pizza.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PreMortem
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Porous Horace: Do they put pineapple in Chicago-style pizza?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Italy?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Hawaii? (probably yes)

In Italy they put ananas on pizza.


In Italy they put a lot of different things on pizza. Had tuna and onion, horse meat, squid, potato, eggplant, capers. Never ananas that I can remember, or bananas, or pineapple. Never saw a meatball in pasta for that matter.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Sanguine Dawn: Porous Horace: Do they put pineapple in Chicago-style pizza?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Italy?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Hawaii? (probably yes)

In Italy they put ananas on pizza.

[preview.redd.it image 543x480]


I find it interesting that that chart omits Spanish (piña) - almost as if they were trying to force a perspective by omitting data.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I lived in Rome for about six months and my fondest recollection about twenty years later is the pizza shops. They would bake the pizza in giant sheets and customers would walk up, tell them how many inches of pizza they wanted, and walk away with rectangle of pizza folded up with a wrapper.

And I realize now inches of pizza sounds like a set-up for a joke, but I got nothing.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: New Jersey makes better pizza than Italy.

/Yeah, I said it!


I thought Rochester, NY made garbage plates
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Sanguine Dawn: Porous Horace: Do they put pineapple in Chicago-style pizza?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Italy?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Hawaii? (probably yes)

In Italy they put ananas on pizza.

[preview.redd.it image 543x480]


To wit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BafflerMeal: Sanguine Dawn: Porous Horace: Do they put pineapple in Chicago-style pizza?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Italy?
Do they put pineapple on pizza in Hawaii? (probably yes)

In Italy they put ananas on pizza.

[preview.redd.it image 543x480]


How is Hawaiian not on that list?
 
