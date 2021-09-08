 Skip to content
(AP News)   WHO urges moratorium to booster shots for rest of year, presumably so they won't get fooled again   (apnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, World Health Organization, United States, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, rich countries, Smallpox, large supplies of coronavirus vaccines, booster shots  
818 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 1:50 PM



36 Comments     (+0 »)
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh geez, what a depressing read.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fool me once, shame on you.  Fool me twice, can't get fooled again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you WHO, they're getting thrown into the trash here. A waste. Mine as well use them.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just threw out 15 million doses in this country

And now I can't go get a booster cause .... there isn't enough
?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they can feel free to produce evidence that boosters do nothing to help, because otherwise I'm getting mine as soon as I can.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Fool me once, shame on you.  Fool me twice, can't get fooled again.


Rarely is the question asked: Is our vaccines working?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better to give the world basic vaccination over topping up a minority of the already a vaccinated.

However, as significant portions of the world refuse to get vaccinated and the remainder decline to force them, suddenly I'm more worried about protecting myself with boosters than sharing vaccines in a fruitless effort to eliminate virus reservoirs.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said he was "appalled" after hearing comments Tuesday from a top association of pharmaceutical manufacturers that vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots for people in well-supplied countries and first jabs in poorer countries that face shortages.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

If Tedros truly cared about global health, he would have resigned from his position at the WHO last year...

Tedros lost any form of legitimacy to speak out a very long time ago after evidence emerged suggesting he is nothing more than a CCP bagman...

Why is he blaming Western countries when China is doing the exact same shiat?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trust me on this: Being poor sucks.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm putting off getting a booster for this very reason. I'm fortunate enough to have gotten my first two, so I'm good with doing my part to ensure everyone else gets a chance to get to that level before I queue up again.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, dude.  I'm getting mine when I can.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: F*ck you WHO, they're getting thrown into the trash here. A waste. Mine as well use them.


And that ends this thread.  What else is there to say?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs the booster when we have..

https://youtu.be/HLtCBvKI_Mc
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's likely in your own best interest to get those vaccines into poor countries so we decrease the raw numbers of people getting infected and potentially cultivating even worse variants.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackPete: Walker: F*ck you WHO, they're getting thrown into the trash here. A waste. Mine as well use them.

And that ends this thread.  What else is there to say?


Fix the distribution problems.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wademh: BlackPete: Walker: F*ck you WHO, they're getting thrown into the trash here. A waste. Mine as well use them.

And that ends this thread.  What else is there to say?

Fix the distribution problems.


Why you got to be bringing logic into this?!
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wademh: It's likely in your own best interest to get those vaccines into poor countries so we decrease the raw numbers of people getting infected and potentially cultivating even worse variants.


Which is fine, save many countries don't want them, and many populations won't take them no matter how many we send.
No matter how tempting a narrative it is to construct, its not like the bad, selfish rich people are holding out on them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meet the boost shot

Same as the old shot
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dark brew: MythDragon: Fool me once, shame on you.  Fool me twice, can't get fooled again.

Rarely is the question asked: Is our vaccines working?


they work so nice you have to take them twice, ah, three times !!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

inner ted: They just threw out 15 million doses in this country

And now I can't go get a booster cause .... there isn't enough
?


Because you don't need it and it won't boost your immunity by any significant amount.

It's becoming clearer by the day that "boosters" are simply for political reasons. The priority should be getting vaccines approved for children and creating strong vaccine passports so we can limit the movement of the unvaccinated. The surge in the US right now is entirely, 100% because of the unvaccinated. The few breakthrough cases could easily be handled by our health care system, and even worse, many of those breakthrough cases wouldn't have happened except for the idiots who refuse to get vaccinated.

Religious exemptions must be eliminated. Medical exemptions (other than pregnancy and immediate postpartum which is both well known and easily testable) should be vetted by a board and remove if not warranted by science. No more chiropractors signing exemption forms. People faking vaccination documents should be treated as having committed fraud on federal documents and sentenced to 5-10 years in prison.

