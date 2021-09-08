 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico (Europe))   Russian emergency minister dies during drill. Good thing it wasn't a real emergency   (politico.eu) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Arctic Circle, emergencies ministry, heroic deed, Ministry, Russian government minister, Margarita Simonyan  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 10:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also shot himself in the back of the head 3 times.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just about the most Russian thing ever
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there someone American that I can call about Russian emergencies?

I'm tired of the systemic kremlin.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And because this is Russia we can accept this story without reservations.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than dying from an Antarctic drill, I guess.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pet Sematary 2 (7/9) Movie CLIP - No Brain, No Pain (1992) HD
Youtube RMd-tHAtdoY
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fell to his death, huh?

Cause of death: Got on Putin's bad side.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like an actual tragedy and he was trying to do a good thing.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: And because this is Russia we can accept this story without reservations.


TFA says that he died trying to rescue a filmmaker from some calamity, who also died.

TFA doesn't say that the Russian minister died as a result of the original accident or his attempted heroics.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian drills always seem to f*ck up big, don't they?

global.unitednations.entermediadb.netView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Russian drills always seem to f*ck up big, don't they?

[global.unitednations.entermediadb.net image 850x385]


well, not always.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Russian drills always seem to f*ck up big, don't they?

[global.unitednations.entermediadb.net image 850x385]


Yup...

Russian helicopter fires on spectators during Zapad 2017
Youtube cOaRAvOs3wc


/ A few people injured but no one killed, thank God.
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, it's fark,so I'll assume he fell down an elevator shaft and ran into some bullets.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are no emergencies in the ER.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/dnrtfa
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valenumr: Well, it's fark,so I'll assume he fell down an elevator shaft and ran into some bullets.


"Zinichev rushed after the fallen man and died after hitting a protruding rock."

He fell on naturally-occurring polonium ore.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that he didn't smell the danger in the air
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.