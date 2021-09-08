 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WABI Bangor)   High times in Maine   (wabi.tv) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Sales of adult use marijuana, Portland, Maine, Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, Maine, Bangor, Maine, Cannabis, three-month period of June, Robin Beck  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 10:04 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MM was the only thing, the ONLY thing that allowed me to sleep when I was fighting COVID. When I came out of ICU and got approval from my PCP (once she thought I wasn't going to drop dead), she approved me using MM for Long Covid and insomnia. 

Maine's cottage industry of different shops is amazing. I was able to get my MM Card with relative ease. I was never someone who thought about pot, now at age 50, it's a godsend. 

After COVID attempted to destroy my lungs, I'm beyond careful with my body. So, no smoking MM, but edibles work just fine. I don't have much of a tolerance, 25mg will get me zapped thoroughly. 50mg and it's 'walk slowly so you don't float away' time. 

Highly and Fire on Fore here in Portland are fantastic and ordering through them is easy. Highly sells 25mg Rosin Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispy Treats, as well as Rosin chocolate bars (300mg, 10mg per square).

The Rosin edibles are the best high for me: Doesn't feel like your on a high-powered amusement park ride. Doesn't make you feel as if Dr. Edward Pretorius activated his machine and your newly energized pineal gland is trying to push out through your forehead. 

Rosin edibles are a truly nice, happy high. Like being cuddled by a well-worn, very comfy old leather couch. And in the morning, I wake up feeling truly good, having gotten a good night's sleep. 

Very happy for Maine. It looks like we were able to keep out the Corporatists bent on selling crap at high prices. I'm digging the Cottage Industry vibe and hope it continues.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interestingly enough, Maine was always renowned for it's homegrown before legalization. You had to know somebody to get some if you were from out of state though, because they didn't like parting with it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But of course they do.   Imagine the relief of not having to chase down some dude for a bag in a trailer park.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trust me; as soon as cities, towns, and municipalities see the tax dollars, they quickly change their tune and squelch the "reefer madness" contingent in their states.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm doing my part!

Also, my bookkeeping company now has 5 companies that are growing medical and commercial as clients. Interesting times. Really wish banks would get on board as it would make everything so much farking easier.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: I'm doing my part!

Also, my bookkeeping company now has 5 companies that are growing medical and commercial as clients. Interesting times. Really wish banks would get on board as it would make everything so much farking easier.


I'm sure you already know that banks won't get onboard until MJ is legalized federally. For good reason; the feds can be real dicks about it.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love that weed is cheaper for me now than it was in the 1980s, I can choose my own strains instead of hoping I don't get Mexican shwag, and I don't have to spend two hours hanging out with Dave on his smelly couch waiting for his hookup to arrive.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I grew my own for several years after legalization in my state. Then someone compared me to my grandmother making wine in the bathtub. I am not sure where this is going but legal weed is awesome.
 
lurkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How soon before we get MJ scratch 'n' sniff samples with our junk mail?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I'm doing my part!

Also, my bookkeeping company now has 5 companies that are growing medical and commercial as clients. Interesting times. Really wish banks would get on board as it would make everything so much farking easier.


Banks aren't the problem, at least federally chartered banks. It's the regulators.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you think the gray states are bad as far as weed laws go, the orange states are worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: If you think the gray states are bad as far as weed laws go, the orange states are worse.

[Fark user image 850x589]


At least Connecticut has legalized recreational marijuana since that image was made.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Znuh: MM was the only thing, the ONLY thing that allowed me to sleep when I was fighting COVID. When I came out of ICU and got approval from my PCP (once she thought I wasn't going to drop dead), she approved me using MM for Long Covid and insomnia. 

Maine's cottage industry of different shops is amazing. I was able to get my MM Card with relative ease. I was never someone who thought about pot, now at age 50, it's a godsend. 

After COVID attempted to destroy my lungs, I'm beyond careful with my body. So, no smoking MM, but edibles work just fine. I don't have much of a tolerance, 25mg will get me zapped thoroughly. 50mg and it's 'walk slowly so you don't float away' time. 

Highly and Fire on Fore here in Portland are fantastic and ordering through them is easy. Highly sells 25mg Rosin Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispy Treats, as well as Rosin chocolate bars (300mg, 10mg per square).

The Rosin edibles are the best high for me: Doesn't feel like your on a high-powered amusement park ride. Doesn't make you feel as if Dr. Edward Pretorius activated his machine and your newly energized pineal gland is trying to push out through your forehead. 

Rosin edibles are a truly nice, happy high. Like being cuddled by a well-worn, very comfy old leather couch. And in the morning, I wake up feeling truly good, having gotten a good night's sleep. 

Very happy for Maine. It looks like we were able to keep out the Corporatists bent on selling crap at high prices. I'm digging the Cottage Industry vibe and hope it continues.


Yet your market is over priced as is everything east of the Mississippi.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: NuclearPenguins: I'm doing my part!

Also, my bookkeeping company now has 5 companies that are growing medical and commercial as clients. Interesting times. Really wish banks would get on board as it would make everything so much farking easier.

I'm sure you already know that banks won't get onboard until MJ is legalized federally. For good reason; the feds can be real dicks about it.


It's 9nly cheaper because you are on the West Coast. East if the Mississippi black market 1/8s are still cheaper than the dispensary.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ayup.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.