You want this over? That's how we reach over. Stop tolerating idiots, push hard to get the kids vaccinated, and then keep making billions of doses and sending them overseas so they don't create the bingo variant.

"Boosters" for you and I would do basically nothing to stop this - it just takes a vaccine dose away from someone who isn't vaccinated and is thus spreading the disease.
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

inner ted: They just threw out 15 million doses in this country

And now I can't go get a booster cause .... there isn't enough
?


No, there is are both excess stocks and excess production capacity right now, far past demand.
He is only saying you shouldn't get a booster, even if it would otherwise go to waste, because fark your privilege.
/Which is why everyone is ignoring Director-General Trigglypuff
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: I'm putting off getting a booster for this very reason. I'm fortunate enough to have gotten my first two, so I'm good with doing my part to ensure everyone else gets a chance to get to that level before I queue up again.


The reason not everyone gets a chance won't have much to do with either of us.  Millions of doses have already expired in the US.  There are a lot of reasons for that, none of which have anything to do with you or I planning to get a booster and millions more will expire whether you get a booster or not.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just which economies does the WHO think generate the money to pay/subsidize the vaccines for the poorer nations.

Somebody has to pay for them. They aren't free.

That's right, the economies that need the boosters so we can get back to work, make the GNP so we can pay for the failed nations to get their shots.

Doing it in any other order makes no sense at all.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I feast on the blood of vaccinated poor people will I be super immune? Like, is there a "two birds with one stone" opportunity here?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wademh: BlackPete: Walker: F*ck you WHO, they're getting thrown into the trash here. A waste. Mine as well use them.

And that ends this thread.  What else is there to say?

Fix the distribution problems.


Who will fix it?  How will it be fixed?  Where will it go?

This is a very hard problem for Western nations to solve.  Never in history has there been a need to create a vaccine and distribute it to 7 billion people on this short of a timeline.  I don't think it will get solved within the next 2 years.  The mechanisms and processes to solve it don't exist right now.

On the plus side, as of today half of all adults in India have now received at least one shot.
 
neongoats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean, that's fine for sane countries...

But in 'murca, half the population would rather overdose on horse pills and plague rat around making new more deadly variants trying to kill us all because they're human shiat. So I have no compunction at all taking my 3rd 4th and 5th jabs from plague rats that don't want them anyway.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great
Now I will have to will all my masks to the grand kids.

"This one is a antique. Its made of real cloth, from the first wave wayyyy back in the early 2020's"
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yesterday my doctor told me that if you want a booster now, just go get the Pfizer or Moderna shots if you've already had J&J, or get J&J if you've had one of the others.  I asked because I got the J&J and kinda regretted it.  I would rather have Pfizer, and my doc said the J&J is still fine, but it's safe to boost it with the others if you want to.    This is already happening in some places, and likely to be approved by the FDA anyway.   Probably not a great idea though to mix Pfizer & Moderna, but the J&J is compatible with the others.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's better to give the world basic vaccination over topping up a minority of the already a vaccinated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Young girls. They call them the Diamond Dogs
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I want my booster but if someone who hasn't been vaxxed yet wants my shot, they can have it and I'll wait.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. I'll get my booster when I hit the 8 month mark.
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: I'm putting off getting a booster for this very reason. I'm fortunate enough to have gotten my first two, so I'm good with doing my part to ensure everyone else gets a chance to get to that level before I queue up again.


I'm not putting it off.

What I've learned is that I can only control what I do. I've been doing what I can to stay safe and keep others safe. Who knows how this will go in the long run, get it while the getting is good.

If there are doses available in getting it.

It's not like they're going to bag up the available doses down at my local CVS and put them on a plane to Bangladesh
 
dazed420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Got mine the day after they made the announcement. Work for a school that is 100% unvax kids due to age. No way was I running an increased risk while also having a kid at home that can't be vax due to age.

There are millions of people in the US that refuse to get the shot. We need to stop wasting time on them and write them off. Let those that will get the shot get it.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

