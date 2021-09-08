 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   That's a nice illegal grow operation you got there. Be a shame if a garbage truck accidentally uncovered it   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
    Mound Road, Cannabis, Edinburgh, Michigan  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that truck had not been in the right place at the right time, those flowers would have continued growing with the help of light and water, and who knows how many billions of innocent people might have perished, from the life sucking addiction of that mild hallucinogen.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I speak for illegal-weed-grow-man/woman when I say: "That sucks, man".
 
SaturnShadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTFY
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that the scourge of plant-based intoxicants has been dealt with, we can get back to what really matters: sending thoughts and prayers to victims of mass shootings.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to harsh their buzz Garbageman!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROTFLMAO
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalize it, sleepy Joe. Your son snorts worse stuff.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, with growing and retail sale now legal in Michigan I wonder why you'd go to the trouble of having an illegal grow op? It doesn't seem worth it to risk jail time over the 10% excise tax.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rented a house with some friends when I was younger. It was a party house, but nothing illegal. Just cheap, shiatty beer on weekends.

We had a house fire one day due to faulty repairs done by the landlord. Just a smoldering fire, not too bad. Fire company came.

So did the cops, who promptly used the call as an excuse to tear through all our rooms, poke in all corners, and repeatedly push us, "Did your weed catch on fire? Where's your weed?"

We were too young and ignorant (not to mention all frazzled and nervous due to the fire) to tell them to get the fark out.

I did catch one in my room, despite the door being closed, and gave the ol' "Can I help you with something?" but that was the extent of it.

Every time I think about that story, I get mad at my younger self for not speaking up more.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiffy tag?! You're a dick, subby.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Those people are the worst kind of scoundrels, Tax Evaders.

Those roads and schools don't get built for free.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Everyone needs a hobby.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

A warehouse that size can grow about 25k plants twice a year. At the current rate for cannabis, that's a $100 million crop, every 6 months.

You'd be surprised what people will do for $20k, much less $20 million.
 
woodjf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's some heavy shiat to have to deal with right now man. That grow room looked to be about 4 garbage trucks big.
 
Rantz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weed
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Number of times the word "illegal" is used in the article: 0.
 
woodjf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wouldn't someone grow 4 crops in a year?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SUBBY, YOU NARC!!
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

No, but the use of "uncovered," coupled with the statement that police "discovered" the op while investigating the crash and are now investigating the op, would tend to indicate that it's not a legal or licensed grow op.  I'm all in for full legalization, but your criticism of subby's interpretation kind of falls apart here.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

You I like. If you're going to go, go big.
 
tirob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ridiculous.  When is Michigan finally going to legalize it so that people don't get enmeshed in the criminal justice system over a plant?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

It's the price of legal weed.  The ability of the State to tax it.  The Feds don't send out their "revenooers" after moonshiners and bootleggers because they have something against people drinking booze.  They have something against people drinking UNTAXED booze where they haven't got their cut.  Same as the ATF going after black market cigarettes.  Same as states going after unregistered grows that aren't taxed.  The more illegal weed sold, the less demand for their product.  Also, illegal grows (especially on public land) can really f*ck up the environment.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size

Hiding under a tarp painted like a pool and patio?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's legal in Michigan, you twat. Just like with basically everything in life, there are regulations. Don't follow the regulations->trouble comes.
 
adammpower
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1.  decriminalization is BS, legalize it.
2.  no one involved in the grow should get in trouble for this.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes an 'accident'. Officials wanted to know what was in the building.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That, and the reporter says "illegal op" in the video.
 
BigChad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I want to know more...
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Let me check - uncovered/discovered means they learned something that they did not already know. They could have "discovered" a kitten trapped in building. That would not make the kitten illegal. Using the same word or a variation of twice does not somehow prove a point.

Words chosen by a TV reporter don't determine the law.  Maybe in their investigation they will determine if the location had a proper license, but so far nothing illegal has been demonstrated.  Seems people want to throw out not only "innocent until proven guilty" but the entire law book

Clickondetroit is also kind enough to tell us what you can do legally:

* Class A marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 100 marijuana plants
* Class B marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 500 marijuana plants
* Class C marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 2,000 marijuana plants
 
aseras
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Something like this happen here. Tornado formed during a hurricane, trashed my fence went a few blocks over and took some roofs off. One was a second home being used as a grow house.

The cops were giddy, took it all, charged everyone. The police got the everloving shiat sued out of them. They lost, had to return everything. They literally piled dead pot plants 20 feet high in the driveway.

They were allowed entry to check for injured people but everything else got tossed for not having probable cause and not securing a warrant for the search to seize all the weed.

Stupid kids parents lucked out and made enough to buy another house.
 
