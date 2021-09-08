 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Porcelain bowl expected to fetch £500 at auction sells for £320,000 after being identified as rare Chinese Ru-ware. (Sellers delight might be short lived as a similar bowl sold in Hong Kong for $38m in 2017)   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
22
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For $440,000 you wouldn't find ME crying for too long.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was it from the Tup dynasty? Tup Ru-ware items are world-renowned for their inherent burpability.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's extremely rare for such a big surprise like this, but it's every auctioneer's dream," Ms Wall added.

You were off by a factor of 30.  Your dream is to look completely incompetent?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is just more made in China crap...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it "The Flower of Forgetfulness"?

age check
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which emperor used to shiat in it?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a very amateur ceramic, china, and crockery collector, this is pretty cool to me.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you get a bowl guy.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Which emperor used to shiat in it?


Hu Flung Poo
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: As a very amateur ceramic, china, and crockery collector, this is pretty cool to me.


I get you. I'd kick a puppy or two to get my hands on that.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ru shiattin' me???
 
HFK
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I did a job for someone who was listing their house and was cleaning things up. They had two crane sculptures that had a dirty bronze patina on them and they said to get rid of them. I asked if they were sure and they said get them out of here so I took them home.

The one was over 6 foot so I some research. A magnet easily stuck to them so they were at most bronze plated but they also had some rust on the legs so that did not seem like a good sign to me. No markings either to tell where they came from.

I had an A/C compressor motor listed on CL. Guy came over to buy it and saw the two crane sculptures on my back lanai and asked how much. I didn't want to sell but he persisted so I told him to make an offer. He finally offered $300. I liked them but had no place to really put them and as far as I could tell they were not worth a whole lot so $300 sounded pretty good.

Either he really liked them (as did I) or thought he could sell them for 2 - 3 x what he paid.For me I got paid to take them away and then got paid again so I'm happy but will wonder how much they were really worth.

This just happened yesterday, Wednesday

Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
HFK:

Sculptor had an eye for poses.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How much for the gourd?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What the devil do you know about my Demeter Bowl?!
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: How much for the gourd?


Ten for this, you must be mad!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark I'd have paid that much and I don't collect that shiat.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I dont know anything about ancient Chinese bowls, but I know a guy...

OR

RU 'ware that these bowls can sell for a lot of money?  I wasn't.

OR

I didn't realize one of the characters from Winnie the Pooh made eating utensils.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not that rare. It's sold online at Wu-Tang Clan's storefront.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
