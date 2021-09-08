 Skip to content
(Guardian)   LAPD policy: "Hello civilian. Let's chat awhile for no particular reason while we look up all your social media accounts"   (theguardian.com) divider line
67
67 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that is what I call a first amendment violation. Good god the idea of these guys amassing information on citizens to decide which side they're on, is a mind bogglingly horrific development.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Am I under arrest?  Then I am not speaking any more until I have talked to my lawyer.  Oh, I'm not?  Well, then have a nice day, officer; I'm walking off now"  And remember that they can lie to you to coerce a confession, so being told you are not under arrest is a prima facie lie until proven otherwise.  Shiat, if you are the victim of a crime, I'd still call your lawyer first, and not call the cops until the lawyer was on site, and only communicate to the cops through the lawyer.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't Talk to the Police
Youtube d-7o9xYp7eE
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'including individuals who are not arrested or accused of a crime'

Yeah. No. You don't have to answer any questions by LEO unless you are being lawfully detained.

Now people know why they want everyone to use a Smart/iPhone.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. NOPE!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're stupid enough to give them your social media information, and crazy enough that there's something actionable in there, then fark you.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAPD's social media site: Proudboys(dot)ru
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol good luck all you'll find on my phone is pictures of my pasty white unshaven taint.

/Literally thousands of them
//Some tastefully done.
///That last one was a lie
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If you're stupid enough to give them your social media information, and crazy enough that there's something actionable in there, then fark you.


You think they're just looking for legally actionable offenses?  You sweet summer child.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook should be freaking out on this better reason than most to delete your account.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Lol good luck all you'll find on my phone is pictures of my pasty white unshaven taint.

/Literally thousands of them
//Some tastefully done.
///That last one was a lie


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them my pornhub and onlyfan's login credentials
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Give them my pornhub and onlyfan's login credentials


Tell them my only social media account is on deezsnuts,com
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could print off a QR code to a link tree for them. Don't forget to like and subscribe!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One moment while I check your Fark account... okay, you have the right to remain silent..."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha. They'd have to read pages and pages and pages of the most mundane shiat imaginable. That's gonna happen.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we are living in a Nazi time. This is a time when I have heard many Nazi things. It seems like many people are deciding unilaterally that this good or this is not good.
Almost like we are wrestling with a Nazi ethos. If that is true, there will be blood. Sooner rather than later.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how do they plan on realistically implementing this? All you have to do is use a different name on your Facebook account or whatever.. Or even using a different arrangement of your name. Why would anyone feel compelled to tell them in the first place?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If enough people tell them lemon party, they'll eventually cut this shiat out.
 
ProbablyDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love for them to see my "the only good cop is a dead cop" statements on nearly every bad cop Fark post. I could then have the opportunity to tell them "you too".
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I feel like we are living in a Nazi time. This is a time when I have heard many Nazi things. It seems like many people are deciding unilaterally that this good or this is not good.
Almost like we are wrestling with a Nazi ethos. If that is true, there will be blood. Sooner rather than later.


This dog knows what he's talking about
 
Brainsick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It has always bothered me since cops started calling people 'civilians'. Our police are by definition NOT military police, that's a whole other job. They are as much a civilian as any other non-military job. It seems like LAPD started that trend, too
 
camarugala
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd also like to add that when every one starts complaining about the police state surveilling us panopticon style, we allowed this to happen and even help the process along.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

camarugala: So how do they plan on realistically implementing this? All you have to do is use a different name on your Facebook account or whatever.. Or even using a different arrangement of your name. Why would anyone feel compelled to tell them in the first place?


Why do people with a kilo of meth let the cops search their car?  People will give out their information just as easily.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Brainsick: It has always bothered me since cops started calling people 'civilians'. Our police are by definition NOT military police, that's a whole other job. They are as much a civilian as any other non-military job. It seems like LAPD started that trend, too


So many groups are on the non-civilian bandwagon. Grocery store baggers should refer to customers as civilians.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This goes hand in hand with the Digital Drivers license.
https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/01/app​l​e-digital-licenses-privacy/

"License and registration, please"
'hang on, let me unlock my phone...'

/no thanks
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phalamir: "Am I under arrest?  Then I am not speaking any more until I have talked to my lawyer.  Oh, I'm not?  Well, then have a nice day, officer; I'm walking off now"  And remember that they can lie to you to coerce a confession, so being told you are not under arrest is a prima facie lie until proven otherwise.  Shiat, if you are the victim of a crime, I'd still call your lawyer first, and not call the cops until the lawyer was on site, and only communicate to the cops through the lawyer.


Never, not ever, not even once, speak to a police officer without a lawyer present. Even the petrol station company I worked for required us to be on camera / audio when talking to the police. The owners didn't trust the cops at all either, whether they were on-site for a criminal report after a robbery or to give the station a citation because someone sold tobacco or beer improperly. They couldn't have a lawyer on-site every single time cops showed up, so the next best thing was the security system recording everything, hence the directive to always be on camera/audio to management.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Glad I don't have social media accounts.
 
jobskee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty much anybody can look up a social media account. Cops too. If you're putting it out there it isn't private.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Glad I don't have social media accounts.


Good ol anti social Fark.
Keeping me off the streets and out of trouble.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El_Dan: If you're stupid enough to give them your social media information, and crazy enough that there's something actionable in there, then fark you.


"If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Papers please!"

