(Twitter)   Anti-science adults perform in front of a school bus and one student gestures a reply. Possibly NSFW   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, no, it isn't a cure. What it is, is prevention, like the vaccine. Without the mask the odds greatly increase you'll need a cure. At that point, good luck, you're on your own.


Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mitigation.....Google it!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was the bus moving?  Towards them?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Well, no, it isn't a cure. What it is, is prevention, like the vaccine. Without the mask the odds greatly increase you'll need a cure. At that point, good luck, you're on your own.


And then they do what my neighbor did yesterday and show you the video of exhaling vape smoke through and around a poorly-fitted cloth mask, as proof masks don't work.  Maybe even show you the comparison of the size of the coronavirus (assuming they will admit that scientists can see and measure viruses, which he doesn't) as opposed to the size of the weave of a cloth mask.  (He has an entire hard drive full of this shiat he picks up from OAN and facebook).

Needless to say, I'm not going to their house again, ever.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Add it to the hall of fame.
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The kids are alright.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good on ya, Kid.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: The kids are alright.


The Who - Baba O'riley
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That kid has their shiat together.

The adults are f*cking morons.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: That kid has their shiat together.

The adults are f*cking morons.


'twas the bird heard 'round the world.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're not smarter than a fifth grader.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think conservatives don't actually care about children.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masked and anonymous on a bus? Everyone on our bus would have been flipping them the bird.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"perform" and "nsfw" gave me hopes of antivaxxers farking in front of a school
:(
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True, but the vaccine that you are refusing to take that lead to this latest outbreak that is forcing the school to mandate mask for kids is.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny because that's her kid
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Add it to the hall of fame.
You are missing this one,

I think there was a documentary a few years back that interviewed the lady and the scum. The lady forgave her. The drum did as drum does.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of these children are plenty old enough to understand and remember how these loathsome adults and administrators have dismissed their concerns and scoffed at their safety. They will not forget this massive betrayal.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally punk rock move. Which is cool, because that means the kids are paying attention, and they aren't listening to stupid adults who think they are right simply because they are older.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: It's funny because that's her kid


Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: It's funny because that's her kid


Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid knows the deal.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And watch, if somebody interviewed the lady with the sign, she will go straight into victim role, claiming that what that kid did was the worse thing ever and how destroyed she is now
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I've taken my morning walk in the past week, I've seen a disturbing number of professionally made "Unmask Our Kids" signs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mind me...I just thought that I might share this with the rest of you:

DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: And watch, if somebody interviewed the lady with the sign, she will go straight into victim role, claiming that what that kid did was the worse thing ever and how destroyed she is now


And get a five minute chat with Fox and Friends.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct.  It won't cure your stupidity.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: That kid has their shiat together.

The adults are f*cking morons.


I have to remind the boys to take their masks off when they get home. You're absolutely right. The kids are alright.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments

moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids that wear bulletproof backpacks and do active shooter drills where they're taught to hide under a desk till shot dead are not scared or intimidated by your bullshiat cardboard sign, Karen.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: NuclearPenguins: The kids are alright.

I always thought Daltry's left arm looked unnaturally long in that shot.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

True, but the vaccine that you are refusing to take that lead to this latest outbreak that is forcing the school to mandate mask for kids is.


Wouldn't she get her message across better if the message was actually facing the bus?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Most of these children are plenty old enough to understand and remember how these loathsome adults and administrators have dismissed their concerns and scoffed at their safety. They will not forget this massive betrayal.


This story takes me back to the days of WMDs, yellowcake, Support Our Troops, and becoming a lifelong Democratic voter. Why won't the Republicans just stop lying, I wondered in my naivete. At least the answer to that is way clearer for kids now than it was 15 years ago.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next generation is gonna rock it. It being everything. Can't wait. Never seen a more appropriate middle finger.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct.  Vaccines will end this pandemic.  Masks are for kicking the can down the road (and they do a shiatty job of that).  Want to do something productive?  Fire all the non-vaccinated teachers, and send all the children of non-vaccinated parents home until their parents get their shots.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think Joe Strummer is The Clash, not The Cure.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

True, but the vaccine that you are refusing to take that lead to this latest outbreak that is forcing the school to mandate mask for kids is.

Wouldn't she get her message across better if the message was actually facing the bus?


so she knows that it's her message, duh.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Albert911emt: That kid has their shiat together.

The adults are f*cking morons.

I have to remind the boys to take their masks off when they get home. You're absolutely right. The kids are alright.


? If I live with people I'd still be distancing.  Told my ex the other day, I'm glad we're not together.  We was in a tiny place.  The way I would handle that would have made her insane
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DesertCoyote: ongbok: And watch, if somebody interviewed the lady with the sign, she will go straight into victim role, claiming that what that kid did was the worse thing ever and how destroyed she is now

And get a five minute chat with Fox and Friends.


Yep, and she would be telling them how terrified she was at the moment the kid flipped her off.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Goddamn, I miss Snekretary. I forget which farker came up with it, but it was genius. Just the first of many coping mechanisms we needed to survive him.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock on if the kid was against the message. But I wouldn't be surprised if she was just flicking off assholes, regardless.
I love seeing a good bird fly. Prefer the thumb extension over the closed fist! Points for style!
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: DesertCoyote: ongbok: And watch, if somebody interviewed the lady with the sign, she will go straight into victim role, claiming that what that kid did was the worse thing ever and how destroyed she is now

And get a five minute chat with Fox and Friends.

Yep, and she would be telling them how terrified she was at the moment the kid flipped her off.


And how he was coming straight for her, so she had to defend herself and stand her ground and castle doctrine and so on.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious question... Is the message written on both sides of the sign? Or is that lady just that stupid?
 
