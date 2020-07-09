 Skip to content
 
(Denver Post)   There are a many things we can do to help end the pandemic. Harassing healthcare workers at a mobile vaccine clinic is not one of them   (denverpost.com) divider line
46
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people harassing healthcare workers at a vaccine clinic aren't trying to help end the pandemic, they're plague rats trying to spread the pandemic.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greenlit for Fark main page and zero existing comments?

OK, sure, yeah, fark is dumb like that.
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear spray would keep the riff raff at a distance.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm completely in favor of arming the healthcare workers and allowing them to shoot these idiots.

Pretty sure 2nd amendment nuts and anti-vaxxers overlap, so they shouldn't be upset when they're greeted by a loaded firearm

At this point in our timeline I'm only half-kidding
 
hlehmann
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hopefully many, many anti-vaxxers will succumb from COVID.  It's what they wanted, after all.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
Hack Patooey: Bear spray would keep the riff raff at a distance.


Just make sure to continually scream "This is my right and freedom!" as you spray the morons down.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think I'm overstating it when I say we should send these covidiots to Gitmo on bioterrorism charges.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Start shooting these goddamn antivaxx terrorists.  It's the only thing they'll understand.

/Do I mean with vaccines or bullets?
//Idk, you choose
 
neongoats
Teddy Brosevelt: Start shooting these goddamn antivaxx terrorists.  It's the only thing they'll understand.

/Do I mean with vaccines or bullets?
//Idk, you choose


Tranq dart guns filled with vax.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Free Dart guns with vaccine darts sound good.
 
Tymast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Burn the nurglings
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe we need to just have a purge night for plague rats, and get this over with in one fell swoop.

These dipshiats and dumbasses are trying to make this a 30 year pandemic, and yes there is such a thing. Maybe people should just start beating their stupid asses in the streets.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So much for compassionate conservatism [TM]
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Additional cars drove by screaming obscenities at vaccine staff and throwing garbage at them"

This is why HRC called you deplorables. It means deserving strong condemnation, or shockingly bad in quality. People that engage in such behavior are the worst examples of humanity, and thus, deplorable human beings.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They opted for the GED.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nuckin Futs
Rupert Murdoch is to blame.
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA:"The head of Jefferson County Public Health pulled the agency's three COVID-19 vaccination vans off the road over Labor Day weekend after nurses and medical staff administering shots to the public were jeered at and harassed by passersby"

Plague rats don't like vaccination clinics, so the answer is to just stop vaccinating?
You give them armed security, you don't just shut down.
/You don't give into terrorists. Hell, this health system gave into 'jeers'.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been told we shouldn't call them idiots and that shaming or demeaning them won't encourage them to get vaccinated.

But really, how can I do otherwise when they insist on behaving like complete assholes?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
Gyrfalcon: I've been told we shouldn't call them idiots and that shaming or demeaning them won't encourage them to get vaccinated.

But really, how can I do otherwise when they insist on behaving like complete assholes?


Nothing else will encourage them to get vaccinated, either, so you might as well treat them whatever way makes you feel best.
 
Bishop Sycamore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Strike first!
Strike hard!
No mercy?

Some people deserve to be throat-punched.
I'm not say they do or don't, but..
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is so infuriating.

Anti-vax covidiots: My body, my rights! Freedums! *drool*
Also anti-vax covidiots: My body, my rights, but not for you. No vaccine for you. Freedums! *drool* *rectal incontinence*

/f*ck you f*ck you f*ck you f*ck you F*CK YOU, YOU F*CKING F*CKS!!!!!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These dicks harassing health care workers deserve the ass-beating of their lives.
Maybe COVID hasn't yet got them into a hospital but a proper curb stomp would.
fark these unintelligent clowns.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
JeffCo is kind of a shiathole, just saying.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Red states aren't going to pass laws against this sort of harassment because those laws will be able to be used against pro-birth fanatics harassing abortion clinics.
 
Dknsvsbl
TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Maybe we need to just have a purge night for plague rats, and get this over with in one fell swoop.

These dipshiats and dumbasses are trying to make this a 30 year pandemic, and yes there is such a thing. Maybe people should just start beating their stupid asses in the streets.


Indian Police with their quarterstaves.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe we need to ask the U.N. to help us out and lend humanitarian aid and help guard the medical staff & supplies from the warlords and rebels?

Works in Africa (kinda)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These people can't die fast enough.
 
Dknsvsbl
Gyrfalcon: I've been told we shouldn't call them idiots and that shaming or demeaning them won't encourage them to get vaccinated.

But really, how can I do otherwise when they insist on behaving like complete assholes?


Not doing it isn't working either.
 
philodough
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And they wonder why it continues to sally on, attacking and taking down idiots everywhere.

