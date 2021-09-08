 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   If your name is Sara Morrison, you might want to set aside an hour to check your email today, in case you receive a few hundred emails about email, because like, yo dawg   (vox.com) divider line
36
    More: Ironic, E-mail, prime email, E-mail address, popular email service, Domain Name System, Gmail address, much trust, premium email provider Hey's words  
•       •       •

1112 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 Sep 2021 at 9:46 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My sister keeps getting email from a right winger couple because she has a name similar to some other right wing nut job. I told her that it's fine because at least they're not successfully conspiring with anyone and it'll be amusing if they ever meet in person.

Also, if they ever incriminate themselves she can just fire that off to the FBI.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Emails sent to me that were meant for Other Sara Morrisons have given me a good deal of insight into - and a disturbing amount of access to - the lives of the many people who share my name.

I know far too much about people who have a similar name, or screwed up the registration.

Apparently:
I'm late on my rent in London.
Applied for a warehouse job in Yorkshire
Missed multiple vet appointments in Los Angeles
Spent WAY too much on a moving company to move the contents of my condo 6 blocks across town. AND spent way too much on the new condo.
My SUV is overdue for an oil change in Texarkana
My condo association in Phoenix is considering paying for a new retaining wall.

/etc
//etc
 
LongBent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, now I got a new throwaway emailto use.  Thanks.

I've had my phone number for 15 years, yet I still get texts and calls for some guy named Drew.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2 step verification.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: My sister keeps getting email from a right winger couple because she has a name similar to some other right wing nut job. I told her that it's fine because at least they're not successfully conspiring with anyone and it'll be amusing if they ever meet in person.

Also, if they ever incriminate themselves she can just fire that off to the FBI.


I had a similar problem with a RW radio guy; our names are the same and the email addresses were very similar. He sent me a message once telling me that it must be nice to have the same name as a celebrity, but that I need to inform my contacts that only he is the real so and so. He closed by informing me that he would not be forwarding any of the messages accidentally sent to him. I changed my email address, but occasionally use his on forms and such. He's really a dick.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Luckily my name is not Sara Morrison
 
Azz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This would be a good time to remind everyone that Gmail doesn't do periods. Sending to y­omo­mma[nospam-﹫-backwards]li­amg*co­m is the same as sending to y*o*m*o*m**a[nospam-﹫-backwards]liamg­*c­o­m


Likewise, you could also do yomomm­a+­69[nospam-﹫-backwards]liam­g*com. It would go to the same mailbox.
 
Gough
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My nephew and I share the same first and last name, with different middle initials.  He beat me to gmail, so he is just firstlast@g....., while I am firstmiddleinitiallast@g....  Lots of people miss that one letter in the middle.  Fortunately, he's fine forwarding on the mail meant for me.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have a common name, and get this all the time.  If it looks important, I respond and let them know they got the wrong person.  Then I move on with my day.

/I should've gone to that university president's dinner at his house though
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I keep getting someone's Blue Cross/Blue Shield emails. Of *course* there's no way to contact them and get it corrected.

I did, however, have someone sign me up for Match.Com. Was real easy to get the PW reset and I changed her profile so her prospective matches would know that ULine was sending her to collections over bills from her recording studio.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Their frequent invasions of my inbox have made me realize how much trust many of us put in a system that wasn't designed to do some of the things we've come to use it for.

Stopped reading right there. It's not an "invasion", it's a farking mistake. You are in no danger from these emails, and they don't do anything other than put mail in your box. Gmail offers tools to block email, learn to use those.
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The first part of my email address is my name, separated by a dot. My name isn't especially common, but there's a guy in Missouri whose name and email address is the same but without the dot. I get his email too. This has been going on for about six years or more.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Luckily my name is not Sara Morrison


Shut UP, Sara, it is so!

