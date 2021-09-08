 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Meet Mike Dempsey, a man that survived the 9/11 attack... and the Las Vegas mass shooting attack. I wouldn't get too close to him   (wral.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, September 11 attacks, World Trade Center, Mike Dempsey, American Airlines Flight 11, Lower Manhattan, wrong place, worst terror attack, Mandalay Bay Resort  
•       •       •

684 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 2:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
screw that I am following him everywhere.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should all chip in and buy him a body cam.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he related to Jessica Fletcher? She couldn't go anywhere without bad sh*t going down.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x290]


Boney M. - Rasputin (Official Audio)
Youtube Nl_Eo2QzqU4
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tsutomu​_​Yamaguchi
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

He has been struck by lightning twice. Once while he was in a movie theater.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People always say get over 9/11...

Do they?

They sound like dicks.

It was just yesterday that the US military "got over 9/11".
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryant123: [Fark user image 408x244]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tsutomu_​Yamaguchi


Came to mention this.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. I don't think I'll ever get over Macho Grande.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, his wife was late for work that day and wasn't in the tower when the attacks started.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he been to Kabul recently...?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, so did everyone reading this who is older than 20.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen those final destination movies.

/death always catches up to you sooner or later.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Within the last 5 years, I have lived through:

(1)  A Category 4 hurricane (in Bermuda)
(2)  A random mass shooting with several fatalities (at the Gilroy Garlic Festival)
(3)  A COVID infection (despite being vaccinated)

And 32 years ago (yes, I'm old), I was at Candlestick Park for the 1989 World Series when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.

So I too am a potential Master of Disaster, I think.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Raleigh man

Yeah, well, they're solid frames, but they're pricey for what you get. Probably because of brexit, no doubt. More of a scott guy myself.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Within the last 5 years, I have lived through:

(1)  A Category 4 hurricane (in Bermuda)
(2)  A random mass shooting with several fatalities (at the Gilroy Garlic Festival)
(3)  A COVID infection (despite being vaccinated)

And 32 years ago (yes, I'm old), I was at Candlestick Park for the 1989 World Series when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.

So I too am a potential Master of Disaster, I think.


Yeah, but were you here for the first Fark site redesign?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Cyberluddite: Within the last 5 years, I have lived through:

(1)  A Category 4 hurricane (in Bermuda)
(2)  A random mass shooting with several fatalities (at the Gilroy Garlic Festival)
(3)  A COVID infection (despite being vaccinated)

And 32 years ago (yes, I'm old), I was at Candlestick Park for the 1989 World Series when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.

So I too am a potential Master of Disaster, I think.

Yeah, but were you here for the first Fark site redesign?


And did you get over it?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to shake his hand, then rub him all over me. Maybe I'll get some of his luck. I was very lucky on 9/11. I didn't loose anyone. My brother was a fireman, he just got promoted. I did not know where he was working. South Bronx. My brother in law had been offered a transfer there. He was Port Authority. It would have been his second day. He turned down the job. A good friend worked at the Mariot. He got on the local train he came out of the subway in time to see the second plane hit. Another brother in law. His brother had a meeting. He got off the subway inside the tower, heard the plane hit walked out the door and kept walking. Friends brother bus driver. Had just pulled away as plane hit. As he looked in the rear view, he saw the debris. If he was a few seconds late, the bus would have been flattened. The sad thing is my father had been a Deputy Chief, he dies years before. His friends were all firemen. As with my brother, most of them had at least one son in the department. Most of them were lost. All my brother did for months was work, go to funerals, and dig. He lost over 20 good friends. He know suffers from breathing problems.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UCSB: I was several blocks away from both the 9/11 WTC attacks and the Boston Marathon bombings.  My wife is picking the next city we move to, TYVM.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9/11 survival, if you were at the buildings well that was a big deal. Mass shooting "survival" in the USA, meh that's like once a day if you count gang shooting and domestics, odds are you'll be near one in your lifetime.

/merica!
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: screw that I am following him everywhere.


Are you kidding?

If you're lucky you're going to see him disappear with an affable goofball into a bright blue anachronistic English police box. Right up until some alien race repurposes your organs for their own ends.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Within the last 5 years, I have lived through:

(1)  A Category 4 hurricane (in Bermuda)
(2)  A random mass shooting with several fatalities (at the Gilroy Garlic Festival)
(3)  A COVID infection (despite being vaccinated)

And 32 years ago (yes, I'm old), I was at Candlestick Park for the 1989 World Series when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.

So I too am a potential Master of Disaster, I think.


I recall the garlic shooting thread here.

I hate to say this, but people were still in shock about that as mass shootings went "mainstream"*.

