 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Protip: If you are going to claim you were injured by a car backing into you, don't do it when the car is a Tesla   (wjactv.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Truck, Automobile, Diesel engine, Man, car, video  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 2:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What did I say about feet on the bumper? <smack> NO FEET ON THE BUMPER!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seriously people, is it that hard to claim it was a hit and run and just go after your own insurance? Don't be bringing innocent third parties along for the ride in your insurance fraud.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The man was released, and walked over to the nearest grocery store, where he pretended to slip and fall on some grapes.
People make a career of this, sooner or later there will be no camera.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dashcams and other cameras can be immensely helpful. Near me, there was a very bad traffic accident that killed one teen and injured three others in the vehicle. The three survivors swore the teen driving the truck they were in had the green light and it was going to be major criminal charges against the 20-something guy driving the other way through the intersection.

"Well, I've got a dashcam. Here's the footage showing I had the green light and the dead guy ran the red light..."
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: The man was released, and walked over to the nearest grocery store, where he pretended to slip and fall on some grapes.
People make a career of this, sooner or later there will be no camera.


It's a growth industry in Russia. As is the dashcam business.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometines Ba-Bam ends in Ba-Bust
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead
Youtube W6dBwZU3ztM
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This guy has a future in soccer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's sad when you can't even commit a little insurance fraud any more thanks to all these cameras.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: Bates eventually admitted to making up the entire incident and was arrested for false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response file a lawsuit and get some sweet sweet settlement cash.

Fixed
 
special20
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like the Tesla driver's pink tennis shoes. Now that's all I will picture once I see another Tesla...
"You got them pink tennis shoes on, dude?"
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.