Well, it would be, if you ever took your husband's name.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gough: My nephew and I share the same first and last name, with different middle initials.  He beat me to gmail, so he is just firstlast@g....., while I am firstmiddleinitiallast@g....  Lots of people miss that one letter in the middle.  Fortunately, he's fine forwarding on the mail meant for me.


Marbleisheavy: I have a common name, and get this all the time.  If it looks important, I respond and let them know they got the wrong person.  Then I move on with my day.

/I should've gone to that university president's dinner at his house though


I'm in the wrong line of work if someone this stupid gets paid to write about shiat like this. Spam blocking, Phishing blocking, forwarding, it's all right there. She could have spent the time she wasted on TFA and just filtered these emails. Of course, then she wouldn't have something to complain about.

almost worth getting a burner email just to send her a message... :-)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am legit famous IRL, so I get all kinds of mail meant for my fans' inboxes, rather than my own.  Most of it is innocuous, but every so often I get fan fiction about me and I am always a power bottom.  ALWAYS.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gough: My nephew .. [is] fine forwarding on the mail meant for me.


"Tell me your nephew doesn't have a Fark account without telling me your nephew doesn't have a Fark account."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "J.C. Penney's website didn't give me a way to delete my email from the account, so I did it through Twitter DMs, where the company made me provide the phone number and physical address on Other Sara Morrison's account - I had to log into her account to get that."

You are simply DOING IT WRONG. You have violated the law and you should not be getting other people's information and [as related later] their credit card number. Stop. Just stop. Ignore the Other Sara Morrisons, delete their stuff and let them figure it out. It is NOT your business.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I get more "same/similar name as me" at my gmail account than all of my other emails, combined.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yup happens to me with a few people. Mine is just first initial, middle initial, last name 1@ free email address. But my last name can be spelled several different ways, and I get emails constantly for a dude that has the different variation, where he forgets to double check autocorrect. I have the common spelling, he doesn't.

I've worked customer service long enough that I always spell out my email address, double checking people that get it.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Luckily my name is not Sara Morrison


My cousin's is

Smdh
 
sprgrss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a very generic gmail account (benefits of having one of the very first), no numbers or anything.  I get emails for a lot of people who share my name.  These people are legitimately lucky that I am not a malicious individual because I have access to their banking information and a bunch of other shiat that you wouldn't want a stranger to have access to.  I don't know what to do, so I just delete the emails that are intended for the other people.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Their frequent invasions of my inbox have made me realize how much trust many of us put in a system that wasn't designed to do some of the things we've come to use it for.

Stopped reading right there. It's not an "invasion", it's a farking mistake. You are in no danger from these emails, and they don't do anything other than put mail in your box. Gmail offers tools to block email, learn to use those.


Well, that's good as far as it goes, but blocking your own emails (which google calls "conversations") might have unintended consequences.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sprgrss: I have a very generic gmail account (benefits of having one of the very first), no numbers or anything.  I get emails for a lot of people who share my name.  These people are legitimately lucky that I am not a malicious individual because I have access to their banking information and a bunch of other shiat that you wouldn't want a stranger to have access to.  I don't know what to do, so I just delete the emails that are intended for the other people.


I've gotten people's tax returns erroneously emailed to me
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I share a name with a fairly wealthy tech executive. His lawyer once reached out asking which account I wanted them to wire a few million in proceeds from some real estate sales.

I also share a name with a dentist, and somehow had the registration info for a dental conference sent to my Gmail.

Also, share a name with a corporate speechwriter, and have gotten a copy of a speech announcing some new products weeks before they were known.

When I was a kid, I shared a name with a professor in the next town over. He wasn't listed in the phone book, but I had my own number so the modem wouldn't tie up the house phone, and it was listed under my name. Students used to call asking for info on assignments... Those poor bastards.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Azz: This would be a good time to remind everyone that Gmail doesn't do periods. Sending to yomomma[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liamg[* image 7x13]com is the same as sending to y[* image 7x13]o[* image 7x13]m[* image 7x13]o[* image 7x13]m[* image 7x13]m[* image 7x13]a[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liamg[* image 7x13]com


Likewise, you could also do yomomma+69[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liamg[* image 7x13]com. It would go to the same mailbox.


