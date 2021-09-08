 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Taliban wants diplomatic relations with every country except Israel, where they'd presumably like to be on the weekly airstrike schedule right after Iran   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
35
35 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What do they want from the US? We rebuilt the country before leaving and they've already messed up plenty of it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What do they want from the US? We rebuilt the country before leaving and they've already messed up plenty of it.


Money? I assume they want money.

/Paying them for intel might not be a bad deal
//Probably cheaper than invading again
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What does it feel like to want?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should rename Afghanistan to Talibanistan.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: They should rename Afghanistan to Talibanistan.


What a bunch of total stans
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: What do they want from the US? We rebuilt the country before leaving and they've already messed up plenty of it.


Seems they have a decent amount of mineral wealth that they're interested in developing trading relationships with other countries to be able to tap into that wealth, rather than primarily exporting opium and frustrated and outcast young men to commit acts of violence.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thatll be cool, we can all get together at the embassy and talk about our nuclear submarines, space shuttles and worldwide cultural exports and their camels and youtube head choppings.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: edmo: What do they want from the US? We rebuilt the country before leaving and they've already messed up plenty of it.

Money? I assume they want money.

/Paying them for intel might not be a bad deal
//Probably cheaper than invading again


Seeing as how this whole war was a carbon copy of our Vietnam adventure they'll have to wait about 20 years until President Chelsea Clinton normalizes relations with them.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why should I care again?  Is there something special about that shiatty little ethnic theocracy?  And the Taliban is none to good either.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thatll be cool, we can all get together at the embassy and talk about our nuclear submarines, space shuttles and worldwide cultural exports and their camels and youtube head choppings.


Why would they want to talk to liberals who are responsible for those things? We should put them into a room with people they have something in common with, like Republicans. They can both talk about their efforts to impose a religiously-based oppressive government on people.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: dothemath: Thatll be cool, we can all get together at the embassy and talk about our nuclear submarines, space shuttles and worldwide cultural exports and their camels and youtube head choppings.

Why would they want to talk to liberals who are responsible for those things? We should put them into a room with people they have something in common with, like Republicans. They can both talk about their efforts to impose a religiously-based oppressive government on people.


Good point.
They both hate women, gays, art and science.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: What do they want from the US? We rebuilt the country before leaving and they've already messed up plenty of it.


Dollars.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So long as they keep their business on their territory, we should be friends and extract their rare earth minerals in exchange for compensation.

If their business spills out of their territory, they can meet more ninja-variant Hellfire missiles with bacon grease covered blades for all I care.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're missing out.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Warthog: So long as they keep their business on their territory, we should be friends and extract their rare earth minerals in exchange for compensation.

If their business spills out of their territory, they can meet more ninja-variant Hellfire missiles with bacon grease covered blades for all I care.


I should say, I have the same views on Texas.  I'd say the same as well about Alabama and Mississippi, but they have no natural resources so just wall them off entirely.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: What a bunch of total stans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, deep down they realize while they would like to just go on a massive murder spree any foreign aid will cut off.

Then you have a desperate population defecting to ISIS-K to fight you  At that point they hope that they can strike some deal with China to provide them with military support in exchange for ALLLLLL the resources.

None of that spells long-term survival as a governing body so at least they want legitimacy to keep somewhat financially solvent vs dead in water in 5 years.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warthog: So long as they keep their business on their territory, we should be friends and extract their rare earth minerals in exchange for compensation.

If their business spills out of their territory, they can meet more ninja-variant Hellfire missiles with bacon grease covered blades for all I care.


Come on.  We're not monsters.

No bacon grease.
 
dywed88
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rob4127: Qwurky1: What a bunch of total stans

[Link][Fark user image image 535x655]


I don't know about Iraq's, but wouldn't you be worried about a bunch of Eminem fans?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's an attempt to legitimize themselves as a function ruling body rather than a group of extremists without offending the families of the people isreal has blasted the shiat out of.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: They should rename Afghanistan to Talibanistan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is it with democrats and antisemitism?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Seeing as how this whole war was a carbon copy of our Vietnam


I might hear something stupider than this today.

But I doubt it.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just what we need, another 13th century oppressive regime we can "look the other way" on as long as they trade us the right kind of rocks.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: RolfBlitzer: They should rename Afghanistan to Talibanistan.

[Fark user image image 402x290]


That's weird. When did they redraw the map of Texas?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They just don't trust the nation with all of those undeclared nukes.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

illegal: What is it with democrats and antisemitism?


Sorry- having some issues with a fascist state just seems natural.  Being anti-Israel is not necessarily being anti-semitic.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

illegal: What is it with democrats and antisemitism?


Poor dummy, you dont even know why youve been told you "support Israel" do you?
 
Bauer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lol...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

illegal: What is it with democrats and antisemitism?


It's crazy that hundreds and hundreds of Democrats arranged a white power rally where they shouted "Jews will not replace us" and stumped for conservative republican politics. Very sneaky.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Probably not a popular opinion but this is an opportunity that worth pursuing. Trade agreements are a method of soft power (aka cheap influence) and the world wants their lithium too. If both sides have something to lose, they will be more motivated to play nice.

Of course, we don't have to play along. Certain other countries don't care about human rights are willing to fill that vacuum.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
However, they would be more than happy to purchase spyware from an Israeli company so they can keep track of internal opposition.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: Warthog: So long as they keep their business on their territory, we should be friends and extract their rare earth minerals in exchange for compensation.

If their business spills out of their territory, they can meet more ninja-variant Hellfire missiles with bacon grease covered blades for all I care.

I should say, I have the same views on Texas.  I'd say the same as well about Alabama and Mississippi, but they have no natural resources so just wall them off entirely.


Texas has barbeque, and most gulf states have shrimps.

And thats about it.
 
