 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   What do you call a group of paddleboarders? A rescue   (cbc.ca) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Stanley Park, Vancouver, Vancouver police, rescue effort, Burrard Inlet, West Vancouver, part of a larger group, paddle-boarders  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up shiat creek without a paddle?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, Huckleberry Finn is shaking his head.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a chum of paddleboarders
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Csb:

We were on the beach at a lake here when a family about our age paddle boarded by the shore where we were hanging out; the dad was barking at the kids about form and their stroke, he was being a total asshole.

We all kind of chuckled and I mentioned that I'm glad I'm not that kind of dad and had my kid grab us all a round of beers from the cooler.

He's only 2 1/2 and already knows the difference between mom's beer and dad's beer but I don't yell at him if he gets it wrong.

/ Good Parenting CSB
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they learned their lesson. Paddle boarding is something to be done in calm waters.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was out at Deception Pass looking down out across the water when I saw 2 paddleboarders trying to cross over to the state park. I knew they were going to be in trouble as the current was visually terrifying from my vantage point.  Within seconds they became separated, the dude was trying to paddle out of the current, the chick gave up and started floating quickly towards the narrow passageway that ducks under the bridge.  I watched and others watched as they struggled, eventually giving up and landing on shore (luckily) before hitting the crazy water under the bridge.  csb
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I hope they learned their lesson. Paddle boarding is something to be done in calm waters.


That's news to lots of people.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a dunce.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I hope they learned their lesson. Paddle boarding is something to be done in calm waters.


Not just calm waters but also stay reasonably close to shore where you can at least swim to safety if things go really bad.

Lesson #1:  Don't fark with the ocean. Things can (and will) change fast.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: daffy: I hope they learned their lesson. Paddle boarding is something to be done in calm waters.

That's news to lots of people.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x318]


You're comparing inexperienced people who thought there was safety in numbers (somehow) to people who have done this for years.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you've ever wondered what the sail on a sailboat feels like, try paddle boarding in the wind.

(hopefully with the wind and not against it).
 
special20
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: a chum of paddleboarders


A Douche of paddleboarders.
 
special20
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

akya: If you've ever wondered what the sail on a sailboat feels like, try paddle boarding in the wind.

(hopefully with the wind and not against it).


Oh, is it impossible to tack without a sail?
 
bisi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: daffy: I hope they learned their lesson. Paddle boarding is something to be done in calm waters.

That's news to lots of people.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x318]


Kind of amazing how paddle boards manage to make something that should be pretty badass (rafting down a white water river STANDING UP) still look lame as fark.
This whole ridiculous "sport" offensively boring.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only they had some sort of floating raft type thing to hold on to.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

special20: Isitoveryet: a chum of paddleboarders

A Douche of paddleboarders.


No, no.  That's what a group of bicyclists is called.

/ducks
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: daffy: I hope they learned their lesson. Paddle boarding is something to be done in calm waters.

That's news to lots of people.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.