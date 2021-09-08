 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Court rules dead model found handcuffed and gagged with a bag over her head to have committed suicide, violated causality (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Weird, Suicide, Death, Turkish court, The Life of David Gale, Turkish city of Bodrum, young woman's mother, pieces of evidence, emotional support  
•       •       •

1160 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 3:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously took lessons from Rebecca Zahau, found naked with her feet bound, hands tied behind her back, and a shirt stuffed in her mouth.  Ruled suicide.

/Oh, and the suicide note she wrote at the pharmaceutical tycoon's mansion, pictured below.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone found that awful convenient.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Youre an Instagram model?

Cool, im a soldier on Call of Duty.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, covering up for that MP's little "hobby" has got be taking it's toll on the London police.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh wait, it was in Turkey?  My mistake.  Probably just some one of Erdogan's mistresses who made the mistake of getting pregnant.  Nothing to see here, move along.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was there a record skipping in the background?

"Don't pick it up, pick it up, pick it up--
Don't pick it up, pick it up, pick it up--"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The young woman, who was a graduate of the Kyiv National Linguistic University, spoke fluent Turkish and had apparently been planning to fly back home shortly before she died. No charges were made, and the case is now considered closed.

Case closed!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like Gareth Williams, who totally committed suicide by zipping himself in a duffle bag.

It's completely plausible.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
that widely seen blockbuster movie The Life of David Gale
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"This is an obvious murder!"
"Our only suspect is incredibly wealthy and politically connected."
"This is an obvious suicide!"

/obvious
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Amateur. A real pro would shatter their skull with dozens of fatal blows delivered by their off-hand to the back of their head!
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not to make a terrible joke, but did investigators find that she raped herself too?

Arseholes...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Having actually read the article:
They initially investigated it as murder.
They concluded it was suicide, caused by her own actions reenacting a movie scene.
She bought the handcuffs days earlier and found the box they came in next to her.
There were no signs of a struggle, all doors and iron bars over the windows were locked.
She was being treated for depression.
They could not identify any suspects or find anyone else was present at time of death.

What other conclusion should they come up with?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least Turkish "hot" is greater than British "hot".
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Hi guys, I hope you don't mind me hanging out in this thread for a while."

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Crap. I *knew* I forgot something.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Having actually read the article:
They initially investigated it as murder.
They concluded it was suicide, caused by her own actions reenacting a movie scene.
She bought the handcuffs days earlier and found the box they came in next to her.


Plenty of reasons for people to purchase handcuffs other than suicide. In fact, I'd suggest that the vast majority of handcuffs are not purchased for the purpose of suicide.

There were no signs of a struggle, all doors and iron bars over the windows were locked.

Unclear from the article whether they were locked in such a way that someone couldn't have left. I mean, deadbolted from the inside, sure... Locked with a duplicate key by someone leaving? That changes things.

She was being treated for depression.

So are lots of people. Depressed people can get murdered too. In fact, it's a good reason to be depressed.

They could not identify any suspects or find anyone else was present at time of death.
What other conclusion should they come up with?

I think we need more information. The facts that we have make suicide unlikely, but not impossible, and do not rule out homicide.

/also, while I haven't see the movie they're saying she "copied", according to Wiki, the suicide is actually an assisted suicide and there was another person's involvement
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's common for people trying to kill themselves with a bag over the head to pull it off while unconscious. Part of the bodies natural response. The method to get around this is handcuffs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Having actually read the article:
They initially investigated it as murder.
They concluded it was suicide, caused by her own actions reenacting a movie scene.
She bought the handcuffs days earlier and found the box they came in next to her.
There were no signs of a struggle, all doors and iron bars over the windows were locked.
She was being treated for depression.
They could not identify any suspects or find anyone else was present at time of death.

What other conclusion should they come up with?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's some fine police work there Achmed
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.