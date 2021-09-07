 Skip to content
(Khaleej Times)   Former Afghan president: Sorry how the feces hit the fan there, also I didn't loot the treasury. I'll be hanging out in Dubai if you need anything
35
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His last words before leaving: "Good luck, let me know what happens!"
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he's angling for a Trump Towers contract...
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So technically speaking the f*er probably didn't loot the treasury. He'd have even more if he did. Reality is he's a 9 figure millionaire because of what he grifted before hand and let his scum subordinates become 8 figure millionaires in the years he was in power selling out the people who ended up with 0 figures. Utter useless pos if he'd spent the time building a real country he could have skimmed off top for rest of his life. Instead he went for the easy payday and peaced out. What a waste of oxygen.
 
ProbablyDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, sorry doesn't cut it on this one. His actions got hundreds killed. He deserves execution and to have his body displayed for two weeks in the Afghan sun.
 
RevCarter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No exaggeration, everybody broke for lunch and when his aides came back to the office he was already on a plane out of Kabul.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Meh, sorry doesn't cut it on this one. His actions got hundreds killed. He deserves execution and to have his body displayed for two weeks in the Afghan sun.


Basically, that's what happened to the guy who was president when the Soviets left...and they castrated him and his brother.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPOILER ALERT:

He looted the treasury.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he charged less than the Sacklers for nearly the same product.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xaldin: So technically speaking the f*er probably didn't loot the treasury. He'd have even more if he did. Reality is he's a 9 figure millionaire because of what he grifted before hand and let his scum subordinates become 8 figure millionaires in the years he was in power selling out the people who ended up with 0 figures. Utter useless pos if he'd spent the time building a real country he could have skimmed off top for rest of his life. Instead he went for the easy payday and peaced out. What a waste of oxygen.


Gee, it's a relief to be able to blame the whole 20 year catastrophe on one brown foreigner.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any chance the US can put pressure on wherever he is hiding his money to get some recovery of it? Not to go back to the US, but to put into international aid organizations that will eventually set up shop for Afghanis.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You literally abandoned your country and your people. Eat sh*t, your rich asshole.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xaldin: So technically speaking the f*er probably didn't loot the treasury. He'd have even more if he did. Reality is he's a 9 figure millionaire because of what he grifted before hand and let his scum subordinates become 8 figure millionaires in the years he was in power selling out the people who ended up with 0 figures. Utter useless pos if he'd spent the time building a real country he could have skimmed off top for rest of his life. Instead he went for the easy payday and peaced out. What a waste of oxygen.


And treasure and blood.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would've been better if you had looted the treasury then you wouldn't of left that treasure behind for the Taliban
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: xaldin: So technically speaking the f*er probably didn't loot the treasury. He'd have even more if he did. Reality is he's a 9 figure millionaire because of what he grifted before hand and let his scum subordinates become 8 figure millionaires in the years he was in power selling out the people who ended up with 0 figures. Utter useless pos if he'd spent the time building a real country he could have skimmed off top for rest of his life. Instead he went for the easy payday and peaced out. What a waste of oxygen.

Gee, it's a relief to be able to blame the whole 20 year catastrophe on one brown foreigner.


To be fair that type of grift is pretty much the norm for everybody who isn't herding goats in Afghanistan.

From the beginning local warlords were setting up their domains and stealing everything that wasn't nailed down.

One of the reasons the ANA folded as quick as it did? Most of them were living off of 600 or so calories a day. The local warlord absconded with the rest.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: xaldin: So technically speaking the f*er probably didn't loot the treasury. He'd have even more if he did. Reality is he's a 9 figure millionaire because of what he grifted before hand and let his scum subordinates become 8 figure millionaires in the years he was in power selling out the people who ended up with 0 figures. Utter useless pos if he'd spent the time building a real country he could have skimmed off top for rest of his life. Instead he went for the easy payday and peaced out. What a waste of oxygen.

Gee, it's a relief to be able to blame the whole 20 year catastrophe on one brown foreigner.


guy was an expat beating the Afghan war drum since the 80s when he was an associate professor at Hopkins.

He was wholly unqualified or liked to run the country and once he got power, was corrupt af.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We backed this guy for years and years knowing what a corrupt asshole he is, then we have the farking gall to blame the Afghans for not having the "will to fight" for the government led by him.

Afghans are fierce fighters, but you can't bullshiat them. The Taliban, for all it's brutality and hardline Islamism, is not corrupt or full of bullshiaters. People who fight for them aren't being used as tools to personally enrich the leadership and they actually want to fight for leaders that don't abuse them
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: xaldin: So technically speaking the f*er probably didn't loot the treasury. He'd have even more if he did. Reality is he's a 9 figure millionaire because of what he grifted before hand and let his scum subordinates become 8 figure millionaires in the years he was in power selling out the people who ended up with 0 figures. Utter useless pos if he'd spent the time building a real country he could have skimmed off top for rest of his life. Instead he went for the easy payday and peaced out. What a waste of oxygen.

Gee, it's a relief to be able to blame the whole 20 year catastrophe on one brown foreigner.


I don't blame the whole thing on him. I got stones for ton of people. Thousands of people. However he was a leader so he gets a large rock. I have one for every single American president between start and finish too but seriously... did you want to read my 50 page rant on why every f*'er in leadership has made a bad situation worse?