We're asking people to mask up and get vaccinated. But you'd think we were herding all the patriots to death camps or something, judging by the way they whine on like giant thumb sucking babies.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Additional cars drove by screaming obscenities at vaccine staff and throwing garbage at them,"

This is where we're at. This is who these people are. We need to stop coddling them. We shouldn't be wasting time trying to understand them better or trying to gently reason with them in the hopes they'll decide to do the right thing. They're not good people who have become misguided. They're openly, actively hostile to the rest of humanity and after years of abuse it's time to recognise them for who they are and act accordingly instead of quietly pleading for them to stop burning down the world.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Arrest them and charge them with terrorism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

imauniter: Nuckin Futs
Rupert Murdoch is to blame.


I really wonder just how much damage he's done to the world. I'd love to see a timeline where he was never born--I can't imagine that it wouldn't be a much better place.

The propaganda and misinformation that's been coming out of Fox News for the last 20 years laid the groundwork for someone like Trump being elected, and provided the fertilizer for the current insanity of anti-vaxers.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with these stupid farking idiots .. They are the reason that on 9/7/20 we had just over 24k cases and on 9/7/21 we had just under 115k . ..  Get the farking shot , wear a farking mask and start acting like an adult ..
 
philodough
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "Additional cars drove by screaming obscenities at vaccine staff and throwing garbage at them,"

This is where we're at. This is who these people are. We need to stop coddling them. We shouldn't be wasting time trying to understand them better or trying to gently reason with them in the hopes they'll decide to do the right thing. They're not good people who have become misguided. They're openly, actively hostile to the rest of humanity and after years of abuse it's time to recognise them for who they are and act accordingly instead of quietly pleading for them to stop burning down the world.


Honestly? It's goddamn bonkers.
Of all the hills to die on, yeah - choose the one that's meant for your benefit; for your welfare; for the benefit and welfare of all in your community.

Just.f**king.brilliant.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's time to start tarring and feathering these people and march them through town
 
philodough
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: imauniter: Nuckin Futs
Rupert Murdoch is to blame.

I really wonder just how much damage he's done to the world. I'd love to see a timeline where he was never born--I can't imagine that it wouldn't be a much better place.

The propaganda and misinformation that's been coming out of Fox News for the last 20 years laid the groundwork for someone like Trump being elected, and provided the fertilizer for the current insanity of anti-vaxers.


Here's my rough draft plan: exhume both Hearst and Murdoch put their bones through a shiat shredder (a shredder that literally shreds shiat), find someone to piss on the crumbs, then launch 'em into the sun.

MFs
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, we already tried nothing and that didn't work.
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hack Patooey: Bear spray would keep the riff raff at a distance.


So would buckshot
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live in a real fark of a neighborhood in Jefferson County, Lakewood, Colorado, and they've been doing drivethrough vax clinic two blocks south of me for months. (I live behind a motorcycle shop, a vape shop, and what I'd call a Lakewood bodega; there's a gas station across the street.)

The drive-through thing has been annoying, because the cars line up in the strip mall where I sell my plasma and do my laundry. But I keep my farking mouth shut, because every time the drivers of those cars get fully vaccinated, it makes the world a little better.

If any of those dirty farks are mistreating the staff at the clinic by my shiatass apartment, they are going to get their shiat wrecked. This kind of stupid sounds like it's coming out of the well-heeled areas.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is ridiculous. These people should be arrested for trying to interfere with people trying to help the community healthy.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeeze where is the police response to pandimwits harassing public servants doing their jobs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stop issuing vaccines to red states.

Smart people will move and fark the rest of them.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

daffy: That is ridiculous. These people should be arrested for trying to interfere with people trying to help the community healthy.


You are talking about the mobile vaccine clinic, aren't you?  And I think you need to add a "keep" in there somewhere...
 
philodough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Jeeze where is the police response to pandimwits harassing public servants doing their jobs.


Posting shiat dribbles on Gettr.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dryad: FTA:"The head of Jefferson County Public Health pulled the agency's three COVID-19 vaccination vans off the road over Labor Day weekend after nurses and medical staff administering shots to the public were jeered at and harassed by passersby"

Plague rats don't like vaccination clinics, so the answer is to just stop vaccinating?
You give them armed security, you don't just shut down.
-
/You don't give into terrorists. Hell, this health system gave into 'jeers'.


Yeah. I think that's the wrong response. Get the governer to bring in the national guard. "We do not negotiate with terrorists!"
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: This is so infuriating.

Anti-vax covidiots: My body, my rights! Freedums! *drool*
Also anti-vax covidiots: My body, my rights, but not for you. No vaccine for you. Freedums! *drool* *rectal incontinence*

/f*ck you f*ck you f*ck you f*ck you F*CK YOU, YOU F*CKING F*CKS!!!!!


Now do abortions
 
