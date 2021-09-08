 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Deadly cocaine is showing up everywhere. How to avoid it. Just going out on a limb here but perhaps, don't do cocaine?   (yahoo.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like telling people to not have sex.  Or to wear a mask indoors.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when it reaches Mar-A-Lago.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to avoid it. Just going out on a limb here but perhaps, don't do cocaine?

That's just crazy talk.
It must be the coke talking.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbest drug ever.   The high doesn't even last.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalize and regulate it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does it smell?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Legalize and regulate it.


How would a system like that even look?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what winning the war on drugs looks like? Seems like losing was probably more fun for most people 😜
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/never actually did cocaine
//hear it's fun
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BUT WHAT IF I WANT TO TELL MY LIFE STORY TO A STRANGER IN A VW BUS PARKED OUTSIDE A DIVE BAR?
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But what if...

Fark user imageView Full Size
...?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whidbey: aleister_greynight: Legalize and regulate it.

How would a system like that even look?


Not entirely unlike the system which legalizes and regulates alcohol.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade


Speedballin'
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade


Don't ask you dealer for the "John Belushi"?

/Too soon?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
obligatory

Buckcherry - Lit Up (Official Video)
Youtube cABZfkRcQ6A
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*your not you
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade


Apparently the quality of cocaine is absolute shiat these days and they need the highly addictive and deadly fentanyl to get people hooked.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: whidbey: aleister_greynight: Legalize and regulate it.

How would a system like that even look?

Not entirely unlike the system which legalizes and regulates alcohol.

Really not seeing the comparison, as cocaine is a much more dangerous and unpredictable drug.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't do cocaine?

Hell, that's no fun.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dont understand this stuff.

If its 500 times or whatever more powerful than heroin why dont they cut it down into 500 smaller doses and make 500 times more money instead of killing people with too much?
 
dforkus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade


If it's cut right, I would assume it's a great high, and you get a lot of repeat customers
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
oblig
Queens of the Stone Age - Feel Good Hit of the Summer - Live Reading Festival 2014
Youtube gWpNckK9ExA
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image 260x146]

/never actually did cocaine
//hear it's fun


If you ever want some just look for the guy breathing through his mouth and blowing chunks of membrane into a hanky.

Not saying it isn't fun.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whidbey: Dumbest drug ever.   The high doesn't even last.


That's why you don't stop doing it for even a second until you're being forced into the back of a police cruiser in just your underwear
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know how often cocaine is being cut with fentanyl?

So infrequently that the three people who died in LA from fentanyl-tainted coke made the news and the hundreds and hundreds who died from fentanyl-tainted everything else opioids didn't even register a half column on the back page of the classified ads.

Scare tactics stopped working on me when Officer Friendly told us about the kid who smoked PCP-tainted weed and then clawed his own eyes out.  11 year old me smelled that bullsht a mile away.  Apparently cops and drug warriors are so used to the smell they don't even notice it anymore.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This could make things in the restaurant industry even worse than they are now...
 
Flincher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image image 260x146]

/never actually did cocaine
//hear it's fun


Eh
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade


My guess is cross contamination from adding it to heroin.
 
Incomprehensible Vorlon Porn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is crack still OK?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You go from this one right to "Ghost"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
B-B-But ERIC CLAPTON!!!!
 
surlyjason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you know of another effective pre-workout supplement, I'd like to see it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade


I dunno, maybe a foreign country flooding the market.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cocaine happens.

I have suggested violent people just go limp instead of not punching or shooting.  Going limp and falling to the ground uses zero calories (besides background caloric needs).  But just going limp is not a valid answer.  Violence just happens.  You can't choose to not be violent.  So I assume cocaine is the same.  It just happens.  Poor, rich, man, mxn, woman, womxn, black, white, child, adult, Muslim, satanist, athiest,...  Cocaine happens.  It creeps up on you when you are least suspecting.  You could be in the middle of doing your daily prayers as a out and proud trans lesbian Muslim womxn and then feeding orphans and cocaine will leap out of the shadows and make you do it.  Same with violently murdering.  It just happens.  There is no way to know who or what or where or how cocaine.  It is just an enigma of the universe.  Probably related to dark matter or strange quarks.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This has been happening for years. The story around Boston is that's what killed Jimmy Hayes of the Bruins.  Never been my drug, but my buddies stop playing around with the white lightning about 4 years ago cause it was being laced fentanyl.  Probably a good thing considering they turned 40.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great news, less junkies in the world. that's a WIN WIN
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: whidbey: Dumbest drug ever.   The high doesn't even last.

That's why you don't stop doing it for even a second until you're being forced into the back of a police cruiser in just your underwear


I'll have you know I was wearing someone else's underwear. Thank you very much.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: I dont understand this stuff.

If its 500 times or whatever more powerful than heroin why dont they cut it down into 500 smaller doses and make 500 times more money instead of killing people with too much?


Yeah, most drug dealers I've met, not all, but most,  aren't really the brightest people
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I heard that one time, a kid smoked a marijuana that a dealer gave him for free.

The dealer obviously wanted the kid to come back and buy more so he laced it with cocaine, crack, fentanyl, PCP, and LSD because that's what drug dealers who want to make money do. They take hard drugs that carry exponentially higher legal risk and command astronomically higher prices than marijuana, and they put them into a joint that they give away for free in the hope that it will draw repeat business, which a drug dealer with cocaine, crack, fentanyl, PCP, and LSD, obviously doesn't have.
 
koinbahd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

swahnhennessy: Why would you cut coke with Fentanyl? I guess if you're not looking for repeat customers. On any level of the trade


More likely its just cross contamination from cutting other drugs with fentanyl.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: aleister_greynight: Legalize and regulate it.

How would a system like that even look?


Look at Portugal.  While no drugs are legal, small amounts are tolerated.  Being able to test your dope for stuff like fentanyl would help.
 
