(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Argue with me about how loud I am? That's a stabbing   (wjactv.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Loud humans are the worst
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's just a dumb way to go about it. Stabbing someone with a kitchen knife is just going to make them scream and make more noise.

Seems this upstanding woman didn't think her plan through
 
covfefe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wjactv.comView Full Size
She seems nice.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

covfefe: [wjactv.com image 648x365]She seems nice.


Something tells me she give awful 🧠.  Two pass, and she's telling you to get on top.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


(together)  HOW LOUD IS SHE?
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That's just a dumb way to go about it. Stabbing someone with a kitchen knife is just going to make them scream and make more noise.

Seems this upstanding woman didn't think her plan through


Kitchen knives are terrible for stabbing. When you're hands get bloody they slide on the knife and cut you. Your best bet is something with a guard on it. That way you don't get cut and leave your blood. Now a days you have to worry about DNA. I mean, um, I don't know anything about all of that.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
STOP BEING SO LOUD!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What Fark thread did this happen in?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

covfefe: [wjactv.com image 648x365]She seems nice.


Why does it look like her hair is running from her face?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yikes.

/Loud talker.
 
