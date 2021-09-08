 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Modern verse / For philistines / Existed back / In Classic times / BVRMA SHAVE   (theguardian.com) divider line
3
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was told there'd be no poetry
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 No matter how much
You shake and squirm
The last few drops
Won't come off the worm
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"stressed poetry"

lunch was rich
the meeting is nigh
if the bathroom is full
I think I may die

hey dilly-dum dilly-do

the slideshow is ready
I tweaked it all morn
as it begins I realize
I've included my porn

hey dilly-dum dilly-do

/come on, fark, let's hear what stresses you out in verse!
 