As someone who's had non leadership non decision making roles involving there for the entire period I even have few for myself. The entire thing is/was a crap show. He just happens to hit my top 20 list. I only make my top 50 list.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Meh, sorry doesn't cut it on this one. His actions got hundreds killed. He deserves execution and to have his body displayed for two weeks in the Afghan sun.


Coincidentally, that was the Taliban plan for him too.  Now you know why he left.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His brother owns eighteen villas on the Palm. Purchasing one villa costs around $3.5M, so yeah this dude looted the treasury...
 
philodough
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: ProbablyDrunk: Meh, sorry doesn't cut it on this one. His actions got hundreds killed. He deserves execution and to have his body displayed for two weeks in the Afghan sun.

Basically, that's what happened to the guy who was president when the Soviets left...and they castrated him and his brother.


zoiks.

I seriously doubt it's just the wife's money they're living high on in Dubai.

And what exactly did he do while president, besides loot the country?
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He just did it before Taliban leaders could.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't worry Ashraf! These guys got it covered.


"Taliban name ex-Guantanamo detainees and wanted man to new caretaker government"

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/07/asia/t​a​liban-government-announcement-intl/ind​ex.html

Good thing that Bergdahl thing worked out!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: We backed this guy for years and years knowing what a corrupt asshole he is, then we have the farking gall to blame the Afghans for not having the "will to fight" for the government led by him.

Afghans are fierce fighters, but you can't bullshiat them. The Taliban, for all it's brutality and hardline Islamism, is not corrupt or full of bullshiaters. People who fight for them aren't being used as tools to personally enrich the leadership and they actually want to fight for leaders that don't abuse them


He was supposed to be paying the soldiers with the money we were giving him. Then come to find out as the Taliban was charging across the country that they haven't been paid in months. We "backed" him as you say with the expectation that he was doing the bare minimum to be a leader.

He took off because he knew he was not taking care of his people, and he saw the writing on the wall. He knew what happens to overthrown leaders in that part of the world, and without Uncle Sam to save him, he got while the getting was good.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vsavatar: SPOILER ALERT:

He looted the treasury.


No he didn't. That grift never made it to the Afghan Treasury. Why put it there when his Swiss bank account is much more secure?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: vsavatar: SPOILER ALERT:

He looted the treasury.

No he didn't. That grift never made it to the Afghan Treasury. Why put it there when his Swiss bank account is much more secure?


He literally left with Cash, no swiss accounts
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: JK8Fan: vsavatar: SPOILER ALERT:

He looted the treasury.

No he didn't. That grift never made it to the Afghan Treasury. Why put it there when his Swiss bank account is much more secure?

He literally left with Cash, no swiss accounts


A bit of spending cash. That $100 million + he has squirrelled away was securely out of the country in banks.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks for the update, you cowardly minge.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: hoodiowithtudio: JK8Fan: vsavatar: SPOILER ALERT:

He looted the treasury.

No he didn't. That grift never made it to the Afghan Treasury. Why put it there when his Swiss bank account is much more secure?

He literally left with Cash, no swiss accounts

A bit of spending cash. That $100 million + he has squirrelled away was securely out of the country in banks.


I was under the impression he left with so much cash there was cash just flailing about.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: He was supposed to be paying the soldiers with the money we were giving him. Then come to find out as the Taliban was charging across the country that they haven't been paid in months. We "backed" him as you say with the expectation that he was doing the bare minimum to be a leader.


Afghan soldiers having their wages stolen has been a problem forever, it was never a secret. We knew it was going on and kept backing the same people anyway.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost​_​soldiers


And even if we really hadn't known that of would still be our fault for being so ignorant of where our money was going. Ignorance on that scale isn't an excuse.  Read the link, if 40% of the "soldiers" receiving pay don't actually exist and commanders are pocketing the money do you think it's excusable that we wouldn't know that?

But again, we totally did know it and continued to fund it because no one ever really cared about the Afghan government in the US
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
* "Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting"

When only one side of a battle refuses to fight, the other side wins by default.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, he *didn't* loot the treasury?  Why the hell not???  Imagine yourself in his position: If you've got any sense, you'll fill your pockets too. Because your regime is officially over. I've seen coups from Angola to Zanzibar and this is how it ends. In the trunk of a taxi to the airport, your belly full of diamonds and vodka, praying your driver doesn't rat you out to the Reds at the last checkpoint. Because then the last thing you'll ever hear, besides a pistol cocking behind your head, is Ivan's laugh...
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I want to join most other people in calling out this dude for cutting and running when he did and the way he did.

On the other hand, given the fate of previous Afghan leaders who fell into the hands of their enemies in living memory, I'm actually almost surprised he didn't book it sooner.
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Didn't loot the treasury. Sure we believe you.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Speaking of which, has anyone taken a look inside the vault at Ft. Knox since TFG left office?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Dave2042: xaldin: So technically speaking the f*er probably didn't loot the treasury. He'd have even more if he did. Reality is he's a 9 figure millionaire because of what he grifted before hand and let his scum subordinates become 8 figure millionaires in the years he was in power selling out the people who ended up with 0 figures. Utter useless pos if he'd spent the time building a real country he could have skimmed off top for rest of his life. Instead he went for the easy payday and peaced out. What a waste of oxygen.

Gee, it's a relief to be able to blame the whole 20 year catastrophe on one brown foreigner.

guy was an expat beating the Afghan war drum since the 80s when he was an associate professor at Hopkins.

He was wholly unqualified or liked to run the country and once he got power, was corrupt af.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



How do you do, fellow corrupt expat neocon figurehead?
 
