(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Woman contacts owner of overgrown cemetery. She then gets cremation ashes for burial because the owner "didn't want to mail them to the cemetery's then-groundskeeper because they might be stolen off the man's front porch." Now goats are involved   (inquirer.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Cemetery, Burial, Headstone, historic cemetery, Cremation, Mount Vernon Cemetery, Regina Miller, Laurel Hill Cemetery  
Cubs300
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goats love that stuff.  Eco-friendly.  They go that route, the cemetery will be cleaned up within a week.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Original cemetery owner.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: "the Drew and Barrymore acting dynasties"

lolwut
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
October is in the air

/ Delightful
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

reveal101: FTA: "the Drew and Barrymore acting dynasties"

lolwut


Barrymore was born into an acting family. All of her paternal great-grandparents-Maurice​ and Georgie Drew Barrymore, Maurice and Mae Costello (née Altschuk)-as well as her paternal grandparents, John Barrymore and Dolores Costello, were actors,[10] with John being arguably the most acclaimed actor of his generation.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those are lovely ash-scattering sacks on the goats.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Unlike some historic cemeteries that are literally full, Mount Vernon has a little bit of life left in it   . . .
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's always convoluted in Philadelphia....
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My late-Sister-in-Law meant to give me just the cemetery plots at one cemetery included as her bequest with me as primary heir. I wound up getting additional plots at additional cemeteries in the Chicagoland area, including a family plot at Bohemian National. I have more places to be buried than I can almost count. Because of restrictions (at Bohemian National, "... only persons descended from the body of ..." a woman who died in 1902 can be interred in that family plot, so what do I do with it except maybe (just occurred to me) leave it to someone I really dislike maybe and let them fret with it (heh heh).

Since I am USN (Re.), Hubby & I can be buried in the closest National Veterans Cemetery, or we can (as currently planned) be interred in his Family mausoleum nearby, or my Mother's family plot in Bloomington, IL, or my Father's family plot in Lexington, IL, or the lots left us by Sister-in-Law next to her parents, or the wall niche Sister & Sister-in-Law bought us under them (fits two urns) in the same cemetery, or the extra space Great-Uncle Lee has in some other Cemetery in Cicero (he wanted to be buried there but they wouldn't let him have a bench, so even though an expensive marker was already installed, he decided to build a mausoleum closer to his home in Stickney and made Sister-in-Law his heiress with no exclusions and as a result of her death, everything slid down to me and I have more cemetery plots in IL & CA than I know what to do with and I guess many of them may go empty.

Sister-in-Law included in her bequest about the plots next to her parents that she didn't want "strangers buried next to her mother."  Since she & Sister were involved with Special Olympics and really loved working with Downs' kids, I have tried contacting the Illinois societies that work with Downs' and no joy. I thought that if I could give the two lots to parents of Downs kids, who already have expenses and grief, maybe it would help them and satisfy my late Sister-in-Law with a way that would honor her and Sister. But, they don't want. I also tried Special Olympics to see if they could either accept the donations (without re-sale) or give me an idea. I still want to honor the wish of Sister-in-Law that no stranger be buried next to her Mother, even tho' a Special Ed kid would be a stranger, I think it would make Sister-in-Law smile if I could tell her that. I'm just trying to do the right thing.

Illinois makes it difficult to re-sell a cemetery plot. California requires the cemetery to buy back the plot at the original cost and then the Cemetery can jack up the price and re-sell it again. I'm fine with that if I have to sell a plot here, which I don't. I also can't sell family cemetery plots in Illinois since they are "deeded" to people who are descended ("from the body of") the original buyer and you have to prove you have the right to be interred there, often through a geneologist.

The only thing I want to sell is my glass-fronted columbarium wall niche under my Sister & Sister-in-Law in Illinois (I jokingly call it my "Crystal Tomb") but the Cemetery won't buy back (it is in original condition with no markings) and the perpetual maintenance includes Windex!), so I have to advertise and I guess be there for showings (?) and it is expensive and requires a lawyer and I may as well just leave it there and empty.

I have all my final arrangements made, did & done. It's just those few lots/spaces I wish I could get rid of, but I'm not going to worry myself to death over them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Never heard of somebody accidentally collecting burial plots before.
 
