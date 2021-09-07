 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam declared a long lost Van Gogh painting the same thing as your wife's orgasm   (nypost.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to Pronounce Vincent Van Gogh? (CORRECTLY)
Youtube ZufH6h1-Tm8
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How, and why the fark do you sue the results of a farking appraisal?!

What the fark do you think that will achieve? It isn't going to magically make it genuine if you win!
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sloppy?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i didn't find any painting.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: How, and why the fark do you sue the results of a farking appraisal?!

What the fark do you think that will achieve? It isn't going to magically make it genuine if you win!


Oh never mind,

FTFA: "Pivar was an art consultant and close friend of Jeffrey Epstein for years before he cut ties with the convicted pedophile when criminal charges were brought against him for allegedly sexually assaulting countless women."

As always, the answer is: "Because I'm a farking asshole."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT?
 
mekkab
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drunken?


/excuse me, besotted?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
STOP ACCUSING ME OF HAVING A WIFE,  NEW YORK POST.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How can a painting be earthshattering?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somebody else made it happen?
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: WHAT?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Side note, that museum is where I first learned to appreciate painting as an art form.  Went there at 20, saw the vibrancy of the colors, the use of brushstrokes, and was awestruck.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Headline blatantly mispronounces his name.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How can a painting be earthshattering?


When it is moving near the speed of light. But that's not important now.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Without helpful picture.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have to clean up after a long-lost Van Gogh painting?
 
Gustopia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
onesnladay.comView Full Size

Maybe it is a Picasso?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone was looking to sell a painting to cover an upcoming lawsuit.
 
Reyito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-yor​k​-art-collector-stuart-pivar-says-hes-f​ound-a-lost-van-gogh

Background including picture of fake
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So not only is the painting very intense and satisfying but there are in fact multiple of them? Now that's interesting.
DRTFA
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Sounds like someone was looking to sell a painting to cover an upcoming lawsuit.


They make for poor covers and strainers.
 
Reyito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also of note... compare my previous link to actual Van Gough from same time frame.


https://www.wga.hu/html_m/g/gogh_van/​1​5/index.html
 
thy crotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
on display for everyone but me?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Reyito: https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-yor​k​-art-collector-stuart-pivar-says-hes-f​ound-a-lost-van-gogh

Background including picture of fake


Being dodgy about the provenance of a painting is, uh, never a good look when challenged on its authenticity.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not a Van Gogh. Van Gogh had talent.
 
Reyito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Compare the Suspected Fake:
antiquesandthearts.comView Full Size


To an actual VG from that same time period.

wga.huView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How can a painting be earthshattering?


msrendasartwork.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
IGO - 08 Fake Van Gogh
Youtube xYpknKQVTPQ
 
wigginiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: That's not a Van Gogh. Van Gogh had talent.


How can anyone think or claim that is a Van Gogh? Especially an "art consultant"?
 
goodbeer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't realize my neighbor had a Van Gogh to give the museum.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That perspective is also a bit wtf considering the tallest building was the parish church tower- which would include all the surrounding architecture and grounds.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know why they would be so quick to dismiss this as not being a genuine Van Gogh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His picture is about as real a Van Gogh painting as my 'I can haz cheezeburger' meme cat print is.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Reyito: Compare the Suspected Fake:
[antiquesandthearts.com image 850x815]

To an actual VG from that same time period.

[wga.hu image 850x659]


I'm not an expert, but somehow the suspected fake seems amateurish but the real one does not. But that may just be because you've told us which one might be fake and which one was real and now my brain is trying to resolve the difference.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: [Fark user image 425x335]


Finally.  Fark is slipping on Star Trek Anniversary Day.
 
Reyito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am 100% not an expert.  But I have seen many a painting in my time...  (j/k)


That just does not seem like a VG sky.  I mean, at all.
 
bisi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Reyito: Compare the Suspected Fake:
[antiquesandthearts.com image 850x815]

To an actual VG from that same time period.

[wga.hu image 850x659]

I'm not an expert, but somehow the suspected fake seems amateurish but the real one does not. But that may just be because you've told us which one might be fake and which one was real and now my brain is trying to resolve the difference.


Same. I can kind of see how the second has a lot of plasticity in the thick paint while the other looks more like it was done in crayon, but I could see either one hanging in an elementary school hallway.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, the painting is with another man?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A masterpiece by a man with many talents?
 
xalres
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There were more than one of them?
 
