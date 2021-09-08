 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   We've got a Tropical Storm Mindy now. Projected path has it going east over the Florida panhandle and into the Atlantic. Stay safe, farkers   (clickorlando.com) divider line
28
    More: News, Tropical cyclone, tropical storm, National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Larry, peak of hurricane season, Little change, Florida, Florida Panhandle Wednesday night  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Na-no Na-no
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of farking practically nowhere too.  That's extremely unusual.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asymptonic: Out of farking practically nowhere too.  That's extremely unusual.


Biden remembered the password for Obama's weather machine
 
Slypork
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shazbat
 
jclaggett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

asymptonic: Out of farking practically nowhere too.  That's extremely unusual.


I mean, the system in question has been followers by meteorologists for awhile. It just intensified to named category is all.
 
maxheck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Great.Coke addled cute girl and a REALLY coke addled comedian.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm thinking mom may not be making her appointment to get her hair done tomorrow (in N.E. FL)
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
isteam.wsimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everyone knows it's Mindy 🎶
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bye, nice lady!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Possibly dumb but sincere question on something that I was idly thinking about: it seems to me that hurricanes and tropical storms frequently make landfall in Florida and the Carolinas... but I rarely hear of one making landfall in Georgia, which is, of course, smack in the middle of those places. Is there something about the North Atlantic Gyre and the Gulfstream that just causes them to miss the in-between spot? Or is the comparative rarity of Georgia hurricanes something I'm imagining?

Wiki seems to back me up on this: "The last system to make landfall in the state at hurricane intensity was Hurricane David in 1979. Further, only four major hurricanes have struck Georgia, the most recent of which being Michael in 2018." But there's no explanation of why.

Looks like Mindy is going to do some damage to Georgia, but only after coming up through Florida.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jclaggett: asymptonic: Out of farking practically nowhere too.  That's extremely unusual.

I mean, the system in question has been followers by meteorologists for awhile. It just intensified to named category is all.


It is also a fairly fast moving storm. Predictions are only 2"-4" of rain. It'll be over before the toothless methheads realize it's raining. This is not like tropical storm Harvey that hovered over Houston for 3 days dropping feet of rain.
 
sforce
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asymptonic: Out of farking practically nowhere too.  That's extremely unusual.


https://www.windy.com

It's good at showing potential storms coming before they develop, and more often than not if it shows something developing 7 days out or less, it typically does, using the European model. Like Mindy was.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Possibly dumb but sincere question on something that I was idly thinking about: it seems to me that hurricanes and tropical storms frequently make landfall in Florida and the Carolinas... but I rarely hear of one making landfall in Georgia, which is, of course, smack in the middle of those places. Is there something about the North Atlantic Gyre and the Gulfstream that just causes them to miss the in-between spot? Or is the comparative rarity of Georgia hurricanes something I'm imagining?

Wiki seems to back me up on this: "The last system to make landfall in the state at hurricane intensity was Hurricane David in 1979. Further, only four major hurricanes have struck Georgia, the most recent of which being Michael in 2018." But there's no explanation of why.

Looks like Mindy is going to do some damage to Georgia, but only after coming up through Florida.


Look at the way the wind blows in the northern hemisphere.  Half the time there's a high pressure system blocking.
 
highdesertmac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=185​3​319601372992
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Possibly dumb but sincere question on something that I was idly thinking about: it seems to me that hurricanes and tropical storms frequently make landfall in Florida and the Carolinas... but I rarely hear of one making landfall in Georgia, which is, of course, smack in the middle of those places. Is there something about the North Atlantic Gyre and the Gulfstream that just causes them to miss the in-between spot? Or is the comparative rarity of Georgia hurricanes something I'm imagining?

Wiki seems to back me up on this: "The last system to make landfall in the state at hurricane intensity was Hurricane David in 1979. Further, only four major hurricanes have struck Georgia, the most recent of which being Michael in 2018." But there's no explanation of why.

Looks like Mindy is going to do some damage to Georgia, but only after coming up through Florida.


Probably has to do with geography and the curvature of the earth.

Scoring a bullseye on the Georgia coast would probably require a storm to start turning west-northwest while going through the Lesser Antilles, and then go on a due-northwest course about halfway between Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and NOT turn due north or north-northeast before reaching the coast.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Possibly dumb but sincere question on something that I was idly thinking about: it seems to me that hurricanes and tropical storms frequently make landfall in Florida and the Carolinas... but I rarely hear of one making landfall in Georgia, which is, of course, smack in the middle of those places. Is there something about the North Atlantic Gyre and the Gulfstream that just causes them to miss the in-between spot? Or is the comparative rarity of Georgia hurricanes something I'm imagining?

Wiki seems to back me up on this: "The last system to make landfall in the state at hurricane intensity was Hurricane David in 1979. Further, only four major hurricanes have struck Georgia, the most recent of which being Michael in 2018." But there's no explanation of why.

Looks like Mindy is going to do some damage to Georgia, but only after coming up through Florida.


Not only does Georgia have less coastline than Florida and the Carolinas, but it basically sits at the bottom of a concave shape in the east coast of the US. It is just a matter of Georgia having less surface area sticking out into the Atlantic
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And now that land is no longer an obstacle for these Hurricanes this thing might as cut Florida away from the rest of America.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Babies named Mindy spiked in 1979 with the airing of Season 1.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Na-no Na-no
[Fark user image 600x815]


OK. Everything Kosher in this thread.
 
Keeve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Everyone knows it's Mindy 🎶


Just added you to my favorites. I was 5 when that song came out. My older sisters name is Mindy. I always thought that song was about her!
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Na-no Na-no
[Fark user image image 600x815]


White people look so lame when they flash gang signs.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh great, I dated her in h.s. ...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/With a Florida ballsack.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
tinfoil-hat maggie:
Look at the way the wind blows in the northern hemisphere.  Half the time there's a high pressure system blocking.

That can be tough to do unless you know where to look.  Years ago the isobar information was always shown on the weather maps.  And it was a great tool to see one of the major influences on a weather system.  Then they started being removed in the late 80's during the dumbing down of news in the US.  Now they just show a computer prediction without any of the pressure, frontal, and wind information that would allow people an understanding of why they think the storm will go in a particular direction.

Reporting.  Because math is hard!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.