Only this lot won't say please.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

August11: I feel like we are living in a Nazi time. This is a time when I have heard many Nazi things. It seems like many people are deciding unilaterally that this good or this is not good.
Almost like we are wrestling with a Nazi ethos. If that is true, there will be blood. Sooner rather than later.


Long line of Nazi killers in my family.
And we don't die early.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ready to abolish the police yet?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I don't have a facebook account, officer but I do have a youtube channel"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w​9​WgXcQ
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: El_Dan: If you're stupid enough to give them your social media information, and crazy enough that there's something actionable in there, then fark you.

You think they're just looking for legally actionable offenses?  You sweet summer child.


Yea sure, this is Fark, just go ahead and assume that they're combing through that information with absolute precision and some guy who looks like Tom Cruise in a trench coat is going to be chatting with you regardless.
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: LAPD's social media site: Proudboys(dot)ru


And here I was thinking it would be somewhere on nsawp [dot] gop [dot] su

/"American Workers' Party"
//or "Amerikanische Arbeiterpartei" in the original German
/// the dot su TLD is for the Soviet Union
 
northgrave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: "Am I under arrest?  Then I am not speaking any more until I have talked to my lawyer.  Oh, I'm not?  Well, then have a nice day, officer; I'm walking off now"  And remember that they can lie to you to coerce a confession, so being told you are not under arrest is a prima facie lie until proven otherwise.  Shiat, if you are the victim of a crime, I'd still call your lawyer first, and not call the cops until the lawyer was on site, and only communicate to the cops through the lawyer.


I've never quite understood where this advice comes from.

How many people have a lawyer at the ready?
How much legal trouble must you have that you have a lawyerand keep your lawyer's business card in your wallet?

For most people, even if they do have a lawyer, it is the guy that handled a property sale or a will.


As for the advice to not call the cops until the lawyer was on site, and only communicate to the cops through the lawyer, I'm not sure how helpful that would be in an emergency situation. It might not even be possible, as in a situation like a traffic accident. And even if it were, is (again) your lawyer goingto stop what they are doing to rush right over? Even if they do, what would they charge?


I'm not arguing the merits of being cautious when talking to the police, I'm just not sure the call my lawyeradvice works in practice for most people.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

August11: Almost like we are wrestling with a Nazi ethos. If that is true, there will be blood. Sooner rather than later.


There has been blood.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: "Am I under arrest?  Then I am not speaking any more until I have talked to my lawyer.  Oh, I'm not?  Well, then have a nice day, officer; I'm walking off now"  And remember that they can lie to you to coerce a confession, so being told you are not under arrest is a prima facie lie until proven otherwise.  Shiat, if you are the victim of a crime, I'd still call your lawyer first, and not call the cops until the lawyer was on site, and only communicate to the cops through the lawyer.


The question after they answer "am I under arrest" is "am I free to go?"

If they say no, you shut up. The only things you say are your name (SCOTUS made that a requirement to answer) and "I want a lawyer."

If they say yes, you leave.

Any other question is answered by "I want my lawyer." Anything you say can be used against you.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
farking pigs!!!  ALL COPS ARE BAD!!!

Fark!!!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The next election cycle should be wild to watch from my well stocked bunker.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had to pass a pretty thorough background check for my current gov't job. They asked me for all the handles I've ever used online. Pretty sure I didn't provide all of them, because seriously, you want me to remember dumb accounts I made as a teenager? I do not remember that.

I did, however, remember to give them my handle at fanfiction.net. I hope someone in the state bureau of investigation had to read through my bizarrely obsessive fanfic for a defunct video game.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They can just fark right off with that.  When I win the Lotto I'm going to hire pilots to sky-write over every major city in the U.S. "YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TALK TO POLICE OR GIVE THEM ANY INFORMATION OTHER THAN YOUR NAME AND ADDRESS."
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Purple_Urkle: Glad I don't have social media accounts.

Good ol anti social Fark.
Keeping me off the streets and out of trouble.


Same here.  No Facebook, no Twitter, no TikTok.  Pretty certain they won't ask for my Fark handle.

They can have my pornhub login though, fwiw.

/have fun, officer
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, and if you have an iPhone? Hit and hold a volume button and the side button until the power off/emergency call screen appears.

This will disable touch/Face ID and require a passcode to unlock. The police can force you to touch the button or unlock the phone, because that's not incriminating information, that's simply who you are. They cannot make you type the passcode, that is potentially incriminating information.

Also, Make sure "erase on ten failed unlock attempts" is set.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ready to abolish the police yet?


Sure , does that mean I can open carry? Pretty sure the gang members will be all black flag on our Azzes.
Family, man
Here I come
Here I come family man
I come to infect. I come to rape your woman
I come to take your children into the street
I come for YOU family man family man
With your christmas lights already up
You're such a man when your puttin' up your christmas lights, first on the block
Family man
Family man, I wanna crucify you to your front door, with nails
From your well stocked garage, family man, family man
Family man
Saint dad. Father on fire. I've come to incinerate you
I've come home
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ongbok: drjekel_mrhyde: Give them my pornhub and onlyfan's login credentials

Tell them my only social media account is on deezsnuts,com


more like lemonparty
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I had to pass a pretty thorough background check for my current gov't job. They asked me for all the handles I've ever used online. Pretty sure I didn't provide all of them, because seriously, you want me to remember dumb accounts I made as a teenager? I do not remember that.

I did, however, remember to give them my handle at fanfiction.net. I hope someone in the state bureau of investigation had to read through my bizarrely obsessive fanfic for a defunct video game.


Don't leave us hanging.  Which video game?  And can we read it?
 
