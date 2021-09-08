 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Not a Zillow listing, but I would make an interesting place to raise your kids in   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Prison, Criminal justice, Corrections, Penology, State Sen. Wayne Fontana, United States Senate, closed State Correctional Institution Pittsburgh, Rep. Jake Wheatley  
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's not Mars.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not mentioned in the article: it is literally right next door to the sewage plant.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

a particular individual: As long as it's not Mars.


Mars ain't no place to raise your kids...
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prison for anti-vaxxers and fake Christians.

With one tv that only gets CNN.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just bought my power ball and mega millions.  If I win, I'm buying it.  But it must come with the wardens house.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Farkville, someone tell Drew. We can finally get the commune started
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If that is similar to the Eastern Penitentiary in Philadelphia it can be a lot of fun around Halloween.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh, everyone knows Eastern State Penitentiary is much cooler.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That likely includes asbestos and soil remediation issues that need to be resolved, Fontana said.

*claps hands, shows palms* I'm out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Farkville, someone tell Drew. We can finally get the commune started


I'll bring the koolaid!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if Netflix, Showtime, and Amazon realize that they may have exposed their staff & performers to asbestos and soil contaminants...?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless


"Overnight".

Problem solved.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remove the bars, knock down some walls to adjoining cells, and turn it into a Mall for Etsy types, full of little pop-up jewelry stores and mitten stalls and food stands where you can get a cheap falafel. Coin-operated telescopes in the towers, put in a few more windows to get some light, and rent out CB2 to Dave & Buster's and you could probably make a living.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The cells, if a wall i knocked down. are not much smaller than the one-bedroom condos in Toronto at the corner of Yonge and Sheppard, and near the Skydome, overlooking the Go Train tracks. Living there would be, for most things, exactly the same as living in the posh-as-fark Liberty Village next to Fort York. Including the view, the distance to work, the proximity to neighbours and their numerous noises and smells, the panopticon watching everyone from everywhere, and so on. The improvement would be that the prioson probably doen't hav eon of the world's five busiest highways throwing car fumes helping to speed up dementia; and there is a Dex check for finding an old secret pasage behind a cinder block that leads to a hole in the ground by the bus stop outside.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless


Isn't that what it was before?
 
retrobruce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless



"They"? You gonna pay for it?
Be a hero, Waxy!

$600K annual maintenance just to keep it in crap condition. Just imagine the cost to make it properly habitable.

Yeah, the homeless want to breathe the asbestos and eat the lead paint chips while voluntarily going into a prison cell.

You first.
 
Monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...but I would make an interesting place to raise your kids in

Interesting swerve, subby.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not raising my kids inside you.

Depending on various factors, I could be convinced to *make* kids inside you, but need more information.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Monkey: ...but I would make an interesting place to raise your kids in

Interesting swerve, subby.


Damn my slow fingers...
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
heck, i'd buy it just so that when it was time for me to be going home i could say "guys, i'm going to prison".
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

retrobruce: waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless


"They"? You gonna pay for it?
Be a hero, Waxy!

$600K annual maintenance just to keep it in crap condition. Just imagine the cost to make it properly habitable.

Yeah, the homeless want to breathe the asbestos and eat the lead paint chips while voluntarily going into a prison cell.

You first.


maybe the homeless could invest a little sweat equity into it you know, just so they don't feel like something is being given to them.
lord knows they hate opportunities to get off the streets, and trash cans, and restrooms.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless

Isn't that what it was before?


Right? But, with the ability to leave at will.
 
hangloose
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I wonder if Netflix, Showtime, and Amazon realize that they may have exposed their staff & performers to asbestos and soil contaminants...?


asbestos isn't harmful if it's not disturbed (i.e. cutting into walls/ceiling/insulation)
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A PA pen is not a suitable alternative to a play pen.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Penn State Pen, home of the Nittany Felons.

Who knows, maybe Jerry Sandusky himself slept here.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

retrobruce: waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless


"They"? You gonna pay for it?
Be a hero, Waxy!

$600K annual maintenance just to keep it in crap condition. Just imagine the cost to make it properly habitable.

Yeah, the homeless want to breathe the asbestos and eat the lead paint chips while voluntarily going into a prison cell.

You first.


Make it 12$ a nite, and I would definitely do it.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sending the kids to their rooms when they misbehave would be loads more fun there.

GO TO YOUR CELL!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless

Isn't that what it was before?

Right? But, with the ability to leave at will.


Just think of the kind of security you'd have to pay for to keep it safe (it'd technically be its own community) and prevent them from trying to take over the new housing. That alone would bankrupt you.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: waxbeans: Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless

Isn't that what it was before?

Right? But, with the ability to leave at will.

Just think of the kind of security you'd have to pay for to keep it safe (it'd technically be its own community) and prevent them from trying to take over the new housing. That alone would bankrupt you.


What?
Homeless encampments IRL have sheriffs. That will in fact maintain order. Relatively speaking. JFC.  Read more than fark ladies and gentlemen
 
God--
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also they still do occasionally house high profile prisoners there instead of the jail during big trials.
It's also on a main biking trail...
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wendigogo: waxbeans: Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless

Isn't that what it was before?

Right? But, with the ability to leave at will.

Just think of the kind of security you'd have to pay for to keep it safe (it'd technically be its own community) and prevent them from trying to take over the new housing. That alone would bankrupt you.

What?
Homeless encampments IRL have sheriffs. That will in fact maintain order. Relatively speaking. JFC.  Read more than fark ladies and gentlemen


Ease up there, chief. Would that apply to such a place that would hypothetically be owned by you? That place is huge.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
100% that is going to be a porn studio.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can I put the kids to work for a dollar a day like prisoners?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wendigogo: waxbeans: Wendigogo: waxbeans: Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: They should make it into cheap over nite boarding for the homeless

Isn't that what it was before?

Right? But, with the ability to leave at will.

Just think of the kind of security you'd have to pay for to keep it safe (it'd technically be its own community) and prevent them from trying to take over the new housing. That alone would bankrupt you.

What?
Homeless encampments IRL have sheriffs. That will in fact maintain order. Relatively speaking. JFC.  Read more than fark ladies and gentlemen

Ease up there, chief. Would that apply to such a place that would hypothetically be owned by you? That place is huge.


I don't see why not. Also, look at Haven For Hope they manage.  So, clearly it's not impossible.
I'm trying to split the difference.  People don't like tent cities.
And no one wants to give them homes.
This is the middle ground
 