The + is useful for filtering/knowing who sold you, because you can still see the full address it was sent to.  If you sign up for a site with your email as name+f­a­rk[nospam-﹫-backwards]lia­mg*com or nam­e­+si­t­ey­ou­r­esigni­ng­u­pw­i­th­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­ia­m­g*co­m, assuming no one bothers to strip it out, then if you start getting spam to name+f­a­rk[nospam-﹫-backwards]lia­mg*com, you know they sold you to some mailing list.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ryebread: When I was a kid, I shared a name with a professor in the next town over. He wasn't listed in the phone book, but I had my own number so the modem wouldn't tie up the house phone, and it was listed under my name. Students used to call asking for info on assignments... Those poor bastards.


When I was a kid, we'd get calls at dinnertime for the "Acapulco Restaurant" which had a phone number that was one number different than ours. Sometimes my dad would string them along...
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I use a burner email when I'm required to enter an address for something stupid, like hotel WiFi access . It's not an address that I created, or anything like that. It is easy and quick to enter. I'm sure whoever uses that address, if anyone actually does, they likely aren't thrilled. Maybe I'll start using Sara's instead.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I am legit famous IRL, so I get all kinds of mail meant for my fans' inboxes, rather than my own.  Most of it is innocuous, but every so often I get fan fiction about me and I am always a power bottom.  ALWAYS.


So what's it like being married to Ivanka?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never use your primary email as an ID for retail sites, you dolt.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've never used my name for an email address and I was entirely unaware that people did that of their own volition outside of a work environment as I have no friends outside of work contacts because I don't like people. My email address is super awesome and I've had it for over 20 years now.

Except

It was the auto fill address when my 13 yo son starting signing up for porn websites and I'm sure you can guess where this story goes....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Never use your primary email as an ID for retail sites, you dolt.


Wait, I have her email address. I think I'll let her know she's a dolt directly.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "J.C. Penney's website didn't give me a way to delete my email from the account, so I did it through Twitter DMs, where the company made me provide the phone number and physical address on Other Sara Morrison's account - I had to log into her account to get that."

You are simply DOING IT WRONG. You have violated the law and you should not be getting other people's information and [as related later] their credit card number. Stop. Just stop. Ignore the Other Sara Morrisons, delete their stuff and let them figure it out. It is NOT your business.


Yeah, she could have just checked the bottom of that email for an 'Unsubscribe' link, all the legit companies (and even some sketchy ones) have an unsubscribe link. IIRC, it's the law.

And yeah, if I was having her problem, I'd block saraAmorrison through SarahZmorrison, and then any other varieties I could think of. This even covers Sara with an 'h'. It might take awhile, but it really seems to have bunched her panties over this.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Mikey1969: Their frequent invasions of my inbox have made me realize how much trust many of us put in a system that wasn't designed to do some of the things we've come to use it for.

Stopped reading right there. It's not an "invasion", it's a farking mistake. You are in no danger from these emails, and they don't do anything other than put mail in your box. Gmail offers tools to block email, learn to use those.

Well, that's good as far as it goes, but blocking your own emails (which google calls "conversations") might have unintended consequences.


What do you mean by blocking your own emails? I was talking about blocking the other email addresses.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Their frequent invasions of my inbox have made me realize how much trust many of us put in a system that wasn't designed to do some of the things we've come to use it for.

Stopped reading right there. It's not an "invasion", it's a farking mistake. You are in no danger from these emails, and they don't do anything other than put mail in your box. Gmail offers tools to block email, learn to use those.


If that's enough to get her spinning... she will be shocked, chagrined, mortified and stupefied when she starts getting Crate & Barrel catalogs addressed to the former occupants of her apartment.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.