 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Good news, everybody. The Miss America Pageant respects women for more than just their physical appearance now, so it will no longer score them for their beauty. It's going to score them for their "wellness" instead. Mmmm, get a load of her wellness   (slate.com) divider line
75
    More: Giggity, Miss Universe, Miss America organization, Miss America, Miss America's Outstanding Teen, optimal health, women's wellness, general theme of the announcement, hundred-year-old beauty pageant  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 08 Sep 2021 at 2:22 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this mean that they are going to be getting a physical on camera? That makes it even worse.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The word wellness is meaningless. There is a wellness center near my house. It is a doctor's office. They could call it what it is, but it is trendy to call things by meaningless words.

I mean why not call it a homeostasis center, at least that would have a meaning people can understand.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to see some olympic athlete come in as a ringer and win. Otherwise it's BS.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?


Because old creepy guys with money like staring at young women in bikinis, and there is no shortage of young women who will oblige them for a chance at fame and fortune.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dv-ous: eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?

Because old creepy guys with money like staring at young women in bikinis, and there is no shortage of young women who will oblige them for a chance at fame and fortune.


It isn't broadcast over the air anymore and guessing the value of pageants has dropped to close to nothing.  The creepy old men that want to watch can always find something online to watch instead while wearing a superman outfit sitting in a closet or corner.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Wellness' can include large breasts, very useful for nursing ... and other stuff.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: 'Wellness' can include large breasts, very useful for nursing ... and other stuff.


I have been wonder if fake wellnesses will be allowed.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

red230: Does this mean that they are going to be getting a physical on camera? That makes it even worse.


"And now for the Pap Smear round of the competition!  First Up, Miss Nevada!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?


Honestly, this is the real question
 
JAGUART
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was really looking forward to the "Hot Tub Streaming" round.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, similar to the UK slang usage of the word, "fit," to describe a desirable physical appearance. Well done.

Utter bullshiat, of course, but, well done.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: red230: Does this mean that they are going to be getting a physical on camera? That makes it even worse.

"And now for the Pap Smear round of the competition!  First Up, Miss Nevada!"


Followed by the real time colonoscopy bonus round.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?


Same reason cheerleaders are a thing.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We can measure their blood pressure after they run on a treadmill and do some jumping jacks.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just look at how HEALTHY she is.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't wait for them to distill the Miss America pageant down to a genome match percentage and a Myers-Briggs assessment.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kbronsito: We can measure their blood pressure after they run on a treadmill and do some jumping jacks.


Just when we thought the world might be rid of CrossFit nonsense...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: DoBeDoBeDo: red230: Does this mean that they are going to be getting a physical on camera? That makes it even worse.

"And now for the Pap Smear round of the competition!  First Up, Miss Nevada!"

Followed by the real time colonoscopy bonus round.


Somewhere, you know more than one someone's jackin' it to colonoscopy videos already.  It'd probably be popular

/'cause humans are farking weird
//I should know
///three
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about her huge tracks of land.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Our customers buy Duff for its robust taste, not its alcoholic content. I predict our alcohol-free Duff Zero will sell even better than its previous brand."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"How many jade eggs do you have in your vagina right now?"
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't even get the point of this stupid event anymore.

I've never watched it, never cared for it. Also, pagents in general are weird AF and the child pagents are criminal in how they sexualize little girls.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dv-ous: eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?

Because old creepy guys with money like staring at young women in bikinis, and there is no shortage of young women who will oblige them for a chance at fame and fortune.


I don't know a single straight guy who watches beauty pageants.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: DoBeDoBeDo: red230: Does this mean that they are going to be getting a physical on camera? That makes it even worse.

"And now for the Pap Smear round of the competition!  First Up, Miss Nevada!"

Followed by the real time colonoscopy bonus round.


Sigh...

/zip
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"My, she looks like a healthy young woman" has been a euphemism for ages now.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?

Same reason cheerleaders are a thing.


Cheerleaders are still a thing because pedophiles, but aren't all Miss [insert geographic area here] Pageant contestants at least 18?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khitsicker: What about her huge tracks of land.