/*meaning not just nightclubs and Walmart's
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Cyberluddite: Within the last 5 years, I have lived through:

(1)  A Category 4 hurricane (in Bermuda)
(2)  A random mass shooting with several fatalities (at the Gilroy Garlic Festival)
(3)  A COVID infection (despite being vaccinated)

And 32 years ago (yes, I'm old), I was at Candlestick Park for the 1989 World Series when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.

So I too am a potential Master of Disaster, I think.

Yeah, but were you here for the first Fark site redesign?


I was. But I can't say I've gotten over it.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Cyberluddite: Within the last 5 years, I have lived through:

(1)  A Category 4 hurricane (in Bermuda)
(2)  A random mass shooting with several fatalities (at the Gilroy Garlic Festival)
(3)  A COVID infection (despite being vaccinated)

And 32 years ago (yes, I'm old), I was at Candlestick Park for the 1989 World Series when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.

So I too am a potential Master of Disaster, I think.

I recall the garlic shooting thread here.

I hate to say this, but people were still in shock about that as mass shootings went "mainstream"*.

/*meaning not just nightclubs and Walmart's


Then exactly one week later was the much worse mass shooting at the Wal-Mart in El Paso where 25 people or whatever were killed (instead of just the measly 7 or so, including the shooter, in Gilroy), and people sorta forgot about the one we were were in.  My wife, who was with me at the Gilroy shooting, grew up in El Paso and as a teenager would spend her weekends hanging out the mall where that shooting occurred (which is just what teenagers did in those days), so after dodging bullets a week earlier the El Paso one was kind of a double-whammy for her even though she wasn't there.
 
docilej
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vonster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He hates these oil cans?
 
Pucca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

daffy: I want to shake his hand, then rub him all over me. Maybe I'll get some of his luck. I was very lucky on 9/11. I didn't loose anyone. My brother was a fireman, he just got promoted. I did not know where he was working. South Bronx. My brother in law had been offered a transfer there. He was Port Authority. It would have been his second day. He turned down the job. A good friend worked at the Mariot. He got on the local train he came out of the subway in time to see the second plane hit. Another brother in law. His brother had a meeting. He got off the subway inside the tower, heard the plane hit walked out the door and kept walking. Friends brother bus driver. Had just pulled away as plane hit. As he looked in the rear view, he saw the debris. If he was a few seconds late, the bus would have been flattened. The sad thing is my father had been a Deputy Chief, he dies years before. His friends were all firemen. As with my brother, most of them had at least one son in the department. Most of them were lost. All my brother did for months was work, go to funerals, and dig. He lost over 20 good friends. He know suffers from breathing problems.


Good lord! I have nothing left to add.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: People always say get over 9/11...

Do they?

They sound like dicks.

It was just yesterday that the US military MIC "got over 9/11".


ftfy
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: if you count gang shooting and domestics...


JFC those are not the same. Full ✋
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i survived them both too.  i wasn't anywhere near either event but i came through w/o a scratch.
 
artifishy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I saw him on a flight, I'd leave.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Resident Muslim: Cyberluddite: Within the last 5 years, I have lived through:

(1)  A Category 4 hurricane (in Bermuda)
(2)  A random mass shooting with several fatalities (at the Gilroy Garlic Festival)
(3)  A COVID infection (despite being vaccinated)

And 32 years ago (yes, I'm old), I was at Candlestick Park for the 1989 World Series when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.

So I too am a potential Master of Disaster, I think.

I recall the garlic shooting thread here.

I hate to say this, but people were still in shock about that as mass shootings went "mainstream"*.

/*meaning not just nightclubs and Walmart's

Then exactly one week later was the much worse mass shooting at the Wal-Mart in El Paso where 25 people or whatever were killed (instead of just the measly 7 or so, including the shooter, in Gilroy), and people sorta forgot about the one we were were in.  My wife, who was with me at the Gilroy shooting, grew up in El Paso and as a teenager would spend her weekends hanging out the mall where that shooting occurred (which is just what teenagers did in those days), so after dodging bullets a week earlier the El Paso one was kind of a double-whammy for her even though she wasn't there.


I wish you the best. I also have empathy for your wife, human brains are wired for survival that sometimes they behave in weird ways.
A similar example would be when we have the rare plane crash, people who took the same route a day before are more shook up than others that it "could have been them" even though it's most probably a different crew and plane.
Human nature.

And you sound like a compassionate person, so hopefully she (and you) got the space to grieve and understanding of going through something like that
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember 9/11.  I was on my way to court when all traffic stopped.  Got up early to get ready and travelled by bus and when I arrived we were told all traffic was stopped and no one knew why.  It wasn't until late afternoon that I found out. It was a strange feeling like the whole world had stopped. What none of us knew at the time is how much the world would change after 9/11.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.