There's a real estate competition now!?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A test of wellness by thunderdome.  50 bikini battling chicks enter.  Only one truly well chick with torn bikini exits.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just another word for beauty.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whatever, as long as the Miss Teen America people are still in it for the pussy.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: dv-ous: eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?

Because old creepy guys with money like staring at young women in bikinis, and there is no shortage of young women who will oblige them for a chance at fame and fortune.

I don't know a single straight guy who watches beauty pageants.


We did when we were kids in the 60's, until we discovered woods porn.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For the kids out there, "Beauty Pageants" were a way that attractive young women used to receive public affirmation of how interesting and attractive they were back before Instagram Fitness and Lifestyle influencers were a thing.

/ This post is unnecessary, nobody on Fark is under 30
 
illegal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you had been paying attention to who won and lost you'd have noticed they dropped the beauty part years ago.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
judge them not as bits and pieces but as a hole.

/i'm stayin'
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hi, I'm from --------- , I have had all my shots, dont have a fever or runny nose, and take one a day supplements  for women"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As we all know: the former president likes his beauty pageant contestants the way he likes his steaks -- "well."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/No, comparing beauty pageant contestants to steak is NOT wrong.
//It's apt!
///APT!!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: DoBeDoBeDo: red230: Does this mean that they are going to be getting a physical on camera? That makes it even worse.

"And now for the Pap Smear round of the competition!  First Up, Miss Nevada!"

Followed by the real time colonoscopy bonus round.


We're talking roto-rooter. Don't stop til you reach the back of their teeth!

/you read this in Robert Stack's voice.
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?


Girls like to be pretty... its a thing thats really important to a lot of them. Yeah i dont get it either... but then im not a girl. True, some of that is imposed upon them by society... but also, a lot of women really just like being pretty... and who can blame them? Its probably nice to be pretty.  I wouldnt know lol

its only natural they'd want to have prettiness competitions... us guys have our ball-throwing contests, they have their flat tummy contests.... whats wrong with that?
 
tell the truth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?


Are you looking for a deeper, more philosophical answer than they are profitable?
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How about we just have contests that judge overall genetic viability?

Wow, check out the 17q12-q21 locus on Miss Washington!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: As we all know: the former president likes his beauty pageant contestants the way he likes his steaks -- "well."
[Fark user image 425x499]
/No, comparing beauty pageant contestants to steak is NOT wrong.
//It's apt!
///APT!!


I like my steaks the way I like my sexual partners - a good vet should be able to get 'em back up on their feet in 15 mintues.

/ ...what?
// C'mon, you can assess both as "blew; rare"!
/// Prudes.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: The word wellness is meaningless. There is a wellness center near my house. It is a doctor's office. They could call it what it is, but it is trendy to call things by meaningless words.

I mean why not call it a homeostasis center, at least that would have a meaning people can understand.


Most of the time, when I see a name like "wellness centers", what they mean is "overpriced quack vitamin / homeopathy / etc dispensary"
 
Wolf892
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't forget, you can be healthy at any size so to be truly woke they need to let a woman that looks like Lizzo win.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: A test of wellness by thunderdome.  50 bikini battling chicks enter.  Only one truly well chick with torn bikini exits.


"Who run Beavertown?"
"...Max Factor."
"Say louder!"
"Max Factor! Max Factor runs Beavertown!"
"Embargo lifted!"
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: dv-ous: eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?

Because old creepy guys with money like staring at young women in bikinis, and there is no shortage of young women who will oblige them for a chance at fame and fortune.

I don't know a single straight guy who watches beauty pageants.


they're all married, then?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: stevenvictx: eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?

Same reason cheerleaders are a thing.

Cheerleaders are still a thing because pedophiles, but aren't all Miss [insert geographic area here] Pageant contestants at least 18?


Schools up to high school, where it could be labeled a tradition or whatever, but in collage and pro leagues,where people are pretty much rabid to begin with, since when do fans need to be cheered up?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All I can see now is Bridget Powers, riding on the shoulders of Gwendoline Christie, both in bikinis, with Gwendoline clutching a huge sword, and now I have the strangest semi...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why are beauty pageants even still a thing?


Miss America Pageant: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube oDPCmmZifE